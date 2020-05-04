Colony Credit: Blood Is In The Streets

Colony Credit has seen their share price collapse: Should investors run for the hills, or buy while blood is in the streets?

It's easy to become emotional and panic, but it's important to evaluate an investment with a level head.

It also can mean that an incredible buying opportunity has been created.

When share prices crash, it can mean that a company is going to go under.

Summary

The mortgage REIT sector is one of the hardest hit sectors in this recession. While specific situations vary from company to company, the general theme of the sell-off has been that mREITs have seen massive devaluations of the mortgages they invest in. Many mREITs were forced to sell off their assets, or had their assets seized, by margin calls. This has resulted in a permanent loss of assets, so that even if prices recover, those companies will be smaller.

One mREIT that we are invested in is CLNC, which has fared better than many peers, and appears to have held on to all of their assets. Which means that if prices recovered to pre COVID-19 levels, they would have pre Covid-19 book value. There's some concern that CLNC has suspended their dividend, so we wish to update our readers and followers on the situation.

Blood in the Streets

"Buy when there's blood in the streets." It's one of those phrases that's thrown around, yet when there's blood in the streets, we see far more panic than buying. When you suggest buying, the response is "It's going to get worse," maybe. "These losses can't be recovered"- they can be. "This time is different" Every time is different, but not as different as we often pretend.

Investing with emotion is never a good idea, but it's particularly devastating when emotional decisions are being made in times of excess volatility. We are all different, but one thing that's common among most of us is that whether it's millions or a few thousand, what's in our brokerage account amounts to "a lot" of money.

If you are holding CLNC, the decision to sell and realize losses is difficult but it's sometimes necessary. Absolutely nobody has a 100% perfect stock-picking record. Fortunately, perfection is not necessary to realize good returns over the long term.

On the other hand, selling a stock when it's dramatically undervalued can result in unnecessarily realizing losses. A lot has changed in the past two months, but also a lot has not changed. Today, we take another look at Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) after the share price dropped more than other mREITs. Should investors initiate a new position in CLNC, double down on an existing one, or sell?

Colony Credit

Colony Credit Real Estate is a mortgage REIT. That statement probably provides enough information right there to know why it has been hit hard. mREITs across the board struggled with margin calls and a massive devaluation of their assets in March. The entire sector sold off.

Data by YCharts

Mortgage markets have been impacted by two major fears:

That collateral would be lost due to margin calls and sold at unfavorable prices. That the default rates on mortgages would rise significantly and permanently impair the value of mREIT holdings.

These are two legitimate fears, so as investors, we now need to weigh how these threats play on CLNC specifically. Then compare how that impacts our initial investment thesis. In other words, we want to consider why we bought CLNC in the first place, and see what impact the new environment has on that reason.

If you read our initial article, the core reason we chose to buy CLNC was that the share price had dropped to a substantial discount below book value. CLNC had just announced they were separating their portfolio into two branches - their "legacy" portfolio that they intended on selling and their "core" portfolio that they intended to keep. The legacy portfolio had a GAAP book value of $3.16/share and their core portfolio had a book value of $13.39/share. With shares trading under $13, we thought there was enough cushion for CLNC to absorb the inevitable write-downs in their legacy portfolio and still be worth more than $13.

While we love a discount, the core thesis was that CLNC was trading at an extreme discount to book value and that the value would be realized as CLNC sold their legacy assets.

Margin Calls?

Certainly, the big fear that sped up the sell-off. We started seeing numerous mREITs report that they had received margin calls that they would be unable to meet. This allowed the lenders the right to sell the collateral assets in the market at very low prices. mREITs scrambled to ask lenders for forbearance, which some granted, but others didn't.

CMBS was impacted, though the damage among whole loans appears to have been much less severe. In a recent press release, CLNC notes that they met all their margin calls. On their CMBS holdings:

The Company has met all margin calls under financing arrangements on its CMBS securities, with the most recent call received and timely paid on March 26, 2020

On their whole loan portfolio, they note that they had one margin call on a hospitality (hotel) loan.

The Company received and timely paid one margin call on one hospitality loan. In addition, the Company made voluntarily paydowns on two other hospitality loans and the retail loan, received a holiday from future margin calls between three and four months, and obtained broader discretion to enter into permitted modifications with its borrowers on these three specific loans, if necessary, in the upcoming four to six months.

The press release notes that they are "in discussions" with other lenders to attempt to achieve a similar result.

So from the press release, we can glean that CLNC was able to meet all margin calls. While they have some ongoing discussions which could take a bad turn, none of their lenders have seized and sold collateral. The risk is not completely gone, but so far, CLNC has managed to navigate it without any permanent damage.

There will be an impact on their near-term value. We estimate that the equity value in CLNC's CMBS holdings is down approximately 50%, or $0.55/share, due to material devaluation of the securities. Note that while the trading value of the CMBS is down significantly, the amount owed by the borrower does not change. So the long-term success of the CMBS will be dependent upon the number of defaults.

Defaults

The huge question throughout the credit markets is what will default rates look like? Many companies are having cash flow issues with much of the country shutdown. Fortunately, for many businesses, this is temporary. They can't pay their mortgage because their business is closed, but their businesses will be reopening next month or the month after.

In their press release, CLNC noted that it's working with borrowers, allowing them to use reserves (amounts of cash posted in a restricted account in advance) to make payments and/or allowing "payment-in-kind" or PIK.

Loan Portfolio Management; Use of Reserves and/or Payment-in-Kind. The Company is working closely with its borrowers to address the impacts of COVID-19 on their business. To the extent that certain borrowers are experiencing significant financial dislocation, the Company may consider the use of interest and other reserves and/or replenishment obligations of the borrower and/or guarantors to meet current interest payment obligations, for a limited period of time. Similarly, the Company may evaluate converting certain current interest payment obligations to payment-in-kind as a potential bridge period solution.

PIK generally means that the payment is added to the principal of the mortgage. So if they owe $10 million and the monthly payment is $80,000, CLNC would add the $80,000 onto the principal, so the following month, the mortgage would be $10,080,000 and the interest would be calculated on that amount.

For short periods of time, this is actually beneficial for the lender, as they get a larger total return. The big risk is if they cannot pay now, will the borrower be able to pay an even larger payment later? Often converting to PIK interest is a sign that a loan is about to default. However, that's usually in a situation where company-specific problems have caused cash flow declines, not an external macro event. It's quite plausible that there are numerous businesses that would struggle to pay a mortgage at all today, but in three to six months, they could easily resume normal payments.

Default rates will rise, there's no doubt about that. On the other hand, many businesses will be able to return to enough of a normal, that they will be able to service their debt if their lenders are able and willing to help them through the cash squeeze. The core question for CLNC, and all other mortgage investors, is how severe mortgage defaults will be.

Core Portfolio

Here's a look at the largest part of CLNC's core portfolio, their whole loans.

Source: CLNC 4thQ2019 Supplemental Financial Report

These loans are harder to value than CMBS, and trade less frequently. They're senior mortgages, making up 79% of the investment's average 70% loan-to-value. By far the largest concern in this portfolio is the 20% exposure to hotels, though that's typical exposure for commercial mREITs.

As discussed above, CLNC has taken measures to work with their lenders to ensure they can offer the borrowers temporary relief as needed. This is certainly the portion of the portfolio that the market is focusing on in fear. Right now, the extent of defaults is simply unknown. Until we know how many of these loans made their April payment, this portion of the portfolio cannot be accurately valued. The market hates uncertainty, and there's plenty of uncertainty here.

But let's not forget the strongest part of the portfolio.

Source: CLNC 4thQ2019 Supplemental Financial Report

At just under $350 million in net carrying value, CLNC's net lease portfolio accounts for approximately $2.55 of their equity. Note that the bulk of their investment is in industrial properties, which have been quite strong. In other words, with CLNC trading at $3.60, triple-net leased properties account for 70% of that value.

Realizing Value

In Q1, CLNC made some progress toward realizing value. They sold assets for $231 million, netting $153 million after repaying debt. That represents a 3% discount to GAAP book value for those investments.

If we look at Q4, when book value was $16.49, the legacy portion was contributing $2.73.

Source: CLNC 4thQ2019 Supplemental Financial Report

The net carrying value was only $359 million, and CLNC realized $153 million of that. They were selling assets off at reasonable prices, just like we had hoped they would. That's approximately $1.11/share in value realized. It's very likely that cash from those sales is where CLNC had the capital to cover their margin calls.

It isn't all rainbows and butterflies. CLNC did announce that they anticipated incurring a $37 million loss ($0.27/share) on four mortgages to New York hotels. These hotels already were in default, so it will not impact cash flow, and it's not terribly surprising.

So of the $2.73 in book value as of December, CLNC converted $1.11 into cash and approximately $0.30 is a realized loss ($0.03 on the asset sales, $0.27 on the NY hotels). That leaves approximately $1.32 in book value in their legacy portfolio (before adjusting for price changes through March).

The Dividend

Last week, CLNC announced they are suspending their dividend. We do not think that the dividend will remain suspended indefinitely. CLNC is taking steps to ensure that none of their portfolio is going to be foreclosed on and sold at fire-sale prices in the open market. This is exactly the right move for the company to make.

As a REIT, CLNC is still required to pay out 90% of their taxable income. Last year, their taxable income was approximately $1.10. Taxable income is continuing to come in, so CLNC will have to pay some dividends for 2020 to ensure they maintain REIT status.

In another three months, CLNC will have a more clear picture of which loans are continuing to be paid as agreed and which loans are troubled. At that time, CLNC will have a more reasonable picture of what their taxable income will be and can adjust their dividend as appropriate.

In the meantime, CLNC wants to ensure they have the liquidity at hand to ease the nerves of their lenders, and ensure that they do not lose a loan over temporary disruptions.

So while the dividend is suspended for now, we expect it will return in Q3, or more likely in Q4. Possibly with a special dividend to meet their taxable income distribution requirements.

Conclusion

Before the crisis, CLNC was trading well below book value and management was in the process of adding value by re-positioning their portfolio and managing their legacy assets. CLNC in fact has been selling their legacy assets, and the pricing they received in Q1 was in line with our expectations.

Then, with the COVID-19 fallout, book value has likely been substantially impacted. Book value was $16.49/share. However, there are some pockets of CLNC's investments that are not materially impacted. Their triple net-lease properties were valued at $2.55/share. The carrying value on that likely has not changed.

Additionally, CLNC used the proceeds from their legacy asset sales to deleverage. In the near term, that doesn't help equity levels because prices collapsed throughout the credit markets. However, if prices recover, the equity position will grow.

The critical thing is that CLNC, unlike most mREITs, was not forced to realize any losses. They hold the same assets today that they held pre-COVID, and this is very significant. The risk now is what the default rates in the portfolio could increase. In our experience, the pricing that occurs in the midst of panic generally overestimates the actual level of defaults. There will be defaults, but we believe they will come much lower than what Mr. Market id pricing in.

In the longer run, we believe that CLNC will be able to work with borrowers and come up with reasonable repayment plans, as opposed to foreclosing and attempting to sell the assets. Since CLNC's lenders have been willing to work with CLNC, they apparently believe the same.

In the near term, CLNC will have pressure on their cash flows. Allowing PIK interest payments means less cash flow today. Additionally, CLNC needs to be prepared if their lenders request additional pay downs of debt. So CLNC made the correct decision to preserve cash now to handle such situations.

In about six months, we believe that the recovery will be substantially under way, and most borrowers will be able to pay their mortgages, and value will return to CLNC. For those who are not looking for immediate income, CLNC is a an mREIT that offers a significant upside potential.

