NXP's Share Price Already Assumes A Lot Of Growth And Improvement

NXP has strong core technology in a variety of auto applications, including battery management, infotainment, and connectivity, as well as strong technology in connectivity, security, and MCUs.

NXP largely soothed the Street with unsurprisingly guidance for the second quarter, and sales to auto customers should pick up in the second half and recover nicely in 2021.

Quality semiconductors aren’t by and large selling all that cheaply anymore, as the sector has recovered sharply from March panic-low prices as the Street has gotten more comfortable with the likely downside in Q2 and Q3 from the Covid-19 business disruptions. In the case of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) we have a story where there’s significant growth potential as well as self-improvement potential (execution), but a lot of that already appears to be in the share price today.

I like NXP’s leverage to electric vehicles and advanced auto content growth, not to mention its strong position in markets like microcontrollers (or MCUs), near field communication (or NFC), high-power RF, and IoT. I also see meaningful potential for the company to improve gross and operating margins. The problem is that today’s valuation now takes those improvements as largely a given and I think there are better values in the high-quality chip category.

A Weak, But Well-Telegraphed, Quarterly Result

NXP management did a good job of keeping investors and analysts in the loop as conditions in the first quarter changed, and the numbers that NXP ultimately reported showed few surprises.

Revenue declined more than 3% from the year-ago period and 12% sequentially, with the Auto business down 3% and 9%, respectively. Industrial & IoT saw 2% yoy growth and 9% qoq contraction, Mobile 2% yoy growth and 26% qoq contraction, and Comm Infrastructure 10% yoy and 12% qoq contraction.

Gross margin declined about a point from the prior year and two and a half points sequentially, driving a 10% yoy and 27% qoq decline in operating income and two points of yoy and five points of qoq margin contraction.

NXP is at around 50% utilization and is actively managing its inventory levels with distributors. Days of inventory rose only one day from the year-ago period and 12 days from the prior quarter. This is in sharp contrast to Texas Instrument’s (TXN) decision to maintain much higher operating rates (in the 80%’s) and build inventory. TI’s reasoning is that they’ll be ready for the rebound with product on hand, and possibly positioned to gain share if customers facing extended lead times at other chip companies. NXP’s approach is more conventional and less risky and I don’t really think we’re going to see the short of steep V-shaped recovery that would blow out lead times.

Waiting For The Storm To Pass

Management guided to an 11% qoq decline in revenue (at the midpoint) for the second quarter, with a 30% year-over-year decline in Auto segment sales that seems pretty broadly consistent with what a lot of companies are expecting from the auto sector. Curiously, management expects Industrial and IoT to decline only at a low single-digit rate in the second quarter, with the other two segments down by mid-teens percentages. The top-line guidance was pretty much in line with expectations, though NXP did guide to lower gross margin (-300bp versus sell-side average) and operating margin (-400bp versus sell-side).

Semiconductor stocks with a lot of auto exposure got flogged in March when panic around Covid-19 was running high, but the Street seems to have settled down around the expectation of a sharp 25%-ish drop in autos in the second quarter, possibly further declines in the third quarter, and then a recovery in the fourth quarter, with a relatively healthy V-shaped recovery continuing on into 2021.

With about half of sales coming from auto, and with NXP’s position as the leader sell of chips into the auto industry, clearly the health of the auto industry is vital to the outlook. Longer term, NXP’s success will rest in no small part on content wins in battery management systems (for EVs), as well as greater adoption of advanced auto ADAS, infotainment, and networking technologies.

While auto gets a lot of attention, I wouldn’t sleep on IoT or high-power RF. With more than 50% share in high-power RF amplifiers used in base stations, NXP is well-positioned to benefit from the 5G ramp around the world. With a very strong position in MCUs, security, and connectivity, NXP also has all of the key components to maintain a leading IoT franchise, and with TSMC (TSM) noting strong demand for IoT chips, that may explain the relatively modest year-over-year decline that NXP expects in Industrial & IoT in the next quarter.

The Outlook

With strong IP (and market positions) in markets and technologies like MCUs, security, connectivity, and high-power RF, NXP should be a well-regarded semiconductor company.

That’s offset, at least in part, by an inglorious history when it comes to margin improvement and reaching management targets with respect to gross and operating margin. Management never hit its old targets of 55% (gross) and 32.5% (operating), and the targets have been eased a bit since to 53% to 57% and 30% to 34%, respectively. I think NXP will at least get close to the lower end of those ranges in 2022, but the auto market is a tough place to generate exceptional margins – I believe that’s partly why Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY), a leader in auto MCUs (and other semiconductors used in autos), has very mediocre margins, and Microchip (MCHP), a leader in industrial and consumer MCUs, has strong margins

Propelled by auto content growth, as well as other opportunities like 5G and IoT, I expect NXP to generate around 5% to 6% annualized long-term revenue growth, with double-digit growth coming out of this Covid-19 recession. I also expect the company to improve upon its long-term FCF margins by seven points, with the margins reaching into the mid-to-high 20%’s down the road (which means I do think NXP can hit those margin targets … it just might take longer than bulls think).

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, neither the 10%-plus FCF growth rate I model nor the mid-to-high 20%’s operating margins I model over 2021 and 2022 get me to an attractive fair value range today. While I agree that NXP’s qualities merit a premium, I think today’s premium is a little too rich and I see better opportunities elsewhere.

