Why This Is Not 2008-2009 For REITs

We don't see it happening and continue to accumulate more shares while they are on sale.

Over the past weeks, the REIT market has gotten crushed as if we were headed for another great financial crisis.

At the lowest, REITs were down by 43% on average with smaller and lesser-known REITs dropping by as much as 80%.

Prices have somewhat recovered since then, but we remain deep in bear market territory.

The market still has a bitter a memory of REITs' poor performance during the great financial crisis and it's now pricing another liquidity crunch similar to what we experienced back then.

If that's what you were fearing, I'm here to reassure you. This is not a remake of the 2008-2009 crisis for REITs. We believe that this crisis is significantly less dangerous for REITs and now is time to be a buyer. Below we explain why that is.

Banking System Is Much Stronger

The main issue of the 2008-2009 crisis was that the banking system fell apart, and suddenly it became impossible for REITs to refinance their debt. This was very concerning because if you are a leveraged vehicle and you cannot roll over your debt, you are in deep trouble.

It forced many REITs to cut dividends and raise equity at fire sale prices to avoid bankruptcy. In comparison to that, REITs are today doing really well.

As Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield (BAM) recently noted:

"In 2008, with the banking system failing, real asset owners didn't know if many lenders were going to exist in the future. Today, the banking system is in far better shape. It never feels very good to have this degree of chaos, but this will pass."

Today, we are undergoing a serious but temporary crisis. Most importantly, the banking system is working well and this is crucial for REITs to survive with minimal long-term damage.

REIT Balance Sheets Are Stronger Than Ever

REITs learnt their lesson from the 2008-2009 crisis and they have spent a good portion of the past 10 years fixing their balance sheets to make sure that the same disaster never happens again.

The main lesson was that you cannot rely on banks to refinance debt during a black swan event. Today, we don't think refinancing is an issue, but even if that was the case, most REITs would not be in the same trouble as they were in 2008-2009. Leverage is today at an all-time low of just 35%.

Most private real estate investors would argue that REITs are under-leveraged and overly conservative at a 35% LTV. In private equity, it's common to use nearly double of that.

REITs also have extended debt maturities and staggered them in a way to avoid refinancing issues. Today, most REITs can take care of their 2020 and 2021 maturities even if banks stopped working.

REITs Are Sitting on a Ton of Cash

The issue in 2008-2009 was liquidity. It disappeared when it was the most needed. Today, it's the opposite. Because REITs have such strong balance sheets, they also have great access to liquidity.

Most of them had not touched their credit lines for years and had significant available capacity. Now they can use them as a precautionary measure and load up on cash.

As an example, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has more than $1.25 billion in cash, which would be enough to survive for years even with no revenue coming in. It has so much cash that it is able to buy back $150 million in stock during these times of distress. Back in 2008-2009, it was the exact opposite: They were forced to issue equity.

Another good example is Omega Healthcare (OHI). It recently took $300 million from its $1.25 credit line and also announced a large buyback program.

Finally, Brixmor Property's (BRX) CEO announced that it has multiple years of liquidity if needed:

These three companies are not the exceptions. This is how most REITs are positioned today. They have a lot of cash and have great financial flexibility.

Banks Have Become More Lenient

What accelerated the crisis in 2008-2009 was mass foreclosures on properties. It only made the situation worse for everyone (including the banks) because it caused property prices to collapse.

Banks have learned that often it's better to provide leniency in case of trouble, especially during unusual circumstances, rather than to push for foreclosure.

Back when I worked in private equity a few years ago, I was managing two Holiday Inn (IHG) hotels up in North Dakota.

I saw both properties go from strong cash generators to money-losing pits in just a few years. The market overbuilt hotels, and as oil prices started to drop, the pool of clients dried up - leaving the market with oversupply, low pricing power, and declining occupancy. It got so bad that the properties were losing money before we would even make debt payments. The interesting thing is that despite defaulting on our loans, the lenders would not foreclose on us. Because why would they? If they took the assets, they would have had to cover the losses and no one wanted these properties at this point.

Today, the situation is similar and lenders are incentivized to work with their borrowers to find flexible solutions that allow them to survive the temporary crisis.

Temporary Crisis Bridged by Massive Stimulus

Today's crisis is very serious. However, the banking system is working well, REIT balance sheets are stronger than ever, they have plenty of cash, and the government is here to do whatever it takes to save as many companies as possible.

Most REITs are not even remotely close of bankruptcy. However, some of their tenants are in greater financial distress. The government has put in place a lot of stimulus packages to provide the needed liquidity for the most affected companies to survive long enough to see the recovery.

Light at the End of the Tunnel

Bear markets lead to fear, and fear leads to panic. Panicked people lose sight of the bigger picture and extrapolate the recent past far into the future.

In reality, things could normalize much sooner than you may think. Right now, we are trying to win time by slowing the spread to produce masks in mass quantities, build additional hospital capacity, etc. But once that's ready, I fully expect a gradual reopening of the economy later this summer, not in 18 months. Eighteen months of shutdown would lead to economic disaster and an enormous amount of death from that alone.

Hong Kong is a great example of what could be done. They all wear masks, without exception. They take temperature checks when you enter malls, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, and therefore, if you are sick, you are forced to stay at home. They have very minimal numbers of cases despite a very dense population.

This is of course a transition phase. Meanwhile, new and better drugs will continue to be developed, and ultimately, I'm confident that the world's best scientists will come up with a solution. They always have.

In 2008-2009, we didn't know if the financial system would exist anymore. Today, we know that it will. And we see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Finally, Insiders Are Loading Up

Executives of publicly-traded REITs and other real estate companies are loading up on shares while the rest of the market is panicking.

I have never seen so much insider buying happening in such a short amount of time. Below are two good examples:

Simon Property Group (SPG): >$20,000,000 in purchases

Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU): >$6,000,000 in purchases

That's nearly $30,000,000 in insider purchases from two REITs in just a few weeks. It's also interesting to see that even the riskier REITs with highly-leveraged balance sheets and cyclical assets (malls, hotels, etc.) are experiencing a lot of insider buying.

It's fair to say that these executives know much more about their financial health than you or me. These are not some small purchases. When executives put millions to work in a few weeks, it sends a clear signal about the opportunity.

This is not a remake of 2008-2009 for REITs.

The banking system is in much better shape.

REIT balance sheets are stronger than ever.

REITs are flushed with cash to weather the storm.

Banks are more lenient than in prior crises.

Governments are providing enormous stimulus.

There is a clear end in sight.

And finally, insiders are loading up like never before.

Fortunes are made during times of crisis

Following the 2008-2009 market crash, it only took 24 months for REITs to nearly triple in value:

Today, many REITs, especially among the smaller and lesser-known companies are valued at even lower valuations than in 2008-2009, despite being in less danger than back then.

We have been loading up on these discounted REITs over the past weeks and will continue to do so as long as prices remain so compelling.

We won't try to time a bottom because that is not possible. REITs may very well drop another 10-20%, but we won't risk missing out on a 100-200% recovery because of a failed attempt at market timing.

Bulls make money. Bears make money. Pigs get slaughtered.

