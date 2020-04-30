Gold Is Factoring In Future Inflation

Have gold’s gains have been the result of investors buying to hedge against turmoil in the financial market? Or has gold rallied so strongly because smart investors foresee a problem with inflation in the near future? These are the main questions confronting gold market participants, and here we’ll examine evidence which—while suggesting that both reasons are factors behind gold’s latest bull market—the inflation factor is likely to be gold’s biggest driver in the coming months.

With millions of workers laid off and thousands of businesses closed due to coronavirus shutdowns, underproduction has become a real threat in the U.S. for the first time in decades. And since central banks are pumping trillions of dollars in liquidity there are good reasons for fearing that the production of goods and services aren’t keeping pace with money supply creation, which sooner or later will bring inflation to the economy.

Shown below is the M2 money stock chart, which illustrates the extent to which money supply has spiked since the pandemic hit the U.S. Savings and demand deposits account for roughly two-thirds of M2, but much of this increase was likely related to the universal flight to safety during the stock market panic, which is one reason why it hasn’t yet shown up in the form of higher consumer prices.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Another reason why inflation has been kept at bay in the short term is because the demand for money on the part of Americans is so high right now because of the extreme risk aversion among individuals right now. But as Scott Grannis has observed in a recent blog, when and if the demand for money declines, the Fed will need to rapidly reduce the money supply or else risk inflation.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

A news report published April 15 stated that due to factory operation suspensions, U.S. industrial output fell 5.4% in March to its lowest levels since 1946. Those numbers will almost certainly be worse for April when they are released next month. Here are some additional numbers from the Federal Reserve which show just how bad the production numbers are in the pandemic’s wake:

Manufacturing production fell 6.3% in March, also the biggest drop since 1946.

Capacity utilization fell from 77 to 72.7%, the lowest level since the Great Recession.

Mining output fell 2% in March, while utility production fell 4%.

These drastic declines in overall production will pave the way for future inflation, and this more than perhaps any other factor is what gold is likely responding to. Gold is historically an excellent barometer for inflation pressures, but it’s also used as a hedge by long-sighted investors who can see that inflation is coming well in advance. Given that gold’s huge gains since its March price low started around the time when the Fed announced its unprecedented QE initiative, it’s almost certain that the fear of inflation (rather than the fear of deflation) is what has propelled gold’s price gains in the last several weeks.

Source: BigCharts

The good news for investors is that when inflation does become a problem for the economy, gold usually experiences its most sustained and dynamic price increases. The last serious bout of inflation during the years 2002-2007 attests to this. Given that coronavirus fears are waning, if the gold price continues to push higher in the coming weeks it can only mean that investors are buying on the fear of future inflation.

In conclusion, based on the dramatic increase in money supply and equally dramatic collapse in industrial production, inflation appears to be a near-certainty in the foreseeable future. Subsequently, investors can expect to see higher gold prices given the metal’s sensitivity to increasing and sustained inflation pressures.

From a technical standpoint, gold’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) bullish case will remain in play as long as the widely-watched 50-day moving average stays intact, as shown in the above chart. Investors are justified in maintain intermediate long positions in gold and gold ETFs as long as the 50-day line remains unbroken.

