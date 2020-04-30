BlackLine: A Potential Superstar

My UFCF valuation model places a fair value of $74.85 on the stock, representing an opportunity for 30% upside to fair value.

The company has built out innovative software solutions to complex accounting tasks that help companies greatly increase efficiency in their finance and accounting departments.

Introduction

BlackLine (BL) is a fast-growing mid-cap company with a large runway of growth left. The company is an accounting and finance software provider. BlackLine has multiple competitive advantages, but the main one is the company's cross-system functionality. This functionality is the ability for the software to integrate and work with a large number of other types of software, databases, and programs, including custom software. My unlevered free cash flow model places a fair value per share of $76.64 on the stock, leaving over 30% upside to fair value from current trading prices in the high $50s.

A Business Model Built For Customers

BlackLine (BL) provides subscription cloud-based software aimed at making finance and accounting processes more efficient. The software specifically helps organizations automate and condense tedious, yet critical, accounting tasks into neatly packaged software. These tasks include the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The software automates a large portion of these processes and thus empowers customers to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and integrity of their financial reporting. The software helps minimize common human errors and allows businesses to accurately assess their financial position quickly with a high degree of confidence that the data is correct.

Customers often begin using only a few of BlackLine's products and features, but quickly find the software useful and upgrade to the full suite of available products. BlackLine's blog features several customer stories, including this one on how manufacturing giant and serial acquirer Hubbell (HUBB) was in need of a robust software system to automate many of the accounting functions that were complicated and cumbersome after decades of acquisitions. BlackLine was able to come in with their team and identify dozens of ways the BlackLine software could help optimize and automate Hubbell's accounting process. Readers can find many more stories about BlackLine's customers here.

Valuation

BlackLine isn't yet profitable, thus TTM ratios can only be examined for sales and balance sheet items (as opposed to earnings ratios). As of the time of writing, the stock was trading for $57.35 per share. The stock has recently traded down as low as the low $40s and even dipped briefly into the high $30s with the recent market selloff, but has since recovered a sizable amount.

With shares currently in the high $50s, the stock trades at 11 times TTM sales. This is well above the industry average of 6.4, however, BlackLines price/book ratio is under the industry average.

Source: stockrover.com

Historically, BlackLine trades well above 10 times sales and up to 15 times sales. At 11 times sales, the stock currently still trades near the lower end of this multiple range. It's no longer at historically low valuations, but investors haven't gone wrong buying at 11 times sales before. I'm inclined to think they will continue to do well buying here now. Double digit multiples of sales are quite high for most companies, but software companies tend to have higher multiples due in part to the stickiness of their business models. Recurring subscription revenue tends to be valued higher than other forms of revenue. Thus I believe BlackLine's multiple remains reasonable for now.

Backing up my thoughts on the stock's multiples is my unlevered free cash flow model. This model places a fair value of $74.85 on the stock, but makes a number of assumptions. These assumptions are as follows:

1) Year 1 in my model is 2020. The model goes out 10 years, then ends with a terminal year

2) I have revenue growth starting at 21% in-line with analyst estimates and dropping 1% per year until year 6. I then drop the growth rate by 2% until year 9, where I drop the growth rate by 3% for the remaining three years, ending at 2% growth in perpetuity in the terminal year. I believe these are somewhat conservative growth rate estimates and there is a reasonably high chance BlackLine exceeds these revenue growth rates by a significant amount over the next 10 years.

3) I had operating margin at 9% in 2020. This is consistent with analyst estimates of around $0.50 of EPS. I then increase operating margin by 3% per year until after year 4, where I drop operating margin to a 2% increase per year until it caps out at 30%. The industry average operating margin is closer to 26.5% (according to stockrover), but I believe BlackLine's business is capable of earning above-average margins in the long run.

4) I used a tax rate of 21% of EBIT.

5) I used the 4-year average CAPEX of 4.39% of revenue going forward. I normally use the 5-year average, but in 2015 the company spent closer to 15% of revenue on CAPEX, which appears to be an anomaly the compared to the previous 4 years.

6) I forecasted depreciation and amortization of 10% of revenue going forward. The 5-year average here was closer to 12%, but depreciation and amortization have been consistently declining as a percentage of revenue as the company grows the top line. Depreciation and amortization was just 7.36% of revenue in 2019 and 9.81% in 2018. Thus I believe 10% seems to be a reasonably conservative number going forward.

7) The change in working capital is the most difficult part of this model. Excluding cash (I call working capital excluding cash "operating working capital"), BlackLine currently operates with negative operating working capital. I have forecasted this to change going forward as it makes more sense in the model. This is why there is a $124M increase in 2020, and a resulting negative free cash flow (money is used when operating working capital increases, thus reducing free cash flow).

8) I used a long term growth rate of 2%, a beta of 1.00, an after-tax cost of debt of 1.75%, and market risk premium of 6%.

BlackLine Valuation Model, Numbers in Thousands, Data From BlackLine 10-k

The model came up with an intrinsic value per share of $74.85, representing over 30% upside left to fair value. The stock nearly traded at fair value back in February, but has remained well under this level since early March. Investors may have missed the bottom here, but the stock still has appreciation potential remaining.

Risks To Be Aware Of

As with any stock, there are risks. The main risks investors in BlackLine should be aware of are:

BlackLine is dependent upon the success of its customers. If several key customers' businesses begin to struggle, they may look to cut costs. This could include in the accounting and finance departments and though unlikely, some of BlackLine's products could be cut as well. This is especially true with the looming threat of COVID-19.

BlackLine's software is meant to integrate with ERPs such as SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL), however, these other software providers may look to cut BlackLine out by developing their own software. Some of these companies are substantially larger than BlackLine and have more resources than BlackLine does.

Although BlackLine attempts to secure the data of its customers, a data breach of some kind could harm the company's reputation and thus its business could suffer as well.

The company relies on third-party data centers and Google's Cloud Platform. A disruption to these would likely be outside of BlackLine's control and could result in dissatisfied customers and a loss of business.

None of these risks are major enough for me to not own the stock, but every investor should consider their own situation and what risks they're willing to accept.

Conclusion

BlackLine is a great company that's growing revenue nicely, and earnings are likely going to pick up big time over the next few years. The stock has rebounded from the lows, but still remains well off the all-time highs, and well under my model's fair value of $74.85 per share. I think investors have a solid opportunity here to pick up shares of BlackLine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.