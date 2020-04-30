Michaels Could Boom Post-Coronavirus But Long-Term Challenges Remain

But management needs to show substantial changes for there to be a long-term betterment in the stock price.

I believe there will be price bounce once all stores re-open, such as California, and customers are more financially secure.

Ecommerce only accounts for 5 percent of sales and management has not invested in online opportunities other retailers are pursuing.

Michaels has seen its stock drop 90 percent over the past few years.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) operate Michaels Arts and Crafts stores in the United States and Canada.

I have two perspectives about the company and a positive post-Coronavirus prediction. First, reviewing financial information the company reminded me of Macy’s (M): a well-known retail brand that has long been struggling, has declining revenue, and relies heavily on discounts. Macy’s is probably not a company one wants to be compared with.

Second, this is a store me, my family and friends have heavily shopped at for years. Having been in the store on an almost weekly basis my sense is consumer demand will result in a spurt of strong sales once all stores re-open, such as in California, and customers have stabilized their income.

Going forward I view the stock as poised for a good post-Coronavirus bounce. But long-term the company faces headwinds.

The Michaels Retail Model

Michaels rains discount offers on customers to get them repeatedly coming back into stores. Typically, this is a 40 percent discount offer off one product. Less frequently the discount is 30 percent, or 50 percent, and on some days select items may have limited time discounts of 60-67 percent off.

Savvy, repeat customers will have their 40 percent discount ready, and make more store visits to use the coupons. Michaels is hopeful someone will use a 40 percent coupon on one product and while in-store buy another product for full-price.

Michaels is often first to make seasonal rotations of products. I am not sure when Halloween products first appear on shelves, or Christmas products, but with the calendar about to turn into May it is only with slight exaggeration that one might start looking for such items. Artisans and crafters need a lead-time so what they make is available for the holiday.

Many of the product brands being sold are Michaels brands. I find the company app is easy to use to find products and to have discounts applied. From what I have seen, there is a good variety and selection of product in stores.

The Michaels checkout system is far ahead of the competition, at least in California, by being able to easily and automatically remove sales tax when the customer has a resale license. In years past trying to remove retail sales taxes due to a resale license was a major checkout bottleneck, and good luck trying to avoid paying sales tax at other stores.

The stores have a wide range of products. While privately owned Hobby Lobby may be considered a primary competitor due to overall similarity, I believe a bigger source of competition comes from WalMart and Dollar Tree stores. Anecdotally, it depends on the product whether Michaels or WalMart is cheaper, after applying the Michael’s 40 percent off discount. Dollar Tree has been steadily increasing its craft offerings and can significantly undercut Michael’s price. However, its total competitive offerings are still small. Amazon (AMZN), of course, is also a major competitor.

Noticeably, in my view staffing at Michaels has waned and created longer checkout lines.

The point of all this from an investment perspective is to understand what a retailer is doing and what is shaping the numbers ultimately found in financial reports so you can evaluate for yourself whether you like the model or not for investment purposes.

Michaels Resisted Store Closures and Has Refused to Shut-Down Except When Mandated

Different retail companies took different approaches once the Coronavirus problem came into focus. The previously mentioned Macy’s voluntarily closed all stores.

Michaels did not, insisting its employees and business were “essential” because, in part, craft stores help “communities looking to take their minds off a stressful reality“. At least one cease and desist order was issued and the company was part of a NY Times story. Management has said stores will remain open except where mandated to be closed by local government.

That was a red-flag to me – not just profits over people – but what I perceived as a weak argument from management asserting a reason to keep stores open – that they are stress relievers.

Noted in a recent earnings call is a new CEO started April 1st. As an investor, you will need to evaluate management’s actions and whether they suggest a promising future for the company. You can consider management has tried to keep as much revenue as possible coming in. You can consider the strength of management asserting a craft store is an essential business for providing stress relief to the community.

Michaels Financial Troubles

Michaels does not pay dividends. For investors the value is in increasing company profitability which leads the market to bid up the share price.

Unfortunately, the stock price has been steadily decreasing for years.

The following chart from Seeking Alpha shows a 5-year trend where the stock price has gone from over $28 per share to $8 in early 2020 to about $3 at the end of April in the midst of the Coronavirus recession.

For long-term investors this has obviously been brutal.

Complicating factor: 2019 was a strong market. Indeed, the last five years have been a bull market that Michaels has been bucking. If the company is heading the wrong way in a bull market then a bear market is scary.

For potential new investors the question is whether, at $3 per share, there is likely price appreciation making the stock worthwhile.

If you believe the market will fully recover from Coronavirus induced price drops the easy answer is yes, and Michaels has substantial room to at least double in value.

Digging deeper, during the recent earnings call management said fourth quarter 2019 comparable store sales fell 2.4 percent year-over-year. For the year comparable store sales fell 1.9 percent.

Management in the earnings call blamed (1) a shorter Christmas selling season and (2) higher inventory levels causing lower product pricing.

However, in my view the length of the season is less material because the nature of the business tends to require advance purchases so artists have time to make products before an event. That is one reason I previously mentioned how long Michael’s in-store selling seasons are with holiday products being put out many months before the holiday.

The annual report notes seasonal product sales constitute a steady share of overall revenue compared to prior years:

For pricing customers have been trained to wait until Michael’s reduces a product’s price and then use their 40 percent coupon.

Regardless of my opinion, management’s statement about causes for decreasing comparable store sales mean (1) fewer sales and (2) lower margins.

Using a year-over-year charting of the company’s income statement over the last six quarters (info from Seeking Alpha) we can see revenue versus expenses with substantial quarterly deterioration in operating income:

Management said, during the mid-March earnings call, SG&A expenses will increase “primarily” due to a “normalization of performance-based compensation in 2020.” Paying management more would seem to be a misplaced priority for the new CEO given the steadily dropping stock price. I would rather see the company pay after actual results have been achieved.

For 2020, with expenses increasing I take management’s statement as meaning operating income will continue to decrease.

For the second quarter of 2020 management in the earnings call suggested adjusted operating income could be off 50 percent from 2019. This was due to the impact of tariffs. No consideration to the impact of store closings was given, which is quite the prospect. This was so surprising the question was raised during the call to confirm the 50 percent drop was due to tariffs and not Coronavirus, and management said “not COVID at all” and it was all tariffs.

It is difficult to see where Michael’s can significantly cut costs. The annual report notes virtually the entire store workforce is part-time. The breakdown of employees companywide:

32,000 part-time store employees

8000 full-time store employees

4000 full-time admin, support, distribution center, etc. employees

Michaels has 1274 stores which gives it roughly six full-time employees per store. From personal experience viewing who is employed, the employee churn rate is high.

My takeaway is management has already reduced costs by converting to a part-time workforce leaving little opportunity for major cost savings in this area.

During the call management said online sales account for five percent of revenue. That seems poor. By comparison, in another analysis I noted Nordstrom (JWN) has one-third of its sales from online ecommerce. Clothing, in my opinion, would seem a harder sell online due to personal fit than arts and craft products.

Management admitted the call observed “Michaels is late to the ecommerce game.” Being late could now mean Amazon is not leaving room for Michaels in the online marketplace. Being late makes it less likely in my view for online to remain a significant growth opportunity.

I noted Michaels’ affiliate program, where it pays others to refer business and the company only has to pay a commission after a sale has been made, only pays three percent. Amazon’s default rate is 25 percent higher.

If you were getting paid to refer customers and sales I think it would be a no-brainer to focus on a business paying 25 percent more. Seems like a major miss on Michaels part where it could be offering a much higher commission rate than Amazon and getting bloggers to promote it instead of Amazon.

Even better, no store is required. Online orders can be shipped straight from the distribution centers.

If the company was really serious about improving its ecommerce performance it could open the website to third party sellers as Amazon, Walmart and Macy’s have successfully done.

Despite all this, the company has generated cash, been able to pay down debt, and spend money on stock repurchases.

Michaels Stock Recommendation

I am short-term bullish on the company. I do think there is pent-up demand to be released when all stores re-open and customers are financially in better shape. That is opinion about there being a post-Coronavirus bounce. The company has not said how many stores have been ordered closed.

In my view management has not fully tapped opportunities to expand the company’s meager online sales, such as by opening up to third party sellers or offering affiliates a commission rate better than Amazon, instead of worse rate as is now being done. Seems to me that would be a better use of company resources than stock repurchases.

It would be difficult to wean customers off discounting. JCP tried that and it was a disaster.

The financial situation previously outlined has negative statements – which you would expect for a company whose stock has cratered 90 percent in value over the years. Until management makes a substantial change to the company’s direction I expect more of the same.

That means, long-term, the stock is not likely to rise about the $8 seen around the beginning of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.