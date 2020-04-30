Polymetal International: Works As Intended

Photo source: Polymetal; edited by Author

Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY) (OTC:POYYF) presented moderately positive operating results for Q1 2020. Rising gold prices provided strong support to the stock and the company's financial performance. The continued high cost of gold may lead to further improvements in revenue and financial results for the first half of 2020. Even though Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) is my long-term preference among Russian gold miners, Polymetal can still be a decent addition to your portfolio if you need some liquid exposure to gold.

Recent Results Highlights

Full-Year Financial Results

Revenues for 2019 are up by 19% YoY to $2,246 million. The average selling prices of gold and silver corresponded to the market dynamics and increased by 13% and 11% respectively.

Gold sales increased by 14% YoY to 1,366 thousand ounces while silver sales decreased by 14% to 22.1 million ounces, in line with production dynamics, with a positive impact on sales volumes. Revenues for the second half of the year amounted to $1,300 million, an increase of 19% YoY.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The company's cash costs stood at $655 per ounce of gold equivalent, 1% higher than the original TCC forecast of $600-650 per ounce. The reasons for this were higher domestic diesel prices and higher mineral extraction tax. All-in sustaining costs remained almost flat year-on-year at $866 per ounce of gold equivalent, 2% above the company's cost forecast of $800-850 per ounce of gold equivalent.

Q1 Production Results

Gold equivalent production in the first quarter increased by 5% compared to the same period last year, reaching 391 thousand ounces in gold equivalent. Production at Kyzyl, Svetloye, and Varvara more than offset expected grade declines at Omolon and Voro.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenues for the first quarter increased by 9% compared with the previous year, amounting to $494 million, due to an increase in the price of gold. Gold sales fell 7% YoY amid a slowdown in concentrate supplies to China due to the coronavirus pandemic. By early March, the planned delivery schedule was restored.

Net debt increased to $1.66 billion, mainly due to the seasonal purchase of diesel fuel and other supplies, as well as low sales volumes. In 2020, free cash flow will traditionally be higher in the second half of the year due to a seasonal increase in production and a reduction in working capital. Polymetal's net debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.38x as of December 31, 2019, which is below the management's target of 1.5x.

Based on strong financial results, Polymetal announced a dividend payout for H2 2019 of $197 million ($0.42/share), equivalent to a dividend payout ratio of 50% of the company's H2 2019 adjusted net profit, with a dividend yield of 5% for 2019. The dividend yield to current prices for this particular payment is 2%. The last trading day for Polymetal shares with dividends is May 6; on May 7, the stock will be traded without dividends.

The Outlook

The company lowered its production forecast by 6-9% for 2020-2023 and also provided a forecast for 2024-2025. One of the reasons for the downward revision is the change in the silver/gold conversion ratio from 1:80 to 1:120, which is used to present production data in gold equivalents. Previously, 1 million ounces of silver were accounted for as 12.5 thousand ounces of gold equivalent, while the new forecast was 8.3 thousand ounces. This change was made against the backdrop of a change in the silver to gold market price ratio. Another reason is the exclusion of base metals (copper, zinc, lead) from the forecast, which accounted for no more than 3% of total Polymetal's production in gold equivalents.

Source: Polymetal

Polymetal also updated the 2020-2025 forecast for capex. The company set a target to increase the average life of mine (LOM) of its assets from 13 years in 2019 to 16 years in 2022 - mainly by increasing reserves at Neduga and Kyzyl, assessing reserves at Prognoz and growing reserves at Albazino, Voro and other fields.

Source: Polymetal

This will provide additional sustainability of Polymetal business, though you can notice that it will require a sizable amount of money in the next few years.

Final Thoughts

The stock demonstrated meaningful growth in the past few months, reflecting investors' awareness about heightened global economic risks. I consistently prefer Polyus in the longer term, though Polymetal is still an acceptable alternative to play the gold market due to the stock's higher liquidity. Considering the fact that Polymetal shares the majority of risks I mentioned in my latest article about Polyus, I'd recommend waiting when the stock bounces back from its highs before buying it.

It's worth noting that the company is traded in Moscow [MOEX:POLY] and London [LSE:POLYP.L], where the stock is more liquid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.