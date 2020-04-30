Clorox Company Q3 Earnings Preview

Clorox will report their Fiscal Q3 (calendar Q1) numbers before the market opens May 1st, 2020. Analysts expect a topline revenue number of $1.73B, EBITDA of $362M, Net Income of 220M with a Gross Margin of 43.6%. Given huge demand in their cleaning and sanitizing segment, I expect to see a significant beat to these already ambitious numbers. Not only would strong numbers signal the strength of Clorox's in the present-day environment, but I believe this strength will likely be sustained into the future due to changes in consumer behavior.

A supply constrained market

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that hand sanitizer wipes and related cleaning products are sold out, everywhere. As a result, forecasting demand is largely irrelevant, and the entire situation revolves around determining the supply of these products (effectively any amount supplied will be immediately sold).

Given Clorox's stability as a company, we can start with the assumption that the "business as usual" (i.e. base case quarter) can be driven by the previous year's comparable calendar quarter of 1,551B in sales. We can then adjust that by the following 3 factors:

a) How much additional inventory does CLX have on hand that they can dump into this market?

b) How quickly and how much can they scale up their production in the quarter to take advantage of the additional demand?

c) How much margin expansion can they capture from their distribution channel (and over what relevant time period)?

A - Inventory

As of December 31st, the company held $415M of finished goods inventory, and these levels are typical for the company. Based on their historical revenue split where cleaning represents 35% of their revenues, that would imply approximately $145M of cleaning supply-inventory held in their warehouses. Sadly, this $145M isn't entirely sanitizing wipes, but rather encompasses their entire cleaning portfolio, as per the company:

Products within this segment include laundry additives, such as bleach products under the Clorox® brand and Clorox 2® stain fighter and color booster; home care products, primarily under the Clorox®, Formula 409®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol®, S.O.S® and Tilex® brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works® brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting and food service products under the CloroxPro™, Dispatch®, Clorox Healthcare®, Hidden Valley® and KC Masterpiece® brands.

Not all of those products had higher-than-normal demand in the quarter, so we're left to estimate that. While we have absolutely no firm numbers to go off of, I think taking a stab at half of the $145M being cleaning/sanitizing related inventory would be adequately conservative, so call it $72.5M. One data point to support this thought process is from the previous quarter's conference call:

As I look at the results of our overall portfolio in the quarter, I do feel good about the growth we saw in a number of Clorox branded products in our homecare business, even as I fully expect stronger growth in wipes category in the future. <Later in the call> That's still ahead of us. And then of course coronavirus, cold and flu, you know that hasn't been a factor in Q2 and so far, we're not seeing an uptick but it's a rapidly evolving situation. So we're certainly watching that and we're getting ready to be able to supply our customers and also our healthcare institutional customers with products, should they need that to help consumers combat the virus. So these are three pretty important swing items that could lead us to the lower or higher end. Benno Dorer, CEO of Clorox, Feb 4, 2020 Earnings Call

If the intra-segment (wipes) is worth mentioning by the CEO, and there are expectations for future growth in the segment, and they had their eyes on coronavirus being a potential catalyst as early as Feb 4th, one should reasonably assume higher inventory levels and higher manufacturing capacity to accommodate the expected growth in the cleaning segment.

In short, I'm confident that they would have at least $72.5M of direct cleaning/sanitizing inventory on hand that they could have pushed into the channel in Q1.

B - Manufacturing

Building on the quoted comments above, the company likely had excess manufacturing capacity ready to "grow into" (or repurpose from other products). The question is when would they have made that move to do so, and how much could they increase production?

To get a better read on the timing, I think Google Trends provides a useful guideline to determine when public-interest, hence sales, started to spike. These increased sales velocities would have been immediately observed by the supply-chain algorithms at retailers, resulting in faster replenishment orders, resulting in signals to Clorox to increase production.

Google trends picks up elevated interest in "Clorox" on Feb 26th. Realistically it's the first week of March where we see strong confirmation of the signal, which corresponds to market moves, news articles of empty shelves, etc. Note that interest at its peak is about 15x normal January levels.

With this, I think we can safely say that the decision to increase production of their most popular products would have occurred in early March and resulted in elevated production levels for the last month of the quarter.

To determine the magnitude of the increase, we can start with a baseline production level by looking at last year's CoGs of $810M. Taking 35% of that (their Cleaning Segment) gets you to $284M of cleaning product being produced in a typical Q1. Using the same 50% ratio above, we arrive at $142M of cleaning inventory, which breaks down into a baseline production volume of 47M of cleaning products per month. The last key question is how much can they flex that?

I think there's a huge range here, and I'm going to go with $25M which is roughly a 50% increase.

One scenario that has floated around is the idea that chemicals (or other raw materials) commonly sourced in China could be hindering the Clorox (and others) supply chain. This issue was directly addressed by the company in this business insider article on Apr 24th, 2020:

The Clorox Company told Business Insider in a statement that it mostly sources raw materials from within the US and that shipping delays from China were not the reason customers were seeing shortages. "The challenge of not seeing our products on shelf right now is about extraordinary consumer demand - people scoop up our disinfecting products as soon as they're on store shelves," a representative said.

To summarize this section I conclude that there's an extra $25M of inventory being produced by Clorox in calendar Q1 (almost entirely in March), as a direct response to coronavirus.

C - Margin Expansion

The above analysis concludes that Clorox likely sold an additional $97.5M of cleaning supplies in the quarter. The historical 43.4% gross margins reported by Clorox would imply this inventory would generate additional sales of $172M. However, 43.4% is the company's blended gross margin, and they've disclosed that their segment margins (at EBIT level) are quite disparate.

The cleaning segment provides a considerably higher margin for the company and likely achieves gross margins that are closer to 50-55% during a normal quarter. For the third month of the quarter, under sold-out conditions, I think it's not a far stretch to assume they could run that up to 60% or more. Note, this is only being applied to incremental sales, I'm assuming that their baseline sales of wipes/cleaners are still at regular margin levels (under long term contract, etc.)

Using a 60% gross margin on the incremental $97.5M of inventory sales results in a revenue increase of $244M.

Putting it all together

To summarize the process of my analysis, I estimated the inventory-on-hand that Clorox should have had in the quarter and added that to the estimated increased production volume. I tried to specifically isolate this to the cleaning (sanitizing) portion of their revenues and assume all other segments would remain stable. I'm also making the assumption that they effectively cleared out their entire inventory (which would be the responsible thing to do given the current pandemic - nobody should be hoarding, and there's really no economic benefit to do so.)

Using estimated gross margins for the cleaning segment, and understanding the worldwide sold-out status for Clorox cleaning products, I assumed all incremental sales achieved a gross margin of 60%, which is 1700 basis points higher than the company's blended margin. This comes from an estimate of their segment margins being structurally higher than the other segments, as well as small gains from charging modestly higher prices in a high-demand/constrained market (there certainly was an opportunity to charge significantly higher prices).

That gets us to an incremental sales and gross profit value, which can then flow through the income statement into net income, EPS and EBITDA. My numbers are significantly higher than the streets numbers, and I believe the following are the reconciling factors:

1) Incremental gross margins forecasted by the street are tiny. Their assumption is that the incremental sales will garner a 45.6% margin, versus the company's usual 43.4%. This seems far too conservative for me.

2) I believe they're overestimating SG&A contribution to the incremental sales. SG&A are mostly fixed expenses, aside from marketing. When your products are sold out across the planet, you don't need to spend incremental marketing dollars to generate additional unit sales. Incremental sales should be (close to) "free" of incremental SG&A costs.

3) There is massive dispersion in the analyst community, with EBITDA estimates ranging from 330M to 404M. My 419M isn't too far off the high end of that- so I'm not as crazy at it may seem.

I think my numbers are very ambitious, and I wouldn't be surprised if Clorox missed them. That being said, there's a long way between my numbers and the analyst community so I think there's a high probability that the company beats the street estimates (while missing my numbers).

