AMD Fails To Deliver

After the bell on Tuesday, we received first quarter results from chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Expectations have been high for the company this year as it looks to new products to deliver strong revenue growth. Even though estimates had come down a little recently due to the coronavirus, AMD's did not impress overall and has put a dent into this year's growth hopes.

For the first quarter, AMD announced revenues of $1.786 billion, exactly what I predicted on Estimize. This figure was marginally ahead of the street average estimate of $1.78 billion, but below the company's guidance midpoint of $1.80 billion. This was definitely not as strong as many were hoping for, especially after chip giant and competitor Intel (INTC) announced a blowout revenue quarter last week. Don't forget, AMD estimates had come down over the past few months as the Q1 forecast was below the average street estimate that stood at $1.86 billion going into the Q4 2019 report.

AMD did deliver some nice improvements down the income statement, but they were mostly as expected. Non-GAAP gross margins of 46% were in line with guidance and up 5 percentage points over the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income more than doubled from $84 million to $236 million. In the end, this resulted in non-GAAP EPS of $0.18, strongly up from $0.06 a year ago, but just in-line with street estimates. This was again unlike Intel, which announced a very large bottom line beat.

Estimates for many companies have come down recently thanks to the coronavirus, yet Intel was able to provide much better than expected Q2 revenue guidance. Unfortunately, AMD was not able to also do this, even with its reduced estimates. Here is what management gave as its quarterly forecast along with revised yearly guidance. As a reminder, the original forecast was for 28% to 30% revenue growth this year:

For the second quarter of 2020, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $1.85 billion, plus or minus $100 million, an increase of approximately 21 percent year-over-year and 4 percent sequentially. Despite expectations of weaker COVID-19 related consumer demand in the second half of the year, AMD expects 2020 revenue to grow by approximately 25 percent, plus or minus 5 percentage points.

With the street looking for $1.92 billion in Q2 going into Tuesday's report, AMD definitely guided a little light as it has in a number of recent periods. Yes, the street average is within the overall range, but the midpoint is $70 million below and will likely lead to more estimate cuts. This continues the recent trend of AMD not being able to provide guidance ahead of estimates, as the table below shows:

(Data sourced from AMD earnings reports and Yahoo! Finance AMD analyst estimates page)

Additionally, while the street had come down to 27.6% growth for the year, below the low end of the company's original forecast, AMD has cut its midpoint by a much larger amount, 4 percentage points to 25%. For everyone out there talking about how AMD is stealing tons of market share from Intel, overall guidance doesn't seem to support that in a major way.

Perhaps the biggest question I have moving forward for AMD is related to gross margins. Intel has much better margins and also is a much larger business. If AMD sales continue to grow faster than Intel, at what point does the larger company push down prices a bit, sacrificing some of those extra margins to keep up market share? If a price war were to occur, AMD has the most to lose since it is barely profitable on a GAAP basis and is starting from a weaker margin position.

Like many stocks out there, AMD shares hit a 52-week high a few months ago, plunged quite dramatically, then staged a tremendous comeback. Going into Tuesday's report, shares were less than $4 from the yearly high, so investors were hoping for good news. Unfortunately, AMD failed to deliver, so it's possible shares could pull back to the 50-day moving average seen in the chart below (purple line). A retest of the 200-day line (in red) is unlikely in the short term unless we get another major market decline.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

With AMD cutting its yearly forecast and providing weak guidance, I think the valuation argument comes into play a little. AMD shares currently trade for 7.42 times this year's expected sales and 51.2 times non-GAAP EPS. That's a stark comparison to Intel's 3.47 times sales and 12.6 times earnings. Yes, AMD is growing a lot faster right now, but that's a substantial premium. This is especially true when you consider Intel's large profits, cash flow, and dividend (plus buyback when it resumes).

As of Thursday morning, the average price target on the street calls for AMD shares to decline by 1% from here, while Intel shares are expected to rise by 3.5%. If AMD has to lower guidance again, more of that premium could be eliminated as the growth gap would narrow. I'm not saying investors have to sell AMD shares right now, just pointing out that there's a lot of growth already baked into the valuation which could limit potential upside.

In the end, AMD basically matched quarterly street estimates, ones that had come down thanks to its weaker than expected guidance a few months ago. Management also provided a weaker Q2 forecast than the street was looking for, while also cutting yearly guidance a bit more than expected. These results are the complete opposite of competitor Intel, which announced a large revenue beat and impressive Q2 revenue guidance. As a result, AMD declined by more than 3.3% on Wednesday, and could trade down to the 50-day if we get a market pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.