Tesla Needs To Correct A Material 10-Q Error

We also detail an omission in the 10-Q about the Land Grant.

We here review the provisions in those Chinese loan agreements that both restrict the use of funds and assure they will not leave China.

By including the credit available under the Chinese loan agreements, it inflates the committed credit available for general corporate purposes by $1.522 billion.

Tesla (TSLA) published its Q1 10-Q this morning. It has a material error that Tesla should correct because the effect of the error is to inflate, by more than $1.5 billion, the amount available to Tesla under its credit lines for general corporate purposes.

The Error Regarding Available Credit

The error appears at page 22, where Tesla places a table detailing its outstanding debt:

As you can see, the table includes a column called “Unused Committed Amount,” showing the amounts Tesla could draw, as of March 31, 2020, under its existing credit facilities. There are three amounts listed in that column:

Available under the Credit Agreement (or ABL): $499 million

Available under the China Loan Agreements: $1.522 billion

Available under the Warehouse Line: $933 million

The table is footnoted as follows (emphasis added):

Unused committed amounts under some of our credit facilities and financing funds are subject to satisfying specified conditions prior to draw-down (such as pledging to our lenders sufficient amounts of qualified receivables, inventories, leased vehicles and our interests in those leases, solar energy systems and the associated customer contracts, our interests in financing funds or various other assets). Upon draw-down of any unused committed amounts, there are no restrictions on use of available funds for general corporate purposes.

(The final sentence of that footnote is repeated at page 44 of the 10-Q.)

The statement in the final sentence is mistaken. As I recently detailed (in collaboration with MaxedOutMama), the Chinese Loan Agreements contain significant restrictions on the use of borrowed funds.

Amounts drawn by Tesla's subsidiary, Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Tesla Shanghai) under the RMB 9 billion Factory Loan Agreement may be used only for costs and expenses of the Shanghai factory, factory equipment, expenses of operating the factory, and repayment of the loans owed to Chinese banks. (This restriction is set forth in the Supplement to the Factory Loan Agreement, which amends Clause 3 of that agreement.)

The use of amounts drawn by Tesla Shanghai under the RMB 2.25 billion Working Capital Loan Agreement is restricted to costs and expenses of the Shanghai production process and repayment of loans owed to Chinese banks. Like the Factory Loan Agreement, the Working Capital Loan Agreement expressly prohibits Tesla Shanghai from applying any advance for any other purpose. (Clause 3.1).

Finally, although not discussed in our earlier articles because it expires in September and likely will not be renewed, a Tesla subsidiary called Tesla Automobile (Beijing) Co., Ltd. entered into an RMB 5 billion loan facility last September to finance the import cars to China while the Shanghai factory is ramping up. Here, too, the use of the funds is restricted to financing Tesla’s import of vehicles manufactured in Fremont, or large vehicle components which are manufactured in Fremont and assembled in Shanghai.

(The total of the three Chinese credit lines is RNB 16.25 billion, which is the equivalent at today’s exchange rate of $2.275 billion. This ties closely to the outstanding plus unused amounts in the 10-Q’s table, which total $2.283 billion.)

Thus, the just-published 10-Q materially overstates the amounts actually available to Tesla for general corporate purposes.

As a note, Tesla’s 2019 10-K contained an identical footnote at page 98. Tesla proceeded to raise $2.3 billion in the capital markets after publishing the 10-K with this mistaken information.

Why It Matters: Tesla's Liquidity Is Lower than it Appears

Why does such a mistake matter? It matters a great deal because investors in reviewing Tesla’s security filings will be focused on Tesla’s liquidity.

Focusing on the numbers will make this clear. As of March 31, Tesla’s unrestricted cash plus current accounts receivable totaled $9.374 billion, which exceeded by $2.58 billion the total of its accounts payable plus accrued liabilities.

The table in the 10-Q shows an additional 2.4 billion of unused but committed credit. Thus, it appears Tesla has liquidity of $4.98 billion. However, because of the restrictions in the Chinese loan agreements, and in direct contradiction to Tesla’s statement in its footnote, $1.522 billion of that unused credit is not available for general corporate purposes.

Thus, liquidity is reduced $3.46 billion. And there are other factors that suggest even less liquidity. The 10-Q indicates that $2.05 billion of its unrestricted cash is held in foreign currencies consisting primarily of yuan, euros, and Canadian dollars. Tesla does not offer any further detail, but assuming half of that is in yuan, and therefore difficult or impossible to repatriate under Chinese currency restrictions and the Chinese loan agreements, then Tesla’s true liquidity is closer to $2.46 billion.

That number dips to $1.53 billion if you disregard the $933 million available under the warehouse line which, as I explained in a recent article on Tesla’s liquidity, is available not for general corporate purposes, but only to finance Tesla’s automobile leasing.

When you consider that the Fremont factory has been shuttered since March 25, and that Tesla’s revenues since then have slowed to a trickle, it's apparent that balance sheet unwind is likely underway as the payables going out the door exceed the cash and accounts receivable coming in.

(Elon Musk on April 29, 2020 video call with Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang)

A Material Omission about the Grant Contract

The 10-Q also contains a statement about the 2018 Grant Contract that appears misleading by omission:

Operating Lease Arrangement in Shanghai, China We have an operating lease arrangement for an initial term of 50 years with the local government of Shanghai for land use rights where we are constructing Gigafactory Shanghai. Under the terms of the arrangement, we are required to spend RMB 14.08 billion in capital expenditures, and to generate RMB 2.23 billion of annual tax revenues starting at the end of 2023. If we are unwilling or unable to meet such target or obtain periodic project approvals, in accordance with the Chinese government’s standard terms for such arrangements, we would be required to revert the site to the local government and receive compensation for the remaining value of the land lease, buildings and fixtures. We believe the capital expenditure requirement and the tax revenue target will be attainable even if our actual vehicle production was far lower than the volumes we are forecasting.

While Tesla mentions the requirement that it generates RMB 2.23 billion of annual tax revenues starting at the end of 2023, it neglects to mention that it must by then also achieve total revenues from "target production" of RMB 75 billion. The omission is odd, as both requirements appear in the same Article 20 of the Grant Contract.

As MaxedOutMama and I detailed in our most recent article, assuming an ASP of $35,000, the RMB 75 billion target production will require Tesla to produce 300,000 cars per year by 2023, making it all but certain that Tesla Shanghai becomes a major exporter of Tesla vehicles.

No Detailed Segment Reporting

To the great disappointment of MaxedOutMama and me, the 10-Q does not include the kind of detailed segment reporting about the Tesla Shanghai operations that we believe is required under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles by ASC 280.

But that's an article for another day.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated call spreads. Its share price is completely detached from financial or business reality, and I strongly encourage all retail investors to avoid this stock, long or short.