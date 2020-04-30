Transocean Won't Avoid Restructuring In The Longer Run

Prolonging agony makes no sense, so I believe that Transocean will use the available cash position and then start restructuring negotiations.

However, the company will have problems in the longer-term since its liquidity will continue to decrease while it will have to face a huge debt wall in 2023.

Transocean does not have near-term liquidity problems and will not be forced into near-term bankruptcy unlike its peers.

Transocean (RIG) has just reported its first-quarter results, missing analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue. The company reported revenues of $759 million and GAAP loss of $392 million or $0.64 per share.

The net loss was driven by the loss on impairment ($168 million), interest expense ($160 million) and loss on retirement of debt ($57 million). Earlier this month, we have discussed Transocean's decision to scrap older rigs Sedco 711, Sedco 714, Polar Pioneer and Songa Dee. This decision led to the above-mentioned non-cash impairment of assets.

While some may point to the non-cash nature of impairment, I'd argue that any impairment damages the balance sheet since it negatively impacts earnings and puts further pressure on the "total equity" line on the balance sheet which is important for some debt covenants. While Transocean has no near-term covenant problems, it cannot afford scrapping of modern rigs even if they are not expected to ever work because of the balance sheet consequences of such a move.

Transocean ended the quarter with $1.48 billion of cash on the balance sheet, $581 million of short-term debt and $8.58 billion of long-term debt. As of the latest fleet status report, the company had backlog of $9.6 billion. Also, the company has access to $1.3 billion available under the credit facility which matures in the summer of 2023.

At first glance, Transocean has enough liquidity for this year. In addition, the company may postpone capex on its second newbuild drillship Deepwater Atlas which currently has no contract and is unlikely to get a contract anytime soon due to the collapse of oil prices and the uncertainty regarding the economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, the company will have to face $1.21 billion of debt maturities in 2020-2021 and elevated capex requirements related to the construction of Deepwater Titan which has a major contract with Chevron (CVX).

Source: 10-K

Given the current market environment, it will be very hard for Transocean to refinance its near-term debt, and the company will have to rely on the credit facility to supplement its liquidity. Transocean bulls will point to the company's backlog, but it is obviously not generating enough cash to deal with the current problems. In fact, Transocean had a negative operating cash flow of $48 million in the first quarter.

Even if Transocean manages to deal with the maturities in the next few years, it will face a major debt wall in 2023 since (in all likelihood) the credit facility would be fully used by that time, so we are talking about the need to refinance as much as $3.6 billion followed by almost $1 billion in 2024.

Previously, it looked like Transocean still had a chance to solve its problems because floater dayrates were starting to rebound while the company's liquidity benefited from legacy high-margin contracts. However, the prospects of the dayrate rebound were killed by the coronavirus pandemic. We won't see rising dayrates anytime soon. Instead, dayrates will be falling since many floaters were on short-term contracts for 2020 and they will find themselves in a fierce battle for scarce contracts.

Given both the contracting environment and Transocean's finances, the chances to reactivate its massive fleet of cold stacked modern floaters are close to zero. Personally, I believe that many years of stacking will lead to ultra-high reactivation costs which will not be justified by the dayrate environment and will ultimately turn Transocean's cold stacked rigs into scrap.

Thus, the pool of rigs that are able to work is in fact materially lower than the pro-forma fleet, and this limited pool of rigs will have to service all the debt load going forward. I'd note that Transocean's main competitors are all set to restructure their debt in 2020 (Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) has already filed for bankruptcy), so the company will soon have to compete against drillers with much cleaner balance sheets.

In this light, Transocean clearly needs to restructure its debt because all it can do now is to prolong its agony. The company's backlog and the available cash on the balance sheet provide it with sufficient liquidity for this year, so investors should not expect any forced bankruptcy. However, the smart thing to do (for Transocean as a business, not as a stock) is to let the balance sheet cash burn in the ordinary course of business, send some modern drillships which are 100% guaranteed to never work again to scrap (Discoverer Luanda, Discoverer Americas, Discoverer Clear Leader, Deepwater Champion), take the huge impairment, draw the money from the credit facility and start negotiating with creditors.

I do not know whether Transocean will follow the above-mentioned scenario, but I believe that the company will not be able to solve its problems in the longer-term because the market environment has changed dramatically and the industry will once again need years to rebound.

From a practical point of view, I'd expect that investors and traders who are still willing to bet on the recovery of the offshore drilling industry with the current capital structure will "migrate" from obvious bankruptcy candidates like Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE), Valaris (NYSE:VAL), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), and Diamond Offshore which has already filed for bankruptcy, to Transocean, so the stock could have material upside on positive days for oil.

In the longer run, I do not see how Transocean will avoid the necessity to restructure its debt load. Therefore, I maintain my view that it is a stock for trading rather than investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.