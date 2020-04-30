Caterpillar - Uncertainty Is Hurting

It's time to discuss Caterpillar (CAT) in one of the most uncertain times of modern history. While both 2008 and 2020 are bad, this time, the company had to withdraw its full-year guidance as nobody knows how bad the impact of COVID-19 on the economy will be. The company's just-released quarterly results confirm what most expected: the first quarter was a total mess. As the global lockdown started in March, we should expect that the second quarter is going to be even worse. All things considered, the company has a better balance sheet and still a better performance compared to the 2014/2015 economic growth slowing trend. While I am not a buyer at current prices, I placed the stock on my watchlist to buy as soon as the market offers a new buying opportunity.

Source: Caterpillar

Q1 Was Bad, Q2 Will Be Worse

The first quarter of 2020 was not the first quarter that saw EPS contraction since the economic bottom of 2016. Both the second and the third quarter of 2019 saw negative earnings as well after growth peaked in the fourth quarter of 2018. That makes sense as I will show you in this article as economic growth in the US peaked at the end of 2018 after global growth peaked three quarters prior to that. It is also important to mention that the biggest hit in the second quarter came from March weekend. This is the month when the shelter in place measures were implemented on a wide scale.

As a result, first-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.60. This is $0.09 below consensus expectations and 46% below the prior-year quarter. Note that I also included second-quarter expectations. It is still early, and the -$1.92 to $2.05 range confirms that uncertainty is high. Either way, based on consensus expectations, the second quarter could see a decline of almost 80% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Source: Estimize

Given the unique circumstances, one does not need an MBA to guess that weakness started all the way at the top. In this case, first-quarter sales fell from $13.5 billion to $10.6 billion. This 21.5% decline was the result of weakness across the board and headwinds from sales volumes. $2.6 billion from the $2.8 billion sales reduction came from a lower sales volume. Price realization only accounted for $62 million of 'lost' sales. That's less than half of currency headwinds valued at $137 million.

The company's construction segment saw a sales decline of 27% to $4.3 billion as a result of lower end-used demand in every single region. In addition to that, segment profit fell by 41% due to the just mentioned lower sales volume. The energy and transportation segment saw a sales decline of 17% due to lower energy prices and demand. This mainly took place in the company's reciprocating engines and turbine-related projects.

Resource industries saw a sales decline of $668 million to $2.1 billion as a result of lower dealer inventories and end-user demand. Mining customers were conservative in their spending as commodity prices remain volatile. Non-residential construction saw lower demand as well.

COVID-19 And FY 2020 Expectations

I am not breaking any news when I say that COVID-19 is a tough force to deal with. Companies across all industries are withdrawing guidance as it is simply too hard to guess when economic growth is likely to rebound. With regard to Caterpillar, the company is also withdrawing guidance. Regardless, the company issued a number of 'key thoughts for 2020'. First of all, the company expects dealer inventories to be down to $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion. This is at the high end of the company's prior range. Additionally, management expects the second quarter of 2020 to be worse than the first quarter. As I already mentioned, this makes sense as the shelter in place measures started at the end of the first quarter. Management also mentions a difficult comparison due to a large increase in dealer inventories in Q2 of 2019 of $500 million.

Moreover, and with regard to COVID-19 adjustments, Caterpillar will increasingly try to align production with customer demand to lower dealer inventories. This includes tight cost control like a reduction in discretionary spending as well as suspended short-term incentive compensation. This is one of the measures the company is using to strengthen its cash position.

Right now, Caterpillar has an enterprise cash balance worth $7.1 billion. The company ended the first quarter with $670 million of cash and available global credit facilities of $7.75 billion. Additionally, Cat Financial benefited from $8.0 billion of supplemental liquidity facilities. When adding $2.0 billion in debt proceeds and a $10.5 billion revolving credit facility, available liquidity sources surpass the $20 billion mark.

Takeaway

One of the reasons why companies are unable to publish full-year guidance is the graph below. Economic expectations have fallen below the 2008 bottom levels. While that's incredibly bad, investors don't care that much about leading indicators anymore. The sole reason is that economic momentum is dependent on shelter in place orders. And these orders are mainly driven by new COVID-19 cases. In other words, everyone knows that if cases drop and economies open up again we are going to see higher economic expectations. On the other hand, if economies remain closed, we are indeed in for an economic depression. I really hate to be this vague, but that's the situation we are in.

Source: Twitter (@Not_Jim_Cramer)

Caterpillar, being one of the best macro stocks due to its cyclical products, will be a major winner once economies rebound. This will likely be supported by government stimulus aimed at infrastructure. I would love to buy the stock between $80 and $90. I am not in a rush to increase my long exposure as I own dividend stocks and recently added a miner as a cyclical trade (Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)).

Source: FINVIZ

The core message here is to play it safe. Keep the stock on your watchlist. I do not believe we are going to see a strong V-shaped recovery to new all-time highs. The road ahead is likely going to be bumpy. That's bad if you are all-in already, but I think it will offer some buying opportunities at lower prices.

Be safe and stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.