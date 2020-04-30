Franklin Templeton India - Open Ended Funds Carry Liquidity Risk

Even funds invested into corporate bonds can have this problem - that they'll have to close to redempetions.

The latest example is with some Franklin Templeton funds in India. OK, that's in India but the example is still instructive.

As I've mentioned more than once around here open ended funds carry an oft unperceived liquidity risk which, if triggered, can leave you gasping for your funds.

The basic distinction

We all want to gain diversification, it's the secret to being able to both take risk and not suffer too badly from having done so. That means that owning part of a fund, the fund then owning multiple stakes, is a somewhere between useful and vital part of our own portfolio.

Funds come in two forms, closed and open ended. There are advantages and disadvantages to each the one that concerns us here is how to they redeem funds? How, if we want to get our money out, do we do so?

With a closed end fund it's just like trying to sell any other stock or bond. It'll be quoted on an exchange somewhere and when we sell it to some other investor that's the price we get. The disadvantage is that this price can wander, substantially, from underlying asset value. The advantage is that there's always a price at which we can sell.

In an open ended fund, instead, we recover our investment from the fund itself. When we put money in they buy a little more of what the fund invests in. When we take it out they sell some and send us the cash. OK, a little more complex, they always keep some cash around to pay people out, often enough the inflow can be matched against the outflow and so on. But the basics are right there.

The problem comes when a fund has promised more liquidity than there is in the underlying investment. Then, if a series of people want their money out the fund can't provide it. They can't sell the underlying at anything other than firesale prices, even if then, so can't pay out to exiting investors. At which point the fund suspends redemptions.

Which means that everyone loses any liquidity at all. Which is a problem.

We've seen this many times before

As I've listed here over the months we've seen this happen many a time before. Commercial property funds based in London for example. British retail property funds as a slight variation on commercial property facing the same problem. The Woodford Equity Income Fund. And now 6 Indian corporate bonds funds from Franklin Templeton.

The essential point is that a fund cannot, all the time and forever, offer more liquidity to investors than there is in the underlying investments of the fund. Sure, it can do so for a long time and some will never face a problem. But that difficulty is always there of that liquidity mismatch. It's as with a bank and a bank run. Not every bank will face one but all are liable to one and all are entirely screwed if one happens.

For us as investors this is important. The very point of being in a fund that promises the possibility of redemption on demand is that we price with that possibility of redemption. If we didn't need nor want such ability to get our money back at the time of our choosing then we'd be off investing in VC funds and the like where we can't gain access for 5 or 7 years or whatever.

And the likely returns on a VC fund are higher than on a corporate bond fund for the very reason that we've given up that possibility of redemption at the time of our choosing.

The other way to put this is that liquidity is of value. So, we demand lower returns from investments which are liquid - this is the very point of having central markets in secondary stocks and bonds at all. But being in an open ended fund which then stops redemptions means that we've been accepting the lower return while carrying the higher risk - not what we want to be doing at all.

Franklin Templeton in India

We have the news that six funds in India have had redemptions suspended:

Closing the funds is the “only viable option to preserve value for investors and to enable an orderly and equitable exit” for all unit holders, the asset manager said in a statement on its website. The funds are: Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund.

The corporate bond market has closed up there as a result of the coronavirus. People getting a bit antsy about that happening, trying to redeem and the funds run out of, first, the cash on hand to redeem with then the most liquid portions of the bond holding that can be liquidated. At which point either sell the illiquid holdings at fire sale prices or suspend the funds for redemption.

The best method of preserving investor funds is that delay. So, that's what is done.

Well, OK.

It does seem that the redemptions started earlier:

The management had indicated COVID-19 outbreak as the trigger for redemptions. However, outflow in assets under management (AUM) for the six schemes started in the last quarter of calendar 2019 itself. Perhaps the exposure to Essel Group companies across these schemes was the trigger. By December-end, AUM for four of these schemes was lower by 15-30 percent.

That's one of those things that would trigger a stampede for the doors, a significant fall in asset values, yes.

This is not, by the way, me saying something about Franklin Templeton. It's about open ended funds in possibly illiquid markets. As is said:

Finally, if Franklin Templeton can get into this situation, so, can other mutual funds.

Very much so, as the list of other types of funds further up the page can tell us.

This being a detail that it's worth having a look at when reviewing other funds:

A report by B&K Securities showed that Franklin Templeton was the sole lender to 26 of the 88 securities in its portfolio. Forty three securities had 50 percent or more of their borrowings from the fund house. In the case of such securities, Franklin Templeton may bear a larger share of the risk than other funds in the industry. The large share of securities held by one fund house would also make these securities less liquid.

This isn't unknown, it's not even uncommon. Bonds are hugely more heterogeneous than equities - there are many different issues, different maturity dates, coupons etc from the same issuer - and this makes corporate bonds an illiquid market often enough. The big headline issues might trade easily and the government bond markets are, along with FX, the most liquid in the world. But the average corporate bond gets sold once, into a fund then doesn't move until redemption. They're very thin markets with wide spreads for anything other than the very top issuers.

The liquidity in that underlying never was all that much that is. Sure, more than commercial real estate but still, relatively illiquid and very much less liquid than the offer of redemption made to investors. Which is the problem of course.

That the funds were the only holders of some issues just makes those holdings even more illiquid.

My view.

As above this isn't about Franklin. It's rather another example of how we have to be careful about offers of liquidity from open ended funds. They can offer, they can carry significant cash floats, but in the end they can't - successfully that is - guarantee us greater liquidity than exists in the underlying investment. When they fail in this sense they also deny us any liquidity at all.

The investor view

The point here is simply be careful of open ended investment funds. Something like major equities (S&P 500, that sort of thing) is OK, government bonds is obviously just fine. But lumpy investments, like commercial property, not so much. And illiquid equities (smaller companies say, unlisted such) and lower grade and smaller issue corporate bonds really do risk running into this problem. That the underlying liquidity runs out in the face of any significant move towards fund redemption.

That is, for getting into a diversified fund for such illiquid underlying investments we might well prefer to be in a closed end fund. Sure, that net asset value can wander away from the price but there will always be a buyer to take us out even if we don't like the price all that much.

It is, as with everything economic, a trade off and there is no firm and fixed solution. But if liquidity of your own portfolio is important to you then open ended funds in illiquid underlying investments may well not be for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.