Chart Industries Worth Another Look With LNG Mostly Washed Out

Uncertainty is off the charts regarding more than half of Chart's business, but the shares look undervalued even if natural gas is impaired on a long-term basis.

Chart Industries is coping with an unprecedented level of volatility and rate of change in key markets like natural gas processing, not to mention even more uncertainty on LNG projects.

I’ve written in the past about the difficulties that go with modeling Chart Industries (GTLS) and its exposure to the significant upside and uncertainty around large LNG orders, not to mention the volatility that is part and parcel of the U.S. natural gas business. Beyond that, though, Chart still has a very strong industrial and medical gas business; a business that has cyclicality, yes, but that still provides a more stable source of value.

Since my last update on the company, the oil & gas sector has melted down, taking gas processing and LNG with it. I do think we’re looking at a multiyear recovery path for North American energy infrastructure, but I think the industrial gas business will hold up better once we get past these Covid-19 closures and disruptions. There’s absolutely elevated uncertainty here, and I’m hiking my discount rate as a result, but I think these shares are worth a look from more aggressive investors who can be patient with respect to natural gas and LNG project recoveries.

A Complicated Quarter As End-Markets Start To Shift

Chart Industries did what it could to keep analysts and investors up to date on the changes that were occurring in the company’s business through the quarter, and the company did ultimately post a pretty decent result all things considered. Revenue was a slight miss relatively to revised expectations, while cost-cutting measures preserved earnings to a more significant degree, leading to a greater than 7% beat on EBITDA and 10% on operating profit.

Revenue rose 11% as reported, but declined about 1% in organic terms. E & C Cryo saw 77% growth from past “Big LNG” wins, namely Calcasieu Pass, petrochemical business, and ongoing “Lifecycle” business (service for air-cooled heat exchangers). FinFans revenue was down 23% in organic terms on much weaker demand for compression equipment in midstream and upstream energy. D&S West revenue was down 9% in organic terms, as weaker LNG-related orders offset strength in areas like health care (liquid oxygen) and food/beverage. D&S East revenue grew 2% on better tanks, trailers, and health care, offset by weaker sales in China (Covid-19).

Normalized gross margin improved 140bp in the quarter, helped in part by mix. All of the business units saw year-over-year improvements except for FinFans (which declined 60bp to 26.6%). Adjusted operating income more than doubled from the year-ago period, while segment revenue rose more than 50%, with 470bp of margin expansion. FinFans saw a significant decline in segment level margin (down almost 10 points to 5%), with Cryo and D&S East improved significant and D&S West improved more than three points to nearly 25% margin.

Bracing For A Big Hit, With Lots Of Unknowns

Chart Industries reported a 34% drop in orders, though excluding large orders shifts that to a 2% improvement, with orders for medical oxygen up more than a third. By segment, Cryo saw a massive decline in orders (down 74%) as big LNG projects grind to a halt and the company faced hefty year-ago comps. Given the state of energy prices and energy company balance sheets, I’m actually pretty surprised that FinFans orders stayed flat, while D&S West orders rose 4% and D&S East orders declined 15%.

It’s not necessarily obvious from those numbers, but Chart’s core business is holding up reasonably well (although “reasonable” is obviously a subjective assessment). Backlog actually increased 7% excluding Calcasieu Pass; FinFans declined 15%, but the other businesses saw double-digit growth. Industrial gas demand is still holding up, as is demand from the food/beverage sector, and medical demand is growing (though this will almost surely reset after Covid-19 fades).

Looking beyond the immediate, I think Chart is in for a challenging period in its natural gas processing business (around a third to 40% of the business); I expect the fallout from the steep decline in energy prices to do enough damage to balance sheets and investor confidence that capex will be depressed for at least two years. I also think Big LNG is on pause for the indefinite future; I still believe in the long-term arguments for those projects, but I think it will be at least a year, and maybe several years, before companies have the confidence to proceed. In their own filings to the SEC, management characterized Big LNG as “icing on the cake”, and I think that’s a good way to look at it now.

The medical and industrial gas businesses worry me less. Yes, there is cyclicality to industrial gas, and weakness in areas like welding and metal production is a definite concern, but I believe business will rebound later in 2020 and into/through 2021.

In the meantime, Chart is moving aggressively to cut costs. Management has already achieved $49 million of cost savings. That compares to GAAP COGS ($962M) and SG&A ($216M) expenses of $1.2 billion in 2019, so I’d call those cuts pretty significant. Management has already cut the workforce by about 13%, with a 40% cut in FinFans, and eliminated the COO position, and has already secured debt covenant relief on its net leverage ratio.

The Outlook

There’s clearly major uncertainty here, particularly with respect to how well industrial and medical equipment demand offsets declining gas processing and LNG demand. I won’t be surprised if Chart sees a double-digit revenue decline in 2020 (the average sell-side estimate now is basically flat versus 2019) and a modest recovery in 2021 (the average estimate calls for 7% growth) before a stronger recovery in 2022 and beyond.

It really comes down to how much damage there is to midstream and upstream demand for gas conditioning/processing equipment, and how long that damage persists, and both are hard to assess right now. Likewise, how quickly LNG demand recovers, and how confident LNG project operators feel in pushing ahead with orders and construction, possibly even ahead of those price recoveries. Again, the long-term arguments are sound, but we all know companies can be short-sighted in their decisions (and sometimes liquidity, bank covenants, and investor sentiment force them to be so).

I’ve been impressed by how quickly Chart has pivoted on costs, and I think management is taking the right strategy with LNG – don’t cut to a point where future upside is curtailed, but don’t make plans on the basis of those Big LNG orders being there at any particularly point in time.

I’m taking what I think is a pretty conservative approach to remodeling the next few years, with revenue declining at a high single-digit rate in 2020, recovering at a low single-digit rate in 2021, recovering more at a high single-digit rate in 2022. I’ve also significantly pushed back expected revenue from Big LNG projects; those projects may come back faster than I expect, but I think it pays to be cautious now. I still believe Chart will stay FCF positive and generate double-digit FCF growth, with margins heading toward the mid-teens over time.

The Bottom Line

Even with the major alterations to my model, I believe Chart should trade closer to $60 than $40. I openly admit that modeling uncertainty is extremely high now, driven in large part by the natural gas processing and LNG end-markets but that’s the situation we have, and the high level of uncertainty certainly plays into the discounted valuation. I can’t rule out another move down before the dust settles, but I think Chart’s current price already factors in a pretty dire outlook for the LNG and natural gas industries, making this a name to consider largely on its industrial gas operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.