Silicon Motion: Technology Migrations Bolster Safety

Despite this impressive performance, the company pulled full-year guidance. Yet, even if volume demand slacks off later in 2020, the migrations to newer technologies should offset slowdowns.

The company reported first-quarter results on April 28th. Although revenue improved 49+% year-over-year, the improvement compared to Q1 2016 and to the high mark of 2018 was more impressive.

A technology migration knocked Silicon Motion off track in 2017. In 2020, technology migrations should keep it on track.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO), the world's leading NAND flash controller supplier, appears to, finally, be back on its 2016 growth track. Ironically, technology migration knocked it off track in 2017 and technology migration should keep it on track in 2020.

In 2017, NAND flash makers migrated from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) production. The supply of NAND flash became tight and prices soared. With the industry in turmoil, Silicon Motion's growth faltered. The company optimistically projected a rebound for 2018. Things were on track until second-quarter reporting in late July of 2018. As 2019 began, industry pressure was heavy. Silicon Motion didn't offer full-year guidance until October. With the industry stabilizing, Silicon Motion appears poised to resume its growth trajectory - even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Author-created from company data

2020 First-Quarter Results

The company reported 2020 first-quarter results on April 28th. Both revenue and non-GAAP gross margin topped the midpoint of its last guidance update.

Initially, the company offered projections for the first quarter while reporting 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 6th. Revenue was projected in a range of $130 million to $138 million. Non-GAAP gross margin range was projected in a range of 44% to 46%.

On March 12th, Silicon Motion provided an update to its first-quarter guidance as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For first quarter 2020, management now expects non-GAAP revenue towards the low-end and non-GAAP gross margin towards the upper-end of the original guidance ranges issued on February 7, 2020.

Thus, the revenue range could have been revised to $130 million to $134 million with a midpoint of $132 million. The non-GAAP gross margin could now be updated to at least 45%.

On April 8th, the company provided preliminary results. The revenue projection was mostly unchanged from the March 2020 update. But the non-GAAP gross margin projection was substantially improved.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be between 47.5% and 48.5%.

Silicon Motion reported revenue of $132.8 million and a non-GAAP gross margin of 48.2%. While outpacing the midpoints of guidance is encouraging, it is even more encouraging the company is on track to outpace 2016.

Silicon Motion's high mark for revenue in a first quarter occurred in 2018 at $130.3 million. At $132.8 million, Silicon Motion increased sales year-over-year by 49.4%, topped the 2016 first quarter by 17.8% and set a new revenue record for the first quarter by 2%.

Source: Author-created from company data

Non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2018 was 48%, but was 50.6% in the first quarter of 2016. Falling between the two, the mark of 48.2% in the 2020 first quarter was primarily a result of sales mix and attributable to a slowdown in consumer demand in China due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales of lower gross margin SSD solutions grew while higher gross margin controllers declined.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings exceeded both my projection of less than $0.60 per ADS and the average of analysts' estimates at $0.68 per ADS. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS totaled $0.71 in the 2018 first quarter and $0.68 in the 2016 first quarter. Silicon Motion reported a hefty $0.80 per ADS.

2020 Second-Quarter Guidance

Revenue for the 2020 second quarter is projected in a range of $133 million to $143 million with a midpoint of $138 million. In 2016, revenue totaled $140.7 million in the second quarter and $253.4 million in the first half. Using the 2020 second-quarter midpoint, revenue in the 2020 first half could be $270.8 million, well ahead of the 2016 pace.

Silicon Motion maintained a range of 47.5% to 49.5% for non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter.

Outpacing 2016

Especially considering the first quarter seasonally generates the lowest sales of a year, Silicon Motion's first-quarter performance certainly appears to position it well in regard to the full year finally topping 2016 results. Annual sales in 2016 were $556.2 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings in 2016 were $3.56 per ADS.

A quick calculation ($556.2 million - $253.4 million = $302.8 million) indicates sales in the latter half of 2016 outperformed the first half. To outpace 2016, sales in the second half of 2020 will also need to exceed the first half ($556.2 million - $270.8 million = $285.4 million).

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Silicon Motion had a lot of optimism about 2020. In the 2019 third-quarter earnings call, the company shared several projections.

We also believe we are well positioned to increase our share of client SSD controller markets from roughly 1/3 today to 40% as we continue to increase market share as existing customers and our customers gain share in the SSD market. But, then, looking forward, we believe our mobile [eMMC+UFS] sales revenue will go back to our highest level like at 2016 and '17 level. (emphasis added) We believe we can scale our SSD solutions business back to what we saw in 2016-'17 type levels [for gross profits]. (emphasis added)

These statements were made alongside a fourth-quarter projection which turned out to be as much as 10% too conservative.

Although Silicon Motion delivered impressive results in the 2020 first quarter, the notoriously conservative company pulled its guidance for 2020, alongside the majority of its customers.

So, the prudent thing is to not guide on what we do not have.

In my opinion, the ultimate target for the company is not to meet guidance or exceed 2019 sales anyway. Rather, the ultimate target is to outpace 2016.

Source: Author-created from company data

And, regardless of guidance, management's tone in the first-quarter earnings call supports the company's capability of attaining just such a target.

Silicon Motion did acknowledge PC demand could be negatively impacted later in the year.

We believe strong demand for PCs with SSD will continue into the second quarter. And additionally, we can already see some of these OEM programs extending through the third quarter. While currently PC demand is strong, it is likely demand could weaken later this year as global economy issues worsen. (emphasis added)

Despite this possibility, the company expects year-over-year improvement in client SSD sales.

We are, however, expecting client SSD sales to continue growing through this year, even if PC sales were to decline meaningfully, due to increasing adoption of SSD versus HDD. We won a disproportionately large share of SSD controller for these OEM programs awarded to merchant controller suppliers last year. Most of these design wins are now shipping and we expect our SSD controller sales to grow this year, both from increasing adoption of SSD by OEMs and from market share gain. (emphasis added)

So, although the demand for PCs may decline later in the year, the migration from HDD (hard disk drives) to SSD (solid-state storage devices) in personal computing devices should offset the decline.

Regarding the enterprise side of the business, the company expects steady growth.

Sale of these controllers will scale further this year as we ship through the full calendar year at a much larger volume. (emphasis added)

Smartphone demand could create headwinds.

Since COVID-19 has expanded from a regional epidemic to a global pandemic, we now expect demand for smartphones to fall below our original expectation from early this year. (emphasis added)

And, yet, technology migration, once again, should drive growth.

We continue to expect strong UFS growth this year because we believe the transition from EMC to UFS will more than offset weakened smartphone sales. (emphasis added)

In its Shannon business, the outlook is also positive.

We expect our positive year-over-year momentum to continue at roughly this pace over the balance of this year as our Shannon Open Channel SSD for Alibaba scales further, supported by Ferri industrial SSD sale growth. (emphasis added)

Takeaway

Despite a lack of visibility for the last quarter of 2020, Silicon Motion expects year-over-year sales growth.

We remain optimistic about growing our full-year sales and continue to believe all three of our key products should contribute toward full-year growth.

Yet, personally, I'm still anticipating a recovery to growth beyond 2016 levels. The global impact from the Covid-19 pandemic certainly has the capability to disrupt that recovery. But technology migrations in the industries using Silicon Motion's products should provide enough of an offset to keep the company on track.

Coupling this offset with over $345 million in cash and equivalents and no long-term debt makes Silicon Motion one of the safest places to invest in this turbulent market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SIMO.