Predicting Depressions For Dummies, Part II

The only solution is to identify what generates the historical patterns outlined here.

Since the Fed itself does not know how it generates inflation but believes it can at will, it is unlikely to be able generate inflation when desired.

A decade of depression will likely be followed by a decade of very high inflation in the 2030s.

In Part I, we saw how Shiller's CAPE ratio suggests something like a decade of low returns in the stock market, and how the present supercycle in inflation, tied perhaps to some post-gold-standard form of Kondratiev Waves and supercycles in technology, suggests a period of very low inflation for the coming decade too.

(Source: Robert Shiller)

(Source: Shiller)

(Source: Shiller, World Bank, and Stephan Pfaffenzeller)

No such coincidence of prolonged low returns and low inflation has occurred since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Therefore, for those who feel insecure in their ability to measure and weigh every economic factor in anticipating future developments and cannot determine who has the answers, such a simple, crude, dumb approach as the one suggested by those two charts might recommend itself.

I will give an example of the trouble that intelligent, logical analysis can get one into: forecasting inflation and commodity prices. I was an "inflationista" a decade ago, convinced that the Fed's printing of money would cause a huge inflationary boom, reflected most likely in gold prices. Others thought that with the growth of the BRICS, commodity prices, especially crude oil, which we were allegedly nearing the "Peak" of, would explode to ever dizzying heights.

But, I looked back at the price data and found that similar arguments had been made back in the 1980s, when the world felt like it was falling apart. Yet, inflation fell, as did gold and oil prices, despite monetary expansion and a brutal decade-long war in the Persian Gulf between Baathist Iraq and Shia Iran.

Okay, so let's begin with Part II in earnest.

The relationship between the earnings yield and commodity prices

If Part I looks to Kondratiev Waves and the CAPE ratio, Part II looks at the correlation between commodity prices and the earnings yield. I suggested in Part I that the supercyclical nature of the CAPE ratio suggested that Shiller's interpretation of his own measure is unlikely. Shiller comes up with a "rational" explanation of "irrational" market behavior, but how rational is it to assume that previous "rational" theories exhausted the possibilities?

There are more things in heaven and Earth, Horatio, / Than are dreamt of in your philosophy.

The correlation between the heaven of stock market yields and the earth of commodity prices suggests that we have not the first clue about economics. Or, not more than the first clues. Then again, the relationship is unacknowledged in any academic literature (that I know of), so it is probably just dumb. Then again, dumb is what you clicked on.

(Source: Pfaffenzeller, Shiller, University of Michigan, FRED Graph)

Since the establishment of the Fed, commodity prices have peaked every 30 years, as we outlined in Part I. Obviously, the implication is then that the earnings yield does so, as well. And, also as we alluded in Part I, since the establishment of the Fed, these supercycles appear to be linked to mass consumption supercycles in a Schumpeterian fashion.

I do not know that these things are fundamental truths, but they seem to point to something, don't they? But, let's remain dumb.

To repeat, a century's worth of data about the earnings yield (the ratio of earnings to current stock prices) and commodity prices all seem to suggest that two pre-Fed phenomena, Kondratiev Waves and the Gibson Effect, have been hiding in plain sight for a century. But, how dumb would that be?

So, if Shiller's CAPE, setting aside whatever theoretical uses it has been put to by the professors, is useful in the practical function of predicting returns, and these supercycles are real ("rational", if you must) rather than irrational, there is a good chance that the next ten years will see low returns and low inflation of the sort we have not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

(Source: Wikipedia)

The coincidence of low inflation and low stock returns and, as we shall see later, low earnings growth seems to point to real economic effects.

CAPE = E/E10 ÷ E/P

Perhaps if you are truly dumb, you will not be convinced by this. But, consider the basic, mathematical relationship between the CAPE ratio and the earnings yield (let's call it "EY").

The CAPE ratio, or P/E10 is inflation-adjusted stock prices (P) divided by a ten-year rolling average of inflation-adjusted earnings.

CAPE = P/E10

The earnings yield is the ratio between nominal earnings and nominal stock market prices.

EY = E/P

Now, we have to be careful, because we are comparing nominal and inflation-adjusted data, but the nominal earnings yield and the inflation-adjusted earnings yield are identical. If you were to take E and divide it by CPI and P and divide it by CPI, you would come up with the exact same number.

So, if we think of the earnings yield, for the purposes of this thought experiment, as being real prices, we can compare the CAPE and the earnings yield without too much trouble.

The CAPE, of course, can be expressed as a yield, also. Let's call E10/P the "CAPE yield", as opposed to the "earnings yield".

What is the relationship then between E10/P and E/P?

It is earnings growth; that is, E/E10.

Let me put this more bluntly:

P/E10 = E/E10 ÷ E/P

The P/E10, which is designed explicitly to "cyclically adjust" earnings, is driven upwards by cyclical earnings growth! Of course, it is driven up by rising stock market prices too, but earnings growth is a contributing factor.

Can you guess which historical peaks in the P/E10, i.e., the CAPE, coincided with earnings booms?

That's right: every single one.

(Source: Shiller)

It was not Shiller's CAPE that told me that, but rather the Gibson Effect. We know that stock market prices behave as if they were a function of the ratio of earnings to commodity prices.

What is interesting about earnings growth is that, like commodity inflation, it is positively correlated with the earnings yield itself. But…its correlation is weaker because once in every 30-year supercycle, earnings growth spikes to such a point that the correlation turns negative. Earnings growth jumps while the earnings yield and commodity prices fall.

These counter-supercyclical spikes in earnings growth coincide with peaks in the CAPE and market tops. Therefore, the relationship between earnings growth and the earnings yield, either in terms of the ratio of earnings growth to the earnings yield (which gives us CAPE) or the correlation between earnings growth and the earnings yield (a subset or corollary of the Gibson Effect) both point to future market returns.

I have found that comparing 7- or 8- year earnings growth rates to the earnings yield is more predictive, but the results are broadly the same.

(Source: Shiller)

What is more, the correlation seems to be a bit more precise than the CAPE with respect to timing tops, and the correlation between earnings growth and the earnings yield went negative in 2016 and has remained negative ever since, implying, it seems, that the next seven to eight years will see very low returns.

What is worse, it appears that once the correlation goes negative, returns seem to be flat for up to 14 years, sometimes longer. 2016 + 14 = 2030.

Earnings depression

Now, if we are to see a decade of low returns, low inflation, and low yields, that implies that earnings will have to fall or remain flat in order for yields to remain high.

And, the last time we have had simultaneously low returns, low yields, and low earnings growth was…the Great Depression.

(Source: Shiller)

We have had about 90 years of uninterrupted earnings growth, courtesy of the Fed. The relationships discussed thus far imply that earnings, like stock prices, commodity prices, and consumer prices, are driven by the Fed's ability to cheapen the value of money over the long-term. It's just that the Fed has very little ability to directly influence where that money goes.

But, it looks like it will no longer be going much of anywhere, almost as if the Fed's ability to generate inflation was failing.

Where does inflation come from?

How could the Fed lose that power? There should be no reason that the Fed or the government generally could not generate inflation if it really wanted to. If the Fed can print as many dollars as there are stars in the sky or grains of sand, it should be super easy, barely an inconvenience, to generate inflation.

On the other hand, the belief in the infinite power of the Fed to generate inflation could lead to the failure of the Fed to generate inflation, simply because the Fed itself and the professors do not know how inflation is generated. In fact, different kinds of inflation seem to be generated by different means.

Take for example, consumer inflation. Consumer inflation remained positive from 1980-2000, despite a near-perpetual collapse in commodity prices. Prices for other goods like computers also did not show much of a tendency to rise. The rise, as everybody knows, occurred in the service sector. And inflation in the service sector is generated by productivity gains in the goods sector.

To put this very crudely:

The Fed → productivity gains → rising wages → greater consumption → service inflation → deindustrialization → high social costs → socialism → unsustainable debt → eliminate the Fed vs inflate our problems away

Does anyone know how the Fed boosts productivity gains? Does the existence of the Fed make it easier for banks to lend to both producers and consumers, thus kicking off this virtuous cycle of productivity and inflation? Is it helped along by the gap between rich core consumers and poor peripheral producers? Is that why the poor peripheral producers acquire wealth faster than their rich customers but also see higher inflation? Notice how difficult it is for countries to generate inflation once they become rich? Is that why Detroit passed from spectacular peripheral rise to core demise? Is that why cost disease (costs tend to be inversely correlated with inflation, for the record) spread from American cities half a century ago to rural areas today?

First the manufacturing boom and rising wages and growing services, followed by an evacuation of manufacturing spurring unemployment and social decay and leaving high social service costs to be taken up by the public sector in its wake?

Where does inflation go from here?

In any case, if we do not really understand how we generate inflation, but we think we have an institution that can generate inflation at will, we are less likely to do something as radical as pursue a Weimar-style inflation regime.

That is more or less the case for why it might be unlikely, although one must assume not impossible, for inflation to be generated simply at will.

There are at least three other possibilities, however.

One is that the Kondratiev Waves should resume their roughly sixty-year cyclicality. There is some indication in the price data that the old form still persists even in modern markets. Inflation was relatively subdued in the 1940s and 2000s compared to the 1910s and 1970s. Based on this alone, one might expect inflation to be as horrifying, if not more horrifying, in the 2030s as it was in those former two decades.

(Source: Shiller, FRED Graph, World Bank)

This would not likely change in the event of a return to an older sixty-year Kondratiev Wave pattern, but it might begin earlier since that wave tends to have been more V-shaped than U-shaped. Under such a scenario, inflation could pick up earlier than the last century might have us believe.

This is one difference, in fact, between the 1930s and 2020s. The Great Depression was leading up to the 1940s and its high but relatively subdued inflation, whereas our new decade is leading up to a decade more similar to the 1970s.

The second possibility is that none of the current or previous patterns manifest themselves, either because they all simply disintegrate or because they find a new equilibrium.

The third possibility is that there are yet larger processes, perhaps larger cycles, at work that will neutralize whatever patterns have been identified here. To assume that anything I have said here does more than scrape the surface of market understanding would be foolish, which is even worse than being dumb.

Ideological risk

It is unlikely that anyone genuinely knows what is going to happen in the next ten years. But, it is my opinion that it would be dumb to dismiss what seem to be relationships that have endured, one way or another, under both the ancient gold standard monetary regime and our modern fiat regime.

There is every indication that returns will be low in the coming decade, that earnings will be flat in the coming decade, and that inflation will be low in the coming decade. My dumb advice would be to prepare a contingency plan for such a scenario.

This scenario extends beyond economic factors and points, in my opinion, to social and political risks, or what I have termed before "ideological risk". I alluded to this in previous articles in which these ideas might have seemed even dumber than they do now, when the world seems to be heading towards a crescendo of irrationality.

Anyone who is familiar with Kondratiev Waves is also familiar with the coincidence of major military conflicts with peaks in those waves. So, if that correlation holds, and I am correct in claiming that Kondratiev Waves have been shortened to thirty years, then we would expect to have seen major military conflicts in the 1910s, 1940s, 1970s, and 2000s, in addition to those in the early 1800s and 1860s under the old Kondratiev pattern. Of course, that is exactly what we saw.

On top of that, if the closest analog to what appears to be our economic fate is the 1930s and 1940s, that suggests a period of ideological and geopolitical upheaval around the world bringing us to world war. I am not predicting a world war. But, I cannot have been the only one who noticed that a war between the world's two current superpowers seems to have taken a great leap forward, if you will, in the last three months.

When did World War II begin? In a way, many of the pieces were already in place by the 1920s. However roaring the 1920s were, they were tumultuous on many levels. Fascism was already a reality, as was communism. The KKK's heyday in the US was in the 1920s. I am not comparing anyone to any such historical personages associated movements.

What I mean to say is that, if we permit ourselves to look at those events dispassionately, as the work of tectonic historical forces, we might be able to identify similar forces at work today, forces working to break up the post-War equilibrium. In 2020, populism seems to be truly taking on a life of its own, independent of any particular political figure.

In other words, if World War II itself can be said to have begun with the Japanese invasion of Manchuria in 1931 or the Spanish Civil War in 1936, nevertheless many of the ideological elements were already in place or active in the 1920s.

I know of no way to prepare for such extreme contingencies. You can stockpile guns or hoard gold or move to New Zealand, I suppose, and it could even work, but ultimately it is unlikely that many individuals would be able to anticipate how to navigate such treacherous waters.

The need for answers

The answer, if there is one, is to solve the market mysteries outlined above. If they are real, what makes them tick? Is there some sort of unseen mechanism that works at the macro level, or at the subterranean level, that makes a depression inevitable? Or, are there reforms, policies, measures that could be implemented to avert such a catastrophe?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.