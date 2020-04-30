Inpixon: The Dilution Never Ends

In January, I wrote an article on Inpixon (INPX), suggesting to avoid this dilution machine at all costs. The company has performed within my expectations since that time as its stock price has lost approximately 75% from over $4.00 to just over $1.00. While many stocks have had a rough time since the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting economic disruption, INPX isn't down due to market forces. It's down due to heavy dilution. Dilution that will continue based on a consistent historical pattern and an open shelf offering. INPX has had a ski slope chart of investor losses over the past several years, trading from a split adjusted price of approximately $1,800,000 in 2015 down to where it is today. Investors who expect this pattern to change in hopes for the next temporary pop do so at their own peril.

Data by YCharts

INPX's share count has nearly tripled amid continued financial losses with no end in sight

According to an SEC filing from April 21, INPX has 12,847,740 shares. This is nearly a tripling in the share count in just four months as the company had 4,645,880 shares on January 14. A prospectus filed on April 13 stated that total outstanding shares were 9,570,555. So INPX managed to dilute itself by 34% just in that week. It did so from debt conversion and as part of a $50 million shelf offering with Maxim. The company raised approximately $1.9 million by selling 1,662,191 shares at a weighted average price per share of $1.1349.

Despite the recent cash injection, INPX shareholders should not expect much of a reprieve from the dilution. The financials show little hope of a turnaround any time soon when reviewing the income statement from the annual report.

Source: INPX's 2019 10-K

INPX's revenue grew by 68% from $3.8 million to $6.3 million and gross profit by 75% from $2.7 million to $4.7 million last year. Unfortunately for long term investors, these numbers are nowhere near where they need to be in order for the company to stop relying on dilutive capital raises. Despite the increase in gross profits, operating expenses increased in lockstep so that the operating loss actually grew from $18.4 million to $20.8 million from 2018 to 2019. Revenue and gross profits are going to have to increase by at least five times before the company has any hopes of breaking even.

The balance sheet showed that as of December 31, 2019 the company had $6.8 million in current assets against $13.7 million in current liabilities for a working capital deficit of $6.9 million. The dilution experienced from the Maxim capital raise in mid-April will be a drop in the bucket compared to what will be experienced for the rest of the year as the company works to fix up its balance sheet and secure funds for losing operations.

Over $40 million remains available on the shelf offering. INPX has authorized capital of 250 million shares. That means it can dilute itself up to that many shares before seeking shareholder approval to increase that total or reverse split the stock. I expect a bare minimum of an additional $10 million being raised this year with $20 million not being out of the realm of possibility. If the share price stays where it is, that means an additional 10 million shares will likely be issued. If the stock price sinks ever lower, more shares will be required to fulfill the financing request. INPX's stock price has had a familiar pattern of sinking from dollars to pennies over the last several years. The stock then gets a reverse split approval in order to maintain its NASDAQ listing and the process is repeated over again.

Conclusion: holding INPX hoping for the next pop is too great of a risk

I believe that with INPX's history of operating losses and poorly performing stock price most reasonably experienced traders that are purchasing the stock are hoping for a temporary spike. They are treating it nothing more as a trading vehicle. The remaining buyers are naive new investors who have fallen in love with the company's indoor positioning and analytics business and technology. While the business might be interesting and the technology and services legitimate, the company itself is far too undercapitalized, operations too far from breakeven and the listing has too much of a history of toxic dilution to be investible.

INPX is very likely to continue to view its public listing as currency to fund operations that show no sign of turning positive anytime soon. Investors absolutely need to avoid investing in this stock if they want to avoid losing money. It's impossible to predict when the next pump in the company's stock price will be. But what can be pretty much guaranteed is the continued dilution and long-term stock price decline. It's just not worth the risk.

