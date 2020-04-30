Quick Notes On Mortgage REITs Today

Currently many of the lower price-to-book ratios are occurring for mortgage REITs with exposure to non-agency MBS or mortgage-servicing rights.

Investors who focus only on the share price movement wouldn't realize how dramatically different the impacts to book value have been throughout the sector.

We're bearish on IVR, neutral on CMO, and bullish on CIM. Those ratings make sense using our recent estimates for book value per share.

For this article we're going to include a handful of our ratings using our latest estimates on book value per share.

Price-to-book or price-to-NAV ratios are an important part of analyzing mortgage REITs. We've used these ratios extensively in our work.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs and two ETFs into the following table:

Ticker Company Name Focus (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency-Focused (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency-Focused (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency-Focused (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency-Focused (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency-Focused (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency-Focused (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency-Focused (DX) Dynex Capital Agency-Focused (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency-Focused (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We're using GAAP book value estimates. The public series usually uses trailing book values, but for this article, we'll make an exception and share some of our current estimates.

Beware Trailing Book Values

The reason for excluding trailing book values this time is to emphasize that investors should not be relying on values from 12/31/2019 in their decision process.

In a less volatile quarter, trailing book values work as a "good enough" metric to be somewhat useful. Current estimates are always best, but in most quarters the trailing value would still be helpful. This time, it is not.

Announcements

We compiled several of the announcements so far into the table below to give investors a feel for the decline:

Ticker Approx BV Stated Change AGNC Down about 25% (based on tangible BV) ANH Down about 40% for common ARR Down about 45% (based on "above $11") ORC Down 27% to 28% TWO Down 55% WMC Down 55% to 60% NYMT Down about 33% NRZ Down about 25% to 30%

These estimates are coming from management, so we can be extremely confident that they are reasonable. Investors who think these companies are dead must not be hearing management. The estimates are not all precisely for 3/31/2020. Some are for a few days prior to that, but they still give investors a pretty good feel for where values are likely to turn out.

Investors should keep these factors in mind as earnings announcements are starting to roll in. If the company already disclosed a 55% decline in book value, you shouldn't be shocked when the earnings release shows a 55% decline in book value. Seems obvious, right? Many people will still be shocked.

Highlighting a Few Shares

The ratings here come from our Google Sheets. These use recent estimates for book value combined with today's closing share price. We will start with IVR:

We're taking a bearish outlook on IVR. Our projections for NAV (net asset value, which is used interchangeably with book value when discussing mortgage REITs) suggest a dramatic decline.

We expect most residential mortgage REITs to be trading at a discount to their net asset value today. IVR is taking on a substantial amount of credit risk. In general, the mortgage REITs with more credit risk are generally trading at larger discounts to NAV. Therefore, we believe the odds of IVR's share price falling are higher than the odds for most peers to fall.

Aside from credit risk, exposure to MSRs (mortgage-servicing rights) has correlated with lower price-to-book ratios.

Let's move onto CMO:

CMO lands in our neutral range. That's a big difference from the weekend. Shares closed on Friday at $4.73 before rallying as high as $6.05 today and closing at $5.89. The mortgage REIT should benefit from the steepening of the yield curve. Since their portfolio is ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages), they can benefit more than other mortgage REITs from the steepening of the curve. We will have more coverage on CMO in the next week or two to discuss recent developments.

We were extremely bullish on CMO back in late March:

We loaded up on shares in that transaction. We decided the potential advantages of the adjustable-rate mortgage REIT combined with a staggering discount to book value was enough to warrant a trade. The shares of CMO were up 79.5% at today's close (including the $.15 dividend).

To buy the shares, we sold our position in MFA-B (MFA.PB) at $16.15 (price declined to $15.06 as of today).

We also predicted that MFA-B was too expensive relative to MFA-C (MFA.PC). MFA-C rallied from $11.00 on 3/20/2020 to close at $13.73 today.

Now, we will move onto CIM:

We clearly find the valuation on CIM most attractive. You can tell that easily by the "Strong Buy" rating for the outlook. The risk rating is 4.0, so this isn't a low-risk position. The mortgage REIT has a great management team and has used "securitizations" brilliantly. That is a method that enabled them to lock in more attractive long-term financing. When things became hectic during Q1 2020, having some of their financing locked in was a huge competitive advantage. Consequently, CIM should've suffered far less damage to their book value than several peers. However, you wouldn't know it from looking at their share price today.

We have a price-to-estimated current book (estimates as of 4/24/2020 and price as of 4/29/2020) of 0.65. To put that in perspective, we have often seen CIM carry a price-to-book ratio around 1.15 to 1.30. That means an enormous amount of upside if shares of CIM move back to trading anywhere remotely close to their usual price-to-book value range demonstrated over the prior two years.

Sector Momentum

Why do you need an analyst who is willing to go fiercely bullish in the midst of a market panic?

Perhaps because it is the best time to be bullish. Let's take a look at returns since 04/03/2020, the same day a blurb came out as another research firm was issuing several downgrades:

Will NRZ's book value plunge to $7.00? Probably not. We have some reasons to believe it will be okay. For instance, NRZ's management explicitly stated that its asset sales had not reduced book value below their prior estimates. Those estimates were "down 25% to 30%", which means a range of $11.34 to $12.16. Those numbers are materially higher than $7.00.

Have asset values been falling during April? No.

AGNC said book value per share was up about 8% since the end of Q1 2020.

MFA financial extended their forbearance agreements and said:

In particular, since April 10, 2020, the Company has sold residential mortgage assets at improved levels, as prices have partially recovered from the depressed valuations seen from mid-March through early April.

MFA's assets included a mix of agency MBS, non-agency MBS (including Credit Risk Transfers), and MSRs. NRZ owns some of those same assets. Since MFA saw prices improving on the $484 million they sold, we reject the idea that the value of NRZ's assets was plunging.

Positions Opened This Year and Already Closed

In common shares, we've opened a handful of positions this year. We already closed 3 of them:

One of those positions flopped pretty hard. The others were great.

The MITT Loss

Let's look into those trades, starting with our decision to eat a huge loss on MITT:

We sold our shares of MITT for a huge loss. In total, we lost $3,335.66 on the position, which represents a return of negative 55.71%. That was painful. However, we got shares of MITT-B (MITT.PB) at $3.85, which created an exceptional trade:

In just a few weeks that position returned 202.86%, creating a gain of $5,381.09. That eased our pain from the loss on MITT common shares.

The PMT Gain

We dumped PMT so we could buy NRZ:

In the article we said:

So why place the trade? Because NRZ has plunged along with several of the other non-agency mortgage REITs over the last two weeks. PMT is quite unique in its performance over the last two weeks. We took a gain of 24% despite investing in the non-agency mortgage REITs as they continued to dive.

We also included the following image:

PMT had outperformed their peers by an absurd margin. We felt it was time to take the gains and run. We could reallocate immediately into NRZ.

The EFC Gain

We also sold EFC when we determined it was time to swap the position for other shares. We picked NRZ and CIM:

We explained the trade using our $100k charts. The $100k chart is a tool that shows how much needed to be invested on any given day to reach $100k as of that day. The idea behind this chart is that it allows us to focus on how prices (adjusted for dividends) have moved leading up to the current day. It focuses on the current price, rather than using a price from an arbitrary date in the past. This is the $100k chart at the time of the trade:

Positions Opened This Year Which Are Still Open

Our other purchases this year, excluding those 3 which were already closed, are shown below:

There are only 3 mortgage REITs we picked. They've each done quite well since we opened the positions. However, you may notice our second position in NRZ (3rd line) looks vastly better than the first position in NRZ. Shares dropped from $5.03 to $3.49 in one week. Rather than cry about it, we doubled our position.

We put together a little table with prices and estimated book values to demonstrate the value an investor would get by spending $1,000 on purchasing NRZ's common shares on 3 different dates:

When we saw shares trading around a .426 price-to-book ratio on 3/31/2020, we were excited to buy them. For $1,000 we could acquire $2,345.51 in NRZ's common equity. By 4/3/2019, shares were down even further. For $1,000 an investor could acquire $3,528.53 in NRZ's common equity. That pricing for 4/3/2019 was a Friday evening. What did we do? On Monday (4/06/2020) we doubled down. We had to pay $3.49 instead of getting shares at $3.33, but it was still a home run.

Excluding Preferred Shares

We invest heavily in the preferred shares as well, but this article is quite long enough. There are still several bargains in both the common and the preferred shares. The sector has already put together a huge rally, but we've still got some upside left in at least a few of the REITs.

Strategy

We focus on price-to-book ratios because mortgage REITs usually trade within a range around their book value. Recently the size of that range has expanded substantially. However, book values remain at the core of strong analysis for this sector. We simply need to remind investors who want to use book value that using the trailing book value per share is currently too dangerous.

There are only a few residential mortgage REITs where the price to current book value (using our recent estimates) is lower than .70. There are only a few where it is above .85. Most of the residential mortgage REITs trade around that general range.

There is a very substantial difference between buying one at the lower end, such as a .60 price-to-book ratio or paying above a 1.00 ratio.

If each of the mortgage REITs rallied to trade at a 1.00 ratio, it would mean nearly 67% upside for one mortgage REIT and none for the other.

The irony today is that some of the mortgage REITs trading at the lowest ratios (below .60) include a few that have been regularly recognized as "best-of-breed" candidates in the past. Many of them regularly traded at price-to-book ratios higher than 1.00.

Ratings Change Fast

Several mortgage REITs saw their prices change by more than 11% today. Due to the rapid changes in share prices, our ratings may change quickly.

Method

We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on current book value per share. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

Conclusion

We're not suggesting mortgage REITs for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios.

We tend to trade these positions actively to take advantage of our estimates on price-to-book value. For buy-and-hold positions, we tend to favor the preferred shares or equity REITs. For trading, the mortgage REIT common shares have offered absolutely amazing opportunities. Those opportunities are built off having better estimates on current book value than the other investors.

Ratings included in this article:

Bearish on IVR

Neutral on CMO

Bullish on CIM

