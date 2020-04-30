Hyundai Mobis: Modules And Parts Turn To Loss In Q1

Growing demand for xEVs in China and Europe should also lead to a rapid recovery from 2H20.

Investment highlights

1Q20 operating profit came to KRW360.9bn (-27% YoY, 2.6% operating margin), 17% lower than the consensus estimate. Despite the rise in sales from electrification, module sales fell due to Hyundai Motor Group's reduced production. However, the A/S margin remained stable.

2Q20 earnings should remain weak due to limited mobility and utilizations across the globe. However, the fast-recovering utilizations at domestic plants will help the company cope with the changes in major markets such as the US and Europe. Growing demand for xEVs in China and Europe should also lead to a rapid recovery from 2H20. We maintain BUY and our KRW250,000 target price. Hyundai Mobis (OTCPK:HYMTF) remains our top pick.

Major issues and earnings outlook

1Q20 results missed expectations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales came in at KRW8.4tn (-3.6% YoY, -19% QoQ), operating profit KRW360.9bn (-27% YoY, -43% QoQ, 4.3% operating margin), and net profit KRW348.4bn (-28% YoY, -41% QoQ). Operating profit came in 17% below the consensus estimate of KRW432.5bn (5.1% operating margin) and 9.8% below our estimate of KRW400.3bn (4.7% operating margin). The lower-than-anticipated results are attributable to fixed-cost burdens caused by the decline in volume at HMG and the module business' turn to loss.

Despite favorable FX and growing sales from electrification (+22% YoY), HMG volume fell (-14%), leading to a decline in the sales of parts (-5.5%) and modules (-9.3%). The module division turned to loss due to swelling R&D costs and fixed-cost burdens. By division, modules saw a margin of 1.4% (-2%p YoY) and A/S 23.9% (-1.2%p YoY). The loss in China widened temporarily (-KRW53.7bn) but is expected to ease going forward.

Key takeaways

Mobis will enjoy a faster recovery vs. peers when COVID-19 eases.

1) Weakness to continue until 2Q20: The disruption in production and sales across the globe (excl. Korea and China) to continue at least until early May. In Korea, tax benefits should accelerate normalization and China is expected to pick up supply to cope with demand. However, Korea's utilizations are likely to dip because of contracting exports. Nevertheless, favorable volume and mix in the domestic market will help boost module margin albeit partly.

2) Fast recovery likely when COVID-19 eases: When limited mobility and production activities caused by COVID-19 ease, Mobis's domestic capacity, which can run at normal rates, will enable it to rapidly scale up exports to the US and Europe, unlike its competitors.

3) Sound financials and strategies: The financial burdens from falling production/demand are smaller for Mobis vs. competitors which depend heavily on the US and Europe. Regulatory support should provide a catalyst for the recovering demand in Korea and China.

Share price outlook and valuation

The sector is facing bigger risks as global demand/supply is hit by COVID-19. However, considering its sound liquidity and HMG's new models and sales portfolios, Mobis can be a better investment option vs. peers, thanks to its stable A/S business, effective investments, focus on profitable businesses, and expanding xEV and electrification businesses.

What we find positive are: 1) low liquidity risk with ample cash; 2) the likelihood of faster recovery vs. peers with strong capacity in Korea and China; 3) rapidly recovering production capacity in Korea; 4) domestic regulatory support and new model effects in the US; and 5) share buyback plans by the major shareholders.

