Buy Fanduel And Get Flutter Free
Summary
Flutter Entertainment is best of breed when it comes to online gaming.
Fanduel is worth the market cap of the stock and could even be worth multiples of the stock in an upside case scenario.
The Flutter/TSG merger is underappreciated by investors and creates the undisputed world leader in online gaming companies.
The stock is an under the radar quality growth stock underappreciated by U.S. investors and the sell side.
Thesis
I believe that Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPY), (OTCPK:PDYPF), (FLTR.LN) has potentially significant long-term upside, with minimal downside from current market prices and is rightfully holding up far better than peers during the