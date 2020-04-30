Blue Apron: The Win Streak Is Over

The company's $29.5 million cash balance are also looking incredibly thin, and a recent $75 million shelf registration for future securities issuances highlights how starved Blue Apron is for cash.

While Blue Apron expects to return to growth in Q2 driven by a surge in at-home meal demand, much of this strength was already priced in.

Wall Street's extremely brief love affair with Blue Apron (APRN), the original meal kit company, may be over as quickly as it began. Earlier this year, Blue Apron enjoyed a rare win streak in the market that reversed years of underperformance. The stock notched a 52-week high in the $16 range, rising nearly 3x from the start of the year while the rest of the market was at its nadir, down ~30% from February highs. Investors were betting that a long coronavirus shutdown would heap new demand on Blue Apron, which for years had struggled with customer retention amid heavy competition from virtually identical meal kit providers.

Now, reality has come back for Blue Apron shares, which are down more than -25% after reporting Q1 results:

Data by YCharts

While I agree that Blue Apron's fundamentals are looking somewhat rosier this year thanks to the need for easy, at-home meals and the resurgence of the Blue Apron brand as a dinner alternative, Blue Apron's share price gains since the start of the year already priced in substantial improvements that may materialize to a lesser degree than investors were hoping. The reality check for Blue Apron is closing in, and some of the factors weighing on investors now are:

Blue Apron's best-case scenario was that U.S. lockdowns extend longer than expected, which is now looking less and less likely. Across the U.S., several states (most notably Georgia) are already relaxing their quarantine restrictions. Simon Property Group (SPG), the country's largest mall operator, is planning to open 49 of its malls. While American public life will likely remain changed through the rest of the year, restaurant dining is slowly resurfacing, cutting short Blue Apron's time in the limelight

Across the U.S., several states (most notably Georgia) are already relaxing their quarantine restrictions. Simon Property Group (SPG), the country's largest mall operator, is planning to open 49 of its malls. While American public life will likely remain changed through the rest of the year, restaurant dining is slowly resurfacing, cutting short Blue Apron's time in the limelight The competition hasn't gone away. The coronavirus hasn't forced any of Blue Apron's formidable competitors to go out of business. The last meal kit provider to shutter was Plated, back in November 2019 - but industry leaders like HelloFresh, Sun Basket, and others are still vying for a slice of the uptick in business as more Americans dine in. It remains to be seen how Blue Apron can handle its flight of customers.

The coronavirus hasn't forced any of Blue Apron's formidable competitors to go out of business. The last meal kit provider to shutter was Plated, back in November 2019 - but industry leaders like HelloFresh, Sun Basket, and others are still vying for a slice of the uptick in business as more Americans dine in. It remains to be seen how Blue Apron can handle its flight of customers. Liquidity remains an ever-pressing issue. Blue Apron ended Q2 with just $29.5 million in cash, at a time when the company has rekindled marketing spend in order to capture market share during the coronavirus.

To the latter point, Blue Apron has recently filed for a $75 million shelf registration, which gives the company the ability to offer any combination of debt or equity securities up to $75 million. While this helps to boost Blue Apron's liquidity if successful, it may have steepened Blue Apron's stock declines by highlighting how near-term its cash needs are.

Continue to avoid this name - the overinflated balloon that has built up since March will continue to lose air.

Higher expectations are often a curse; Blue Apron still misses Q1 expectations

Blue Apron's rapid stock price climb since the beginning of the year came with an implicit promise that the company would re-invigorate its revenue and customer growth after years of underperformance. In essence, the stock had already priced in substantial improvement in fundamentals - and though Blue Apron did see (and continues to expect) improved performance, it wasn't enough to meet an expectations bar that was set much higher.

Figure 1. Blue Apron Q1 results Source: Blue Apron Q1 earnings release

As seen in the table above, Blue Apron saw revenues contract -29% y/y to $101.9 million, undershooting Wall Street's expectations of $107.5 million (-24% y/y) by a nontrivial five-point margin.

The good news is that Blue Apron's revenue contraction improved from -33% y/y in Q4, likely driven by the boost in orders that Blue Apron has seen since the coronavirus lockdowns began in March. Still, Blue Apron shed a massive amount of customers on a year-over-year basis. The company ended the quarter with 376k active customers - adding 25k net new customers since the December quarter, but still down -32% y/y. Meanwhile, order frequency and average revenue per customer ticked slightly upward, partially offsetting the bleeding customer base.

Figure 2. Blue Apron customer metrics Source: Blue Apron Q1 earnings release

The positive caveat here is that Blue Apron does expect to return to full year-over-year growth in Q2. Its updated guidance now calls for $130.0 million in revenue in Q2, representing 9% y/y growth. We want to emphasize here, however, that this return to growth may already have been comprehended and priced in (perhaps to a higher degree) in Blue Apron's rapid stock ascent.

Figure 3. Blue Apron Q2 guidance Source: Blue Apron Q1 earnings release

Higher expenses exacerbates liquidity worries

We have to point out, however, that Blue Apron's expected return to growth isn't purely a natural demand increase. Blue Apron has been aggressively turning back on its marketing budget, after slashing it last year in order to improve profitability, in the hopes that investments in advertising would produce market share gains at this critical juncture in the meal kit industry.

We can see in Blue Apron's Q1 results that marketing expenses slightly increased to $15.0 million in Q1, after several quarters of deep cuts; as a percentage of total revenues, marketing expenses consumed 14.8% of revenues. That's up 480bps from 10.0% in 1Q19, and higher than Q4 at 12.7% as well. The big question over the next several quarters is if accelerating marketing spending will generate sufficient returns on the customer/revenue side.

In the meantime, Blue Apron's gross margins are falling as well. Shipping and logistics difficulties have been one of Blue Apron's largest challenges since the coronavirus began, and the company blamed shipping as the primary driver behind a 120bps y/y contraction in gross margins to 40.5%. Overall, Blue Apron's GAAP net losses in Q1 approximately quadrupled to -$20.1 million, while free cash flow also deteriorated to -$14.2 million, though Blue Apron had turned positive FCF in Q1 of last year.

Figure 4. Blue Apron FCF trends Source: Blue Apron Q1 earnings release

This contraction in margins, profit, and cash flow comes in the context of very thin liquidity for Blue Apron. As of the end of the first quarter, Blue Apron had only $29.5 million of cash left on its balance sheet - alongside $89.6 million in debt, making for a net debt position of $60.1 million.

Figure 5. Blue Apron Q1 balance sheet Source: Blue Apron Q1 earnings release

Blue Apron does expect to generate positive OCF of "at least $10.0 million" in Q2, but Blue Apron's liquidity base is still looking too thin for comfort - making Blue Apron's proposed $75 million capital raise look like a near-term necessity.

Key takeaways

Since March, Blue Apron has become a "show me" stock with a lot to live up to, and in Q1 Blue Apron's results in guidance fell short against heightened expectations. The near-term coronavirus boost to Blue Apron's orders may prove short-lived, as Blue Apron's competition from fellow meal kit services remains fierce and as restaurants prepare to re-open. At the same time, the company continues to struggle with low/declining margins and a crunched liquidity position. Continue to stay on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.