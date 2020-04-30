Zillow: The Situation Isn't Completely Dire

Zillow has ample ~$2.3 billion liquidity; its CEO noted that even in a "stress" situation the company would end the year with $1.3 billion in cash.

Zillow has paused its home-buying program, Zillow Offers. Its current balance sheet has under $900 million of unsold home inventory, less than 10% of its market cap.

Predictably so, Zillow's (Z) momentum has been de-railed substantially this year. Just when investors were beginning to see a turnaround in the company's core Premier Agent Business in the fourth quarter earnings report in February, and finally getting a degree of comfort around Zillow Offers, the coronavirus hit and sparked tremendous uncertainty in the real estate industry. A recent report by Fannie Mae expects that home sales will likely decline by 15% this year, hurting the real estate agents that provide Zillow with advertising revenues.

Correspondingly, shares of Zillow have fallen roughly 35% from peaks reached in February:

In my view, the sustained dip in Zillow shares presents a timely opportunity to buy a recovering franchise at a discount. I'm not ignoring the fact that 2020 will be a difficult year for Zillow that will likely see hard-earned revenue growth slip into declines, but the bullish thesis for the company rests on two factors:

Baseline trends for Premier Agent are strong. Most economists predict the economic impacts of the coronavirus to be sharp but short, while low supply has kept home prices steady even as buyer demand dipped. When normal house-buying activity resumes, Zillow is in a strong spot to absorb the refreshed demand.

Zillow's CEO has recently published a letter affirming the company's ample liquidity and that the company has sufficient resources to wade through a difficult year. Stay long here as Zillow continues to capture secular tailwinds from the digitization of the real estate industry.

Premier Agent is doing well, and well-positioned to bounce when real estate recovers

Let's start with trends in Zillow's core Premier Agent business (which generates revenue from real estate agents who pay to be featured on Zillow's site next to home listings) prior to the impact of the coronavirus. Zillow's shares peaked in February primarily on news of strong Premier Agent execution. Revenue in this segment grew 6% y/y, accelerating three points from 3% y/y in Q3. In addition, Zillow was originally expecting this business to continue accelerating in 2020, with a pre-coronavirus guidance outlook of 7% y/y growth for Premier Agent revenues.

The confidence stems from strong retention trends within Zillow's real estate agent base. Zillow has succeeded in steeply accelerating its monthly recurring revenue from its core agents, accelerating to 12% y/y growth in MRR in Q4, up substantially from just low single-digit growth rates throughout the rest of the year.

Zillow has also experimented with "Flex" pricing in certain markets like Phoenix and Atlanta, which means that real estate agents only pay a success fee to Zillow after they close the deal. Zillow views Flex as a way of lowering the entry barrier to newer agents, and has seen success in this program in the test markets it's rolled out.

Zillow's focus on execution and efficiency has driven substantial profit increases in the IMT (Internet, Media and Technology) segment, of which Premier Agent is the biggest contributor alongside Zillow Rentals. In FY19, IMT generated 27% y/y growth in Adjusted EBITDA to $303.9 million, while expanding EBITDA margins by 380bps year-over-year. This margin expansion is key because at the moment, Premier Agent/IMT generates all of Zillow's profits and essentially is subsidizing the Zillow Offers business as it continues to ramp up toward profitability.

Of course, this is all in the past. The world (particularly real estate) has shifted on its axis since the coronavirus began, and as previously mentioned, many institutions and observers are expecting double-digit declines in home sales this year. We do think, however, that the shelter-in-place situation only makes Zillow more prominent and top-of-mind for homebuyers conducting research. Google Trends data also suggests that Zillow's web traffic is either flat or slightly up since the year began. Take a look below:

Google Trends indexes search volumes on a basis of 0 to 100, with a value of 100 representing the time period with the most active search queries. Zillow's index score at the beginning of the year was 77 - and while it dipped substantially in March to the low 60s, it has rebounded in April to 92 as of last week - suggesting as much as a 20% bump in traffic since the year began.

We note as well that in Q4, Zillow reported a 10% y/y increase in monthly average unique users, further solidifying strong traffic growth. Increased traffic, plus the fact that many consumers now have no option but to turn online for home-searching (and may have been introduced to Zillow or its partner sites like Trulia or StreetEasy for the first time), boosts Zillow's value proposition to real estate agents. Though revenues are likely to be down this year as real estate sales sag, Zillow is well-positioned to continue being the dominant advertising platform for real estate agents when the housing market rebounds.

Zillow Offers isn't large enough to drag Zillow into the grave

We can now turn to Zillow's other primary business, which didn't exist a few years back: Zillow Offers. Zillow Offers and the so-called "iBuying" industry has been a lightningrod for criticism for Zillow - and indeed, the company has yet to turn a profit on flipping homes, with Zillow losing roughly $5,000 per home after including all selling expenses as of 2019 (the company plans to earn a profit eventually by trimming holding costs/holding times while gaining scale efficiencies on selling expenses). In March, Zillow announced that it was indefinitely suspending new home purchases - but its existing inventory is at risk.

We acknowledge that the biggest risk for Zillow right now is the fact that many homes are going unsold, so Zillow's unsold home inventory will stick on its balance sheet for longer and increase holding costs. We do have to note, however, that Zillow Offers isn't that large in relation to Zillow as a whole.

As of the end of December, Zillow had $836.6 million of unsold home inventory on its balance sheet. While that's not a small number, it's less than a tenth of Zillow's current ~$9 billion market cap, and counterbalanced by the $2.42 billion of cash that Zillow holds on its balance sheet.

We also want to reinforce that while holding costs for Zillow will increase as real estate sales slow, the value of its inventory is unlikely to degrade by much, especially as the latest Case-Shiller data through the end of February continues to show house price gains across the U.S. driven by limited supply.

It's also important to note that in spite of nearly $1 billion in unsold home inventory, Zillow's ~$2.4 billion of cash keeps it highly liquid. Zillow's core business trends toward being cash flow neutral. Last year, Zillow generated a -$612.7 million loss in operating cash flows - but if we exclude the $673.8 million of investment that Zillow made into its home inventory, OCF would have been positive. Inventory will not continue to grow throughout the coronavirus crisis as Zillow has paused its home-buying, minimizing its burn rates.

The company has also implemented efforts to reduce non-Zillow Offers operating costs. By freezing hiring, cutting advertising spend, and slashing other discretionary spending, Zillow intends to reduce its operating costs by ~25%, translating to roughly $400 million in annual operating cost savings based on FY19 operating expenses of $1.56 billion.

This gives us a high degree of confidence in Zillow's ability to stay liquid throughout the shutdown. Zillow will emerge from the shutdowns as a leaner, higher-margin business. Rich Barton, Zillow's CEO, has also noted that even in a worst-case stress scenario for Zillow, the company would still end 2020 with $1.35 billion in cash.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that the slowdown in the housing market will hurt Zillow's Premier Agent revenues and increase holding costs for homes on Zillow's balance sheet, but Zillow's ~$4 billion loss in market value since February hugely overstates the potential impact of the coronavirus. We're optimistic about the fact that stable web traffic for Zillow and cost optimizations in the Premier Agent business will position Zillow for continued growth when the housing market rebounds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Z. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.