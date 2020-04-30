Check Point: Demand Uncertainty Puts Me On The Sidelines

Valuation appears somewhat attractive, but given the lack of clarity around demand over the next few quarters, investors could wait for a better entry point.

Check Point Software (CHKP) reported revenue and EPS that were slightly ahead of expectations, though the uncertainty regarding the global pandemic has caused the stock to have a muted reaction post-earnings. Management noted that ~75% of their revenue was recurring, which could mean their revenue may be somewhat more isolated from extreme downward movements.

However, revenue growth remains somewhat minimal as CHKP has continued to lose market share from faster-growth competitors such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), and Cisco (CSCO). With 2020 guidance now being withheld given the uncertainties, I believe investors may be better off remaining on the sidelines for now until CHKP has better clarity around their demand trends.

Valuation continues to remain below their competitive peer group, which is one of the bullish arguments investors have regarding the name. However, when looking at their competitors, CHKP has consistently grown slower and is still stuck with legacy hardware revenue, which is weighing on both growth and margins.

With the stock trading ~16x a bullish 2020 EPS, I am more inclined to invest in the faster-growth software security players which may see increased demand and retention during these challenging times. CHKP has done a good job diversifying away from their legacy hardware products and more into their software solutions, however, they still have a long run-way left and until growth trends change, I believe there are better investment options in the security landscape.

Competitive Landscape

CHKP is an IT security solutions provider focusing on areas such as network security, endpoint security, mobile security, data security, and security management. They are considered one of the legacy players in the security market and have faced intense competition over the past few years. While CHKP provides efficient and effective IT security tools, it should not be valued on a revenue multiple, and investors should focus more on its earnings multiple.

The main areas CHKP competes in have seen increased competition from companies that solely focus on a specific area of IT security. Network security has become very saturated by four main players: Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Fortinet and CHKP. Competitors are growing at a much quicker rate, thus taking market share from the company. This area of the IT security market continues to grow mid-single digits each year and is one of CHKP's main focus areas.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 3% to $486 million, was better than expectations for ~$481 million, though growth remained consistent with the 3% seen last quarter. Revenue was also near the midpoint of management's previous guidance range of $475-495 million. Given the consistently slower revenue growth, investors have become accustomed to this and expectations do not consist of beat and raise quarters.

Source: Company Presentation

Product and License revenue continues to remain a revenue drag for the company, with this segment declining ~2% during the quarter to $110 million. However, as this revenue stream continues to decline, now representing ~23% of total revenue, the negative impact will become less profound over time. Security subscription continues to show signs of strength, growing 10% during the quarter and now represents ~33% of total company revenue. CHKP has been transitioning to more security subscriptions as opposed to products/license revenue, as the subscription-based revenue gives the company higher visibility and is typically stickier than hardware revenue.

While the company reported slightly better than expected revenue, the company's deferred revenue, a good indicator of future revenue growth, came in at $1.35 billion, which represented only 3% growth. I believe the minimal growth in this category combined with no growth in billings during the quarter will likely result in continued minimal revenue growth.

Source: Company Presentation

Operating margin during the quarter was 47.5%, down from the 49.7% in the year ago period. Margins were also down from ~51.4% last quarter and the ~220bp contraction was steeper than the ~170bps contraction last quarter. I believe the company will continue to experience some operating margin expansion as they invest more into their security software products. Even though subscription-revenue typically comes with higher margins, CHKP needs to continue to heavily invest in this revenue stream in order to maintain strong growth in that product category.

EPS for the quarter came in at $1.42, which was above expectations for $1.38. The better than expected EPS was largely due to revenue coming in better than expectations. Over time, margins have the potential to expand as the lower-margin hardware revenue continues to decline and represent less of the overall revenue.

On the conference call, management did not provide guidance for Q2 or the remainder of 2020 given the headwinds related to the global pandemic. However, management did note that ~75% of their total revenue comes from annuity sales, meaning these should be somewhat protected against downside. On the earnings call, management noted:

If we take our revenue model, over 75% of our business is comprised of annuity sales now. Most of it is already in. The rest depends on how the quarter evolves. Since the majority of our business comes in the last month of the quarter, it's hard to predict what will happen in the coming two months, whether business will freeze like we've never seen before, whether it will stay stable, or whether it will accelerate from current levels.

While I believe this helps prevent a drastic decline in the company's revenue stream, there still remains a big uncertainty around when the IT spending will pick back up, how much spend could be decreased over the next few quarters, and which competitors are ripe to take make share. There could be a ceiling on how much higher shares could trade until there becomes more clarity on future revenue demand streams.

Valuation

While the stock has seen limited movement since reporting earnings, I believe investors remain somewhat uncertain about where demand will fall in the coming quarters. Even several quarters ago, investors did not seem overly bullish around the name and appeared to be waiting for a demand or product catalyst to push the stock higher. Now we have increased headwinds and uncertainties given the global pandemic, which means investors may continue to remain on the sidelines for the time being.

In addition, CHKP continues to lose market share from faster growth competitors such as PANW and FTNT, and even though the industry is growing nicely, there is room for improvement.

Given the global headwinds almost every economy is experiencing due to the pandemic, valuation has become increasingly difficult. In addition, CHKP has lost market share to the faster-growth competitors like PANW and FTNT, however, CHKP continues to boast higher margins and better cash flows. Their faster-growth competitors also trade more off a forward revenue multiple whereas the legacy competitors in this space are more inclined to trade off earnings.

With management no longer providing 2020 guidance, we can use three different assumptions to get to our valuation. 2019 EPS was $6.13 and initial guidance called for ~5% growth at the midpoint. For comparison sake, we can assume three scenarios in which 2020 EPS declines by 10%, has 0% growth, and grows by 10%. This would result in 2020 EPS estimates of ~$5.18, ~$6.13, and ~$6.74. Using the current price of ~$106, this results in a 2020 bear case valuation of 20.4x, neutral case of 17.3x, and a bull case valuation of 15.7x.

This leaves us with quite a bit of variance between the cases and each investor is entitled to their own philosophy on CHKP's growth throughout the year. In my opinion, I believe we are more like to see one of the first two cases, that being the bear case and neutral case. Given CHKP's recent share losses to faster-growth companies and clients less likely to invest in more expensive hardware (compared to software), I believe CHKP could continue to face some pressure throughout 2020.

Given the faster-growth options in the security/software landscape, I am more inclined to put my money to work in other names for the time being. The competitive landscape remains challenging and CHKP will need to demonstrate to investors they are capable of re-accelerating revenue growth in order to deserve a higher valuation multiple.

