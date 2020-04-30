Buy Fanduel And Get Flutter Free

Fanduel is worth the market cap of the stock and could even be worth multiples of the stock in an upside case scenario.

Thesis

I believe that Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPY), (OTC:PDYPF), (FLTR.LN) has potentially significant long-term upside, with minimal downside from current market prices and is rightfully holding up far better than peers during the market decline.

In my conservative base case assumption, Fanduel alone has 2% upside from today’s prices versus the entire market cap of Flutter, assuming full ownership in 2026. That is right, 2026.

The stock has run recently. So you do have to have strong assumptions to create long-term upside. But this type of difference in expectation level is how you make money.

Draftkings (DKNG), its closest peer, is currently valued at a lofty $6.5B and Fanduel has a much more powerful Flutter and soon to be ally TSG/Foxbet in its back pocket. Shouldn't Fanduel be at least equal to Draftkings? Answer, of course yes, but it should be at a premium. Flutter is at a decent premium to fair value without the inclusion of its US business. However, I do still believe this to be a good opportunity despite shares being near all-time highs. Just to illustrate a point, if we assume Fanduel = Draftkings in valuation, the core business is trading at <5x normalized EBITDA. There was an all time buying opportunity at the bottom in mid March that I unfortunately missed tending to other parts of my portfolio.

The bull case for Flutter is that it retains its ability to generate industry leading margins while expanding globally, and continues to provide the best customer experience. These virtues have been demonstrated in the most competitive, regulated markets of UK and Australia, where their execution over time has led to their status as a top brand. Picture a world where 25% of Americans are betting on sports, online gambling has doubled, and watching sports is now synonymous with casual wagering. Gambling simply becomes a part of the experience of watching sports, while online casino takes over the newly dangerous casinos. This is where the blue sky scenario for Flutter could take us.

I sourced the idea from 3 top European hedge funds as well as a global manager who was formally at TCI. Usually, the thesis I come away with is relatively similar to manager pitches, however, after doing my own research, I have come away far more bullish. This stock is completely off US investors' radar screen. They know what Fanduel is, as it has the highest brand recognition among peers, but they have never heard of Flutter and its thinly traded and unsponsored ADR. I believe sports gambling and other gambling will like everything else shift increasingly to online and the legalization will 2-3x the addressable market of 150B illegal gambling. If online gambling share is currently at 11% and growing rapidly, how much more quickly will Covid accelerate this trend?

The majority of the fair value of the company is in its future earnings which have not materially changed. This is not a Covid stock, or a recovery Covid stock pitch. This stock has obviously been effected as sports have ceased, but long-term this is just noise. Recently an article had stated that “Flutter Entertainment (OTC:PDYPF) is one such stock that continues to trade at a premium to fair value.” I believe Flutter cannot be looked at with current metrics but has to be looked at through a growth investor mindset. The answer is of course it trading at a premium on generic metrics - its peers are suffering, while Flutter is investing smart for future world domination. Earnings/EBITDA are artificially lower due to very smart and prudent investing in the US. Revenues and earnings this year will not be representative of reality. For example, in 2019, revenue was up 14%, profit was down, EBITDA was down, dividends were the same, and number of customers were up. You can’t get the story of Flutter from the numbers. You have to value the US business and then the non-US business separately and have a confident view of the future.

The Business

2019 Annual Report

Flutter has four main categories which generate its revenue. There is Online, Australia, Retail, and the US. Retail will likely continue to be a declining source of revenue in a relative sense, especially now, while US will take greater share of revenues in the future. Flutter hasn’t been hit as much as peers in the recent downfall, due to its retail being only 14% of revenues which is small compared with competitors. I view Flutter a little like Disney (DIS) stock, where people think it is expensive based upon its current metrics, but are not taking into consideration massive future opportunities (Fanduel) or in Disney’s case streaming. I go thru the business below in very little detail - there is a lot more going on in each unit, but this article's focus is on Fanduel.

Paddy Power Betfair had 12% customer growth year over year, despite major headwinds in the UK which included credit card bans, 2GBP limits at retail sites, and increased taxes. This was counteracted by the certainty of a conservative government authority which was not anti-gambling. Their best-in-class innovative promotion strategies continue to shine. Paddy Power is coming out with its new and improved design in the second half of this year. Despite the hit to retail, worse capitalized peers are closing the stores, opening up market share gains in retail which allows for cross-selling opportunities and brand building opportunities. The Adjarabet acquisition in February was successful, looks to be accretive as Flutter continues expanding.

Australia had a very positive year. My blokes in Australia tell me that Sportsbet is their betting company of choice and it is likely the top company in the region. Again the headwind of increased regulation and taxes hurt here as profit margins reduced against a strong increase in revenues. 9% customer growth YoY with #1 share in the market. Flutter’s market leading position in the most heavily and longstanding regulated sports betting economies will be immensely valuable for their US business.

US

I will spend a majority of my time on Fanduel as I believe it is the most valuable part of the business. Now I am sure there are other sports betting plays that will be profitable during my predicted boon, but I think Flutter is the safest, best managed, and most well-capitalized play with the best odds to succeed. It doesn’t have the most upside, but it has the best downside protection due to its other businesses and demonstrated history of strong execution. Here is a comparison of Flutter versus capable competitors:

Pros Cons Flutter/Fanduel Experience/Management/Financials Operating system and analytics High relative exposure to online and sports betting Strong brand recognition, DFS customer base Stock revenue primarily in Europe Potential for high leverage after acquisition Draftkings/SB Tech Purest play on sports betting Strong brand recognition DFS customer base Complicated Structure - SPAC Bad management reputation, future insider dumping Relatively expensive GVC/MGM/Yahoo MGM has strong brand/customer baseRetail sights are strong Very indebted Lots of own problems Late to market High retail exposure William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) and CBS Sports CBS has decent brand/customer baseRetail sights are strong Very indebted Lots of own problems Late to market High retail exposure Fox Bet/TSG Fox has decent brand/customer base Good cross sell opportunities TSG has great online gambling customer base Very indebted Poor management Late to market Barstool/PENN Wide following - good at generating publicity Major company issues Late to market and smaller player Bet 365 Sugarland Unknown/Other Entrants Bet365 is likely the best in the online space globally under one brand Very expensive and cumbersome to gain share

The Opportunity

Let’s put the US opportunity into perspective. Just the legalized states in the US so far is already greater than the entire Australia opportunity and this year will be equal to the UK. Remember that the US has more disposable income and more sporting events to bet on. The sell-side is completely missing the boat, not accruing as much value to Fanduel as they should, and underestimating the US population's desire to gamble. There are FAR MORE sports happening throughout the year - including super bowl, March Madness, and college sports. Oh and we also bet on Soccer and European events as well.

In addition to what I spoke about above, online gambling is only at 11% of total gambling and this is growing rapidly exacerbated by Covid which is a great tailwind for Flutter. The more online, and the less retail, the better off Fanduel/Flutter is versus peers.

Flutter/TSG Merger Presentation

The US opportunity expanded again in 2019. 14 states have passed legislation for sports betting which account for 24% of the population. Fanduel has 44% online market share in markets they operate. Massive investments in Fanduel have lead to high brand recognition and low customer acquisition costs. Fanduel has an advantage in terms of personnel with 70 employees from global markets which joined the US business, with over 1000 employees total. They have a massive customer base of 8.5M when combined with Stars Group doubles. 42% of sports betting customers have come from the DFS database in their most mature market of New Jersey. Wow.

The world is changing, people are staying at home more than ever and gambling will soon be part of the sports watching experience. ESPN and large casinos are embracing it. The NBA commissioners support it and governors love taxing people, especially given the massive hit Covid delivered to state and local governments. States will generate significant tax revenue from this and will want to see it legalized. Many states will want to get on their high horse and think they are not legalizing something which can cause addiction. Those states will simply just lose tax revenue to illegal and offshore books or nearby states. You already see that happening in markets like Indiana and New Jersey. Eventually, more and more shoes will drop. The bigger the state, the more BS policymakers have to go thru to get common sense policies enacted.

Valuation

These are my assumptions based on 2026. We start with total adult population, choose 75% population coverage, and then adjust for eligible gambling age.

There are a lot of other players discussed above, William Hill/CBS, Penn/Barstool, Draftkings, GVC/Yahoo/MGM, and more. Ultimately, I think there will be consolidation as in other developed markets with a couple winners who remain, likely Draftkings and Fanduel with first move advantage. I believe Fanduel/TSG Foxbet is the best horse and will probably garner 40% share. I give Fanduel 33% share for this model assuming Foxbet/TSG is out of the picture, which I think has more upside than downside. 25% EBITDA margins could be a little high if the market is still rapidly growing, but they are slightly lower than other regimes.

The variable assumption is spend per adult. Based on a wide range of sources, UK/Australia which is the most fully developed sports betting market averages around $50-60 per adult spend, but this is growing at a CAGR of 10%+. I think the US will be higher at $75 due to higher disposable income and increased amounts of sporting events. Given the early penetration rate in 2026 and a desire to be conservative my base assumption is $55 spend. I will utilize various EV/EBITDA multiples and assumptions below, keeping in mind this is only the sports betting component of the company's US business versus its total market cap.

We see in the above models that my base case offers a 2% upside to current valuations with significant upside in the median bull (39%) and blue sky (169%) cases and this is only for Fanduel. Looking at this we can see we are getting the Flutter business basically for free. If we takeout the capex for US spend and assume a 2021 EBITDA of $475 and give that a historically conservative 10x multiple we have a $4.75B company or around 60% of the value of the current business. My main focus is on Fanduel, but it is important to note that other aspects ex-Fanduel are likely worth at least $4.75B.

Putting all that together in what I consider a conservative base case:

Fanduel Sports Betting (6.6) + Fanduel Casino/DFS (2.3) + Flutter Ex-US (4.75) = 13.7 versus current market cap of 8.8, leaving 55% upside at current prices

I highlight some of the most important slides from the Fanduel investor day now over a year ago below. The many important advantages for Fanduel are displayed in more detail, which include Flutter experience/resources, lower CPA, and higher brand recognition due to massive investment.

What is New and Exciting!

The story keeps getting better. Now Flutter is merging with TSG gaining an iconic American brand Fox and one of the top online poker and casino companies in the world. The new idea being Fanduel brands go after the more serious gamblers, and Foxbet attaches itself to the casual fan. Fox will be able to and has already started marketing their sports book during live broadcasts! Both bring immense chips to the table, Fox with its wide customer base and relationship in the industry and Fanduel with its first mover advantage and best in class resources.

Flutter/TSG Merger Presentation

Synergies

First debt: The company's synergies I believe are vastly understated. Just the debt renegotiation power of the combined entity will cover this dollar amount immediately over time. They have already renegotiated pro-forma debt at GBP LIBOR +175 to refinance TSG's debt.

Second cross selling: The consumer base has now doubled. The team can focus on additional cross-selling synergies, where both companies have shown a strong history of success. Additionally each company has its relative strengths in customers they tend to, but customers which play poker are predisposed to betting on sports and vice versa. I think both companies put together could approach 40-50% share.

Third Flutter management: Flutter's management is far superior to TSG. Flutter can merge systems, cut costs, and improve TSG's business. This will allow for additional operation synergies. TSG's business is not as well run as it could be and Flutter has a decent track record with acquisitions.

TSG is additive to almost all aspects of the business and this was reaffirmed recently in Q1 as the combined entities revenues and earnings barely declined in a quarter where sports ceased to exist. TSG presence in online poker and casino grew massively due to the substitution effect, leading to revenue growth of 27% during Q1. TSG will create a more diversified company, with a strong focus in online casino and poker. The combination is “is also expected to be at least 50% accretive to Flutter’s Underlying Earnings Per Share in the first full financial year following completion.”

What Are the Catalysts for an Upside Surprise?

Merger synergies and cross sales are stronger than expected Sports come back sooner than expected States legalize gambling sooner than expected due to Covid/other reasons Flutter takes share from weakening peers outside the US The world becomes more online-oriented. Sports betting becomes synonymous with sports and becomes a part of the viewing experience. Online casino and poker becomes the preferred way to gamble.

What Could Go Wrong?

The near-term downside is somewhat limited here as UK/Aus regulation is priced in and the merger with TSG has been approved.

1. Social Stigma

I fear, given our current societal state and the potential future return of big government, a societal backlash against sports betting is decently likely to occur. Online gambling is more susceptible to this than sports betting. Legalization will inevitably bring gambling addiction to the forefront, and this will be reinforced in a liberal advertising environment. If surfacing problems affect public perception of sports betting it could stymie legislative progress in some states. Continued backlash on individual rights due to Covid-19 could discourage gambling behavior, though this appears to be a long shot. These could be relative advantages for Flutter as it has operated in the most heavy regulated regimes and benefits from physical casino decline.

2. Legislative concerns

This is additive to the bullet above, but there many additional concerns other than social stigma. How these struggles evolve will have a large impact on ultimate market size (e.g., California, Florida). The larger the state, the more competing interests. Legalization comes with potential lines of criticism such as hurting retail casinos, losing people jobs, and making it easier for the average person to gamble. I mentioned above that I do believe states will eventually fall into line, once they realize the alternative of simply allowing the tax revenue to go into other states or offshore.

3. Too many competitors leads to lack of worthwhile economics

Given the massive opportunity I have described, this will be a dogfight. There is no guarantee of a winner-take-all in this market. There likely is advantages for early movers, but there is a risk that becoming involved in early markets creates large upfront costs which take a long time to come to fruition in terms of profit. A competitor could be lurking and a whale like ESPN could change course and be a massive player.

4. Short Points

Short Points Counters Short Point 1 High leverage in the near term, has led to a potential dividend cut Flutter helps TSG restructure debt, costs are manageable due to FCF Short Point 2 Sports are shut down Revenue is about the future, online gaming is doing well, issue should be short-term with eventual pent-up demand coming back in. 2021 growth numbers will be impressive. Short Point 3 US will not grow as expected, climate is poor Flutter is in pole position in terms of regulation, and being a best in class operator, investing a lot, and lobbying. The states will do whatever they can to generate tax revenue especially now. Short Point 4 They paid too much for TSG, more expensive than peers We'll see, deserves premium given sector factors Short Point 5 Retail will be a drag, not pure play on sports betting Not going for highest upside just highest risk reward. Flutter is less exposed to retail than peers

Conclusion

Flutter needs to execute on the following 3 key objectives to succeed

Execute the merger and extract synergies out of TSG

Successfully navigate the build out and expansion of Fanduel ensuring the company has a strong moat

Other Flutter businesses maintain steady GDP plus like growth and generate enough free cash to fund other high ROI endeavors

Flutter looks like the best investment in the sector with limited downside, but still incredible upside. Fanduel is likely worth more than the current market cap, and you get Flutter Ex-US for free. The TSG merger is likely to increase their moat, cross-selling opportunities, and improve the diversification of the business. Flutter is currently a mid single digit position in my portfolio where I will accumulate into weakness.

