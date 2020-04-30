Southwest Airlines: Major Safety Net

The stock is a bargain at 7x normalized earnings, but the airline isn't the best deal in the sector.

The airline now has access to over $13 billion of cash after raising an additional $3 billion of funds.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has seen a tepid rally following Q1 results as the company is poised to quickly wipe out the daily cash burn. The general airline industry was up over 10% on the quarterly news and bullish signs of reopening the economy and international travel with passenger tests. Unfortunately, this airline caused a self-inflicted wound by rushing out equity offerings when cash wasn't needed. Under $30, my investment thesis remains bullish on the stock while acknowledging that better upside exists in other sector stocks.

Image Source: Southwest Airlines website

Tons Of Liquidity

Southwest Airlines made a couple of key points along with Q1 earnings. The actual quarterly results weren't meaningful as January and February results were strong and March crashed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline saw revenues dip 17.8% in the quarter to $4.2 billion. The March load factor dipped to only 46.6% and hit only 20% in the 2H of the month.

The key to the investment story is the amount of liquidity as of last week and the reduced cash burn going forward. The ability of airlines to survive until passengers return is crucial to whether the stocks rally here.

On April 24, the airline had an impressive cash balance of $9.3 billion. The government still owes the airline $1.6 billion in proceeds from the Payroll Support Program portion of the CARES Act after paying the first half of the deal.

In total, Southwest Airlines has a cash balance of $10.9 billion. Of course, even the PSP comes with $948 million via a loan that must be repaid so the airline is going into debt in order to generate this large cash balance.

In addition, the company has access to $2.8 billion via the Loan Program portion of the CARES Act. The U.S. Treasury is asking for a security deposit and warrants worth 10% of the loan in order to obtain access to this loan program.

For this reason, Southwest Airlines likely made the decision to raise another $3 billion via the offering of 63,250,000 shares and another $1.15 billion via convertible senior notes due in 2025. Combined with existing cash balances and the remaining PSP payment, the airline has access to an incredible $13.9 billion in liquidity.

The airline could still access the Loan Program, but this move today appears to make that decision unlikely. The U.S. Treasury requires restrictions to executive pay, capital returns and warrants for the loan, evidently pushing Southwest Airlines into finding alternative financing options at a major cost of dilution. The equity portion of the deal dilutes shareholders to the tune of 12% when the company didn't appear to need additional cash.

Reducing Cash Burn

The airlines continue to point out cash burn levels without mentioning the positive benefit of the grant portion of the PSP. In this case, Southwest Airlines has reduced their daily cash burn to $30 million to $35 million from previous levels in the $60 million to $65 million range.

In essence, the airline has reduced cash burn by 50% while only cutting flight capacity by 60% while other airlines have cut up to 90% of capacity. The key here is that Southwest defines the cash burn figure as cash outflows from operating expenses, capital expenditures and debt repayments with no consideration for cash inflows. In essence, cash burn is only the cash outflows

The grant portion of the PSP program equates to over $2.3 billion or the equivalent of nearly $13 million in daily cash to cover payroll costs through September 30. In addition, the airline is expected to generate up to 10% of normal Q2 revenues at current traffic levels adding up to $6.5 million per day.

The actual cash burn of the airline while passenger capacity in the industry according to TSA is only around 5% is ~$10 million. In essence, the airline is only burning around $300 million per month or close to $900 million for a quarter based on limited passenger traffic levels now.

The situation isn't so dire for Southwest Airlines to raise $3 billion and dilute shareholders by at least 12% depending on whether they eventually convert the $1.15 billion in convertible debt into equity. The move is highly disappointing for a company that has a market cap below $15 billion now while previously having pre-tax income potential of ~$3.8 billion annually.

Southwest Airlines only trades at about 7x '19 EPS totals. While this level is very appealing, all of the legacy airlines of Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines Group (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL) trade at steep discounts to even Southwest Airlines.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Southwest Airlines now has excess liquidity and a very limited cash burn rate. The airline needs additional passenger growth to turn profitable and future growth to cover the government grant, but Southwest Airlines isn't in a dire position here with over five months for air travel to return to more normal levels.

With the sector on the mend, Southwest Airlines isn't the best deal in the sector. After the dilution, the airline has substantial upside to return to previous levels, but other airlines will double the returns of this airline on any sustained sector rally. The airline remains the safety net of the sector, but Southwest Airlines was the stock to own prior to the crisis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.