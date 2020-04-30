COVID-19 Creates A Window Of Opportunity With Lincoln Electric

For quality industrial stocks like Lincoln Electric (LECO), often the only times an investor can establish a position at attractive prices is during ugly downturns in the business. The COVID-19 outbreak is providing that in spades, as the business downturn in the U.S. pushed Lincoln's April business down 40%, leading the company to accelerate some cost savings programs and look to conserve cash and liquidity.

I'm not really worried about the downturn that's underway; this downturn is different, but Lincoln Electric has navigated many of these cycles. I'm also not too concerned about some of the unique margin challenges of this downturn. I am still concerned about the health of the European business, though, and I think management needs to address that more aggressively.

Another Weak Quarter Ahead Of A Major Drop

It's worth remembering that Lincoln Electric had been underperforming the broader industrial group going into this outbreak; fourth quarter 2019 revenue was down more than 6% overall and down 8% in the Americas Welding business, and third quarter revenue was down 5%. While Lincoln did miss on the top line this quarter, it was a moderate miss, as International results once again disappointed.

Revenue declined more than 9% in organic terms, with sales of consumables and automation products down low double-digits and equipment sales down mid-single-digits. Given its greater skew to equipment, Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) should outperform Lincoln Electric in welding this quarter.

Looking at the segments, welding revenue in the Americas was down more than 9% on an 8% drop in volumes, with weakness in almost every major end-market. Harris Group sales expanded 4%, with good demand in HVAC driving that business.

International sales dropped a further 15% on a year-ago comp of negative 5%, with volume down 14%. Management wouldn't specify how the business performed in China, but if the Chinese business performed in the neighborhood of what companies are expecting for the second quarter in the U.S. and Europe from COVID-19 (down 20% to 25%), it would seem that the European operations declined at a high single-digit to low double-digit rate, and that's before COVID-19 really started hitting numbers. Colfax's (CFX) report will add some color, but I suspect Colfax has continued to win share in Europe at Lincoln's expense.

Gross margin held up very well in the quarter, helped by both mix and cost-cutting efforts. With Lincoln already in the midst of a downturn when COVID-19 hit, it makes sense that the company would see less margin shock than some other industrials. Operating income declined 14% on an adjusted basis, with segment income down 15%. The Americas segment saw a 13% decline (with margin down 100bp) and a per-share result that was $0.09 better than expected, while the 46% drop in International (margin down 280bp to just 3.3%) erased that ($0.09/share miss). Harris profits were up 9%, with margin up 200bp.

Tightening The Belt While Markets Drop

One of the strong positives I find with Lincoln is management's experience managing economic cycles, and in particular, the company's flexible cost structure. An unusual approach to labor gives the company significantly greater flexibility on costs, and management has already cut hours to 32/week. Management is also moving forward with a $40-45M savings plan that will include closing three facilities. While there's more work to do, some of these initiatives are already contributing positively, and decremental margins were a very modest 18% in the quarter.

Lincoln is going to need that cost flexibility because demand is evaporating at a surprising pace; management commented that orders were down 40% in April, and assuming that business drops then flattens out, this will represent a peak-to-trough drop more or less on par with past declines, but in the space of a single month or two versus 12 to 18 months in past cycles.

Management reported that most markets were down double digits in the U.S. in the first quarter, and I expect significant weakness in general fabrication, power, oil/gas, heavy industry, autos, and construction.

Looking at the eventual recovery, I expect auto and general fab to rebound pretty quickly; a V-shaped recovery starting in late 2020 is plausible to me. That covers around half of Lincoln's business, but there are concerns beyond that. I believe oil/gas could be looking at a multiyear recovery path; Lincoln will be helped by a greater weight toward midstream business, but that won't fully insulate it. I also expect that heavy industries won't show much of a rebound until some point in 2021. Last and not least, I'm concerned that non-residential construction could also see an extended "lower for longer" U-shaped recovery, though stimulus for infrastructure projects could help offset that.

The Outlook

Lincoln Electric should benefit from the fact that it already had cost reduction mechanisms in place when the downturn really picked up steam. Still, this greatly accelerated economic cycle is going to create some real challenges for cost control and margins for most companies.

Lincoln has done a lot of smart things to improve its long-term outlook, including significant investments into automation and specialty welding. Now, I think the company needs to circle back on its European business and figure out how to get that business where it needs to be. I don't believe it's irretrievably broken, but I'm surprised the issues have dragged on this long.

I expect a high-teens decline in revenue in 2020, and I think Lincoln may see a more stretched-out recovery because of its exposure to heavy industry, non-residential construction, and oil/gas. I do expect high single-digit growth in 2021 and then double-digit growth in 2022, as well as a long-term annualized revenue growth rate of around 4%. Between drivers like automation, increased sales of higher-margin ancillary products, and improvements in the European business, I expect some margin improvement over time, with a roughly two-point improvement in long-term FCF margins driving a low double-digit annualized FCF growth rate.

The Bottom Line

Lincoln Electric still looks priced to give a high single-digit annualized total return from here, which is pretty good relative to its more typical valuation premium. There are meaningful risks, including a steeper, longer decline in the U.S. and Europe from COVID-19 and persistent underperformance in Europe, but I believe investors are getting decent compensation for those risks and that Lincoln Electric remains a top industrial mid-cap from a quality standpoint.

