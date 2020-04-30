Excellent Total Return Bond Funds For Momentum-Based Fixed Income Portfolios

The long term track records of these portfolios show that they have outperformed total bond index funds by some large margins.

We review latest performance of a list of excellent total return bond mutual funds managed by managers named as Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Morningstar.

Total Return Bond Funds & Portfolios

We have featured and monitored our total return bond fund portfolios for about 10 years now. These portfolios are listed on our Fixed Income page. In light of the recent volatile events in financial markets, it’s a good time to review the latest performance of the candidate funds and the portfolios.

Total return bond mutual funds

Our fixed income portfolios are based on the momentum fund selection strategy utilized in MyPlanIQ portfolios. Every month, the strategy chooses a fund with the highest momentum score among a list of candidate funds. In the event that all of the candidate funds have negative momentum scores, cash or money market fund is chosen. The candidate funds are total return bond funds (and some intermediate term corporate bond funds) whose managers have been named at least once as Fixed Income Manager of The Year by Morningstar. These funds should be no-load (or load waived), no transaction fee in a brokerage. For example, the following are the candidate funds for Schwab Total Return Bond:

(PBDAX) PIMCO Investment Grade Corp Bd A (PDBZX) Prudential Total Return Bond Z (PONAX) PIMCO Income A (DLTNX) DoubleLine Total Return Bond N (WABRX) Western Asset Core Bond R (TGMNX) TCW Total Return Bond N (PTTAX) PIMCO Total Return A (MWTRX) Metropolitan West Total Return Bond M (LSBRX) Loomis Sayles Bond Retail

The managers of these funds are who's who in fixed income investing. They include PIMCO's Daniel Ivascyn, Loomis Sayles' Dan Fuss, DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach and other bond power houses like TCW.

All of them are available in Schwab as no load and no transaction fee. In general, these funds are retail class shares so that they have a very low minimum (such as $1000 to $3000). Furthermore, our strategy automatically enforces the minimum holding period and round trip limit restriction imposed by a brokerage. Most funds do have three month minimum holding period requirement.

The rationale to only use total return bond funds managed by great managers is that excellent fixed income manager tend to have a sustainable outperformance track record and thus their funds are more suitable for a momentum based strategy. Furthermore, total return bond funds are usually diversified and of intermediate term interest rate duration. These again make them more trendy than other more volatile bond segments like long term bonds.

Let’s first look at these funds’ recent performance:

As of 4/24/2020:

Fund YTDReturn** 1Yr AR 3Yr AR 5Yr AR 5Yr Sharpe 10Yr AR 15Yr AR (PBDAX) (PIMCO Investment Grade Corp Bd A) -2.1% 5.9% 4.0% 3.7% 0.57 5.4% 6.0% (PDBZX) (Prudential Total Return Bond Z) -0.4% 6.5% 4.4% 3.6% 0.66 4.9% 5.4% (PONAX) (PIMCO Income A) -6.6% -2.7% 1.6% 3.2% 0.69 6.7% (DLTNX) (DoubleLine Total Return Bond N) -0.2% 3.5% 3.0% 2.5% 0.64 5.1% (WABRX) (Western Asset Core Bond R) 2.0% 7.9% 4.4% 3.3% 0.65 (TGMNX) (TCW Total Return Bond N) 5.5% 10.6% 4.9% 3.4% 0.72 4.8% 5.6% (PTTAX) (PIMCO Total Return A) 3.8% 9.2% 4.6% 3.2% 0.62 3.8% 4.9% (MWTRX) (Metropolitan West Total Return Bond M) 4.4% 11.5% 5.3% 3.6% 0.79 4.8% 5.5% (LSBRX) (Loomis Sayles Bond Retail) -10.5% -5.8% -1.0% 0.2% -0.1 3.4% 4.8% (DODIX) (Dodge & Cox Income) 2.1% 7.6% 4.6% 3.7% 1 4.4% 4.9% (VBMFX) (Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Inv) 5.1% 11.3% 5% 3.5% 0.72 3.8% 4.3%

1 Year Total Return Chart:

Unfortunately, YTD (Year To Date), other than TGMNX, all other funds underperformed VBMFX, the total bond market index fund. In particular, Loomis Sayles fund LSBRX was hit hardest, losing -10.5% this year, while PIMCO’s two corporate bond centric funds: PIMCO investment grade corporate bond fund PBDAX and PIMCO Income fund PONAX also suffered from some substantial loss in March this year. The main culprit here is their outsized exposure to high yield bonds (LSBRX) and even investment grade corporate bonds (PBDAX and PONAX) while VBMFX has a very large exposure in Treasury bonds. In fact, if the Federal Reserve didn’t intervene bond markets in the unprecedented way (buying Treasury, investment grade corporate bonds and now even buying high yield bond ETFs), these funds would have experienced even more serious losses and might not recover so quickly.

The current crisis also caused most of these excellent funds to lag behind the index fund VBMFX for the past 1 and 3 years. Most of them now have similar 5 year returns compared with VBMFX. However, majority of them still outperform VBMFX in a longer period such as 10 years or 15 years time frame.

What we can learn from this crisis is that other than Treasury bonds, all other debts can be severely impacted in a crisis. Bonds as ‘safe’ asset class are not as safe as one would expect. Furthermore, regardless how safe a fund is or how excellent a fund manager is, there should be a fail safe mechanism in a portfolio to switch to safer investments or cash in the event of severe downturn. Currently, though the Federal Reserve’s unconventional intervention has been able to avoid the severe bond market crisis for now, whether that can sustain remains to be a question as the fundamentals for underlying businesses have been damaged and are now weak.

The performance of total return bond portfolios

The following major brokerage specific portfolios are very similar:

Portfolio Performance Comparison (as of 4/24/2020):

Ticker/Portfolio Name YTDReturn** 1Yr AR 3Yr AR 5Yr AR 10Yr AR 15Yr AR Schwab Total Return Bond 3.5% 12.0% 6.1% 5.2% 6.6% 7.8% Fidelity Total Return Bond 3.5% 12.0% 5.7% 4.7% 6.3% 7.4% Vanguard Brokerage Total Return Bond 3.5% 12.0% 6.1% 5.2% 6.6% 7.9% Etrade Total Return Bond -5.4% 2.3% 3.0% 3.3% 5.5% 7.2% Merrill Edge Total Return Bond 3.5% 12.0% 6.1% 4.6% 7.5% 7.3% PTTRX (PIMCO Total Return Instl) 3.8% 9.6% 5.0% 3.6% 4.2% 5.3% DLTNX (DoubleLine Total Return Bond N) -0.2% 3.5% 3.0% 2.5% 5.1% VBMFX (Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Inv) 5.1% 11.3% 5.0% 3.5% 3.8% 4.3%

The following chart shows the total returns since 2001:

A few comments:

All of the portfolios have outperformed VBMFX for the past 10 years, 15 years and since 2001. For the past 15 years, the annualized excessive returns of these portfolios over VBMFX are up to 3.9%. The Etrade portfolio, even after this year’s underperformance, still had 2.9% excessive annualized return over VBMFX (7.2% vs. 4.3%) for the past 15 years.

In fact, other than the Etrade portfolio, all other portfolios have outperformed for 1, 3, 5, 10, 15 years and since 2001.

The portfolios did worse year to date. The worst is Etrade portfolio that lost -5.4% up to now.

A closer examination reveals that Etrade portfolio’s candidate funds have MWTRX missing. This is because MWTRX is not available as a no transaction fee (NTF) fund in Etrade. The following chart compares the historical holdings of both Schwab Total Return Bond and the Etrade portfolio:

We can see that until 3/22/2020, both portfolios had the exact same holding (PBDAX) since 4/22/2019. In the rebalance on 3/2/2020, Schwab portfolio switched its holding to MWTRX. Since MWTRX is not available in Etrade as an NTF fund, the portfolio had to wait till the next rebalance on 4/1/2020 to switch its holding to TGMNX. Unfortunately, this one month delay proved to be costly: PBDAX suffered from a large loss in March because of the wide spread pessimism on investment grade corporate bonds.

Notice that MWTRX had year to date return 4.4%, just behind TGMNX and is the second highest among the total return bond funds listed in the previous table.

The above example shows the sensitivity of candidate funds. However, the long term outperformance over bond index funds has been so great such that the recent underperformance in the Etrade portfolio seems to be still limited.

To summarize, total return bond mutual fund based momentum portfolios have shown a great track record and they can be used as core fixed income (BOND) portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.