Bear Market Thoughts: Closed-End Funds Always Show Red

There are caveats to this that need to be considered, as we will see.

There are several new and old CEF investors that ask, "why are CEFs prices lower than at inception?"

A lot of closed-end investors know that the majority of their returns will come in the form of distributions. I believe there are a lot of newer readers that don't really grasp this yet. This stems from the fact that I hear a lot of people ask about share price and why it's lower than since its inception. The simple fact is that this does tend to happen. This is because CEFs cannot retain assets due to their structure. The structure almost guarantees that the price will be lower now than since inception. Several funds do buck this trend, though. They are generally in the equity space as their underlying portfolios have more room to appreciate over time. Thus, this appreciation is built into the fund's NAV. This higher NAV then has the effect of dragging the fund's share price higher.

Today, I wanted to try to come up with a demonstration on how to visualize exactly what is happening. It is important to remember that what I'm going to demonstrate is hypothetical, and I will explain why below, after showing the charts. I believe looking at just the total returns is still not enough for some investors. That is why I'm attempting to take it a step past this. We will really be trying to visualize what returns are. I believe the other reason that total returns are also hard to visualize just looking at percentages is a lack of capability on most brokers. It isn't a lack of capability more so, as they just don't provide this information. They merely look at a cost basis and the current market valuation of your position and then spit out your return.

For this reason, that is why many CEF investors continually see red. As their holdings are lower than when they originally purchased but are NOT factoring in all the distributions along the way. It is more psychological than anything, so maybe presenting my idea of distribution + price may give investors a different way of looking at it. That is my hope anyway.

The Exercise

For our example of this, we will look at Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI). A fund I have held for several years, before their rights offering. In which case, I sold but eventually have added back into my portfolio. I'm almost back to a pre-RO allocation to RQI. It is also quite a popular REIT fund that most readers are familiar with - it probably doesn't hurt that I also have added quite a bit of coverage to the Seeking Alpha community on the fund as well. There are currently 9,209 Seeking Alpha followers on this ticker.

The chart below shows us RQI's market price and NAV price from inception to today.

The total return charts are also what we would typically look at for gauging a fund's performance. We can see that, had an investor bought at inception to today, they would have been up quite significantly. This is with the assumption of dividend reinvestment, so that is important to distinguish.

RQI's inception date was 2/28/2002. The shares were listed at $15, with an NAV per share of $14.57. This was before fund sponsors realized that they should be covering the costs to launch a fund. So, that is why the NAV price was lower than the initial offering price because of the fees that were taken out at IPO.

From the first chart, we can clearly see that shares are now lower than the inception prices. This is just one example of the many CEFs that are available pre-2008 with a lower share price. We can now take all the distributions into account and attempt to visualize a hypothetical current NAV and share price. This would be under the assumption that CEFs could retain assets and continually grow like their ETF counterparts. Though, even ETFs pay out the income they collect. They also pay out capital gains annually if the index they are tracking has changed. That is if the underlying security did appreciate and not turn into realized losses.

To illustrate this, I will be taking the beginning share price and NAV price every year. I will then add in the accumulated amount of the annual distributions. This will give us the hypothetical visualization of what the chart may have looked like had all the distributions not been paid out along the way.

Above is the chart that we are left with in the case of RQI. What we can see is a better representation of accumulated distributions and share price. I believe this helps represent that even though we are down significantly, the total return provided by the accumulated distributions means we aren't significantly underwater. This is opposed to what many brokerage accounts would show.

The chart alone may be hard to follow what is going on for some investors, so I will also provide the data I derived it from. Some are more graphically inclined to absorb info, and some just love big tables. We look to please both sides of the aisle.

Price NAV Annual Distribution Accumulative Distribution AccDist + Price AccDist + NAV Date 13.07 13.61 1.3038 1.3038 14.3738 14.9138 1/1/2003 17.95 18.33 1.365 2.6688 20.6188 20.9988 1/1/2004 20.78 22.24 1.68 4.3488 25.1288 26.5888 1/1/2005 19.24 21.91 1.725 6.0738 25.3138 27.9838 1/1/2006 24.6 25.58 1.785 7.8588 32.4588 33.4388 1/1/2007 14.75 15.56 1.8 9.6588 24.4088 25.2188 1/1/2008 3.8 5.27 0.41 10.0688 13.8688 15.3388 1/1/2009 6.14 7.4 0.545 10.6138 16.7538 18.0138 1/1/2010 8.35 9.74 0.72 11.3338 19.6838 21.0738 1/1/2011 8.59 9.56 0.72 12.0538 20.6438 21.6138 1/1/2012 10.35 11.06 0.72 12.7738 23.1238 23.8338 1/1/2013 9.44 10.51 0.76 13.5338 22.9738 24.0438 1/1/2014 12.23 13.77 0.96 14.4938 26.7238 28.2638 1/1/2015 12.05 13.24 0.96 15.4538 27.5038 28.6938 1/1/2016 12.25 13.47 0.96 16.4138 28.6638 29.8838 1/1/2017 12.64 13.5 0.96 17.3738 30.0138 30.8738 1/1/2018 10.36 11.4 0.96 18.3338 28.6938 29.7338 1/1/2019 10.41 11.1 0.4 18.7338 29.1438 29.8338 4/9/2020

We can see the exact breakdown of prices and annual distributions. We then arrive at what we graphed above through the price plus the accumulated distribution and the NAV price plus the accumulated distribution. We also don't see such a sharp drop in price as RQI has recovered much of what it has lost in March.

I believe one of the points that the graph we illustrated above is helpful for is - that even on January 1st, 2009, shares of RQI were at $3.80. However, had an investor bought at inception they were about breakeven. They actually weren't showing bleeding losses even if they bought at $15 since RQI paid out so many distributions.

In this simple scenario, it is important to consider that it isn't taking into consideration the power of compounding. We take our distributions in cash. Thus, you don't see the same compounding effect that total returns reflect. However, we do selectively reinvest our cash in opportunities that we believe are present. This means that, on a whole portfolio basis, this total return compounding is taking place.

Limitations Of This Hypothetical Exercise

There are some big caveats here, though, and is why I label it as hypothetical. First, the above chart is representative of an investor holding since the inception of RQI. This is unlikely to be the case. However, this same visual illustration could be replicated for the past three or five years too.

The chart for the last five years is above, to represent the notion that we aren't underwater. We haven't gone anywhere significant, but definitely not a complete loss either.

This helps mirror a bit of what we are looking at when we look at a total returns graph of RQI as well. In the graphs above, we stuck with annual points so it is much smoother looking than the daily total return charts.

The other big caveat here, and it is a big one. The fact that we don't know exactly how the fund managers would have operated had they held onto these assets. This is essentially what we are doing, replicating if distributions were not paid out. Distributions take directly from the underlying NAV of the fund, thus we are simply demonstrating that they were retained. Since we don't know how the fund managers would have done with these assets, we don't know for sure if results would have been better or worse.

However, even with that being said, since the period of time was a positive one. It is actually safe to assume that results could have been even better. This is because they would have had these assets to "compound" higher. The distribution of RQI has been funded through capital gains. Of course, this is normal as an equity fund. But these capital gains would have never been paid out (income either for the hypothetical illustration), so these assets could have produced greater returns via that compounding effect. This is much like when we look at the total return charts above, they can have a massive compounding effect.

This would have defeated the purpose of being an income-focused investor though. So, I, for one, am happy that they pay out these distributions. I probably wouldn't be invested if CEFs didn't have this structure. I would be in ETFs, but that isn't my strategy. I'm also sure that many of those reading this right now that are CEF investors, that it isn't your strategy either.

Conclusion

I hope this exercise can help add another way for those investors that are interested in CEFs to look at returns. The majority of brokerages, all the ones I know of anyway, show only price appreciation returns and not total returns. This leads to a little bit of misleading information, I believe. As the majority of the return in a CEF will be via these larger than typical distributions.

The illustration above does have limitations as we won't know for certain how the "retained" assets would have been managed. Considering the limitations though, I believe it provides a different approach to really understanding CEFs. It is true, I do also try to find funds that do have stable NAVs. This helps create a stable price and can guard against principal losses. However, for most CEFs, we do see declines over time.

This exercise was also my attempt to help answer the question of "why are CEF prices always lower than their inception?" It isn't always the case, but it does often feel like it. This is especially true of those funds that have an inception pre-crisis. Typically, we look at the GFC. Now, we have a new crisis that we are no doubt going to be studying and focusing on for the next 10 years+. As there were many funds with inception after the GFC, this is a lot of the fund's first real speed bump.

