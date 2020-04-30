Chesapeake Energy: Warning Signs Of Restructuring Around The Corner

I'm sorry to say that things are not looking up for Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and its shareholders. The company has been making some worrisome moves as of late, including electing not to pay its preferred share dividends and entering into a shareholder rights plan. Add into this the continued painful pricing in energy markets, and it looks an awful lot like the oil and gas (mostly gas) E&P (exploration and production) business might be on the fast track to bankruptcy. Investors should tread very carefully moving forward since the future of the enterprise does not look all that good.

Recent developments

Not in every bankruptcy case, but in many of them, you will see signs before management finally files for protection. Whether this is an attempt by management to secretly signal to shareholders to vacate in order to mitigate losses or because each move is deemed the best option for the company at the time is up for discussion. Any one of these warning signs on its own may not be all that big of a deal, but as they add up, investors should take note.

The first major development pertaining to Chesapeake occurred on April 17th. According to a press release issued by management, the company had elected to not pay out distributions to its preferred shareholders. This works out to $22.31 million per quarter across the four classes of preferred units or $89.24 million per annum. All four classes of preferred shares are set up as cumulative convertible preferred stock. This means that in addition to being convertible into common units under certain circumstances, they also accrue any unpaid distributions. In short, it's like owing interest on the debt but just getting permission to pay that interest at some point (of your choice) in the future.

In theory, the preferred units should see their value increase over time as these distributions build up, but if there's a perceived likelihood that the company may declare bankruptcy instead of paying out the distributions, then this accretion may not occur. Alone, the decision to withhold payment on preferred units is a concern, but it's far and away from being a sign of the end on its own. Faced with low energy pricing a few years ago, in February of 2016, the company made the decision to suspend these payments. Over time, they accrued, and then once the market began making a recovery, the company reversed course and paid preferred investors what they were owed.

The same thing could happen this time around as well, but it doesn't appear likely. Not only is the current downturn worse today than it was in 2016 from a pricing perspective, but the company has also come out with another warning sign for investors. On April 23rd, management announced the adoption of a Shareholder Rights Plan. There's a lot to unwrap there if you want every detail, but you could sum up the complexity into two points. First, this plan prevents any existing or future (up to the expiration of the plan) shareholder from accumulating 4.9% or more of Chesapeake's equity. Such a triggering event, referred to as a 'change of control', can lead to dilutive consequences for the offending investor.

Given how far Chesapeake's share price has fallen in recent months, management could very well see the business as a target that can be easily exploited. This may be the case, but another issue relates to what happens in bankruptcy cases. To best preserve NOLs during a change of control (which does occur in Chapter 11 cases), the company must be careful and follow certain procedures. Putting into place a Rights agreement like this can be a step toward preserving those NOLs. Management specifically cited the $7.6 billion worth of NOLs that it has sitting on its books.

So far, these are two signs that, alone, are a cause for modest concern but combined are a big cause for concern. An even bigger sign that investors should watch out for is if management elects to skip interest payments on debt and to, instead, rely on a grace period (usually 30 days). Sadly, this could come to pass in the not-too-distant future. To see why this is, I recommend that you look at the table below.

In the table, I looked at projected financial results for Chesapeake for its current fiscal year. This model is based largely on the firm's own guidance that it provided earlier this year. I assumed crude oil prices of $10.57 per barrel and natural gas prices of $1.801 per Mcf. Both of these, particularly oil, are far lower than the strip price used in February by management. In their guidance, with oil at $53.36 per barrel and natural gas at $1.96 per Mcf, the firm forecasted EBITDA of (at the mid-point) $2.1 billion. My model suggests a reading of $1.39 billion. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, should be $725 million, while free cash flow will be -$750 million.

Not only is this problematic because it implies a material deficit in cash, but it's also a problem because of the debt situation of the business. Chesapeake's net debt today stands at around $9.50 billion. This gives the firm a net leverage ratio of 6.83, which is way higher than what is safe. Generally speaking, you want a net leverage ratio of around 2 or lower, but readings into the mid to high 3 range can be alright. For Chesapeake, this problem is compounded by the high capex requirements needed just to maintain production levels. In short, the company is likely quickly running out of financial resources needed in order to keep production from plummeting.

Takeaway

Right now, the future is looking pretty bad for Chesapeake and its shareholders. Already, the company is showing signs that the end may be just around the corner. This end phase could drag on for weeks or even months, so timing is uncertain. What is certain, though, is that absent a resurgence in energy prices and/or some major cost-cutting or asset sales, this E&P's future will involve a restructuring of sorts. Likely one that will be costly for its shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.