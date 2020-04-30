CytoDyn: Managing My Position Following BLA Submission And COVID-19 Progress

CytoDyn finally submitted the final portions of their rolling BLA for Leronlimab in combination with HAART for HIV. Now. investors can turn their attention to the company's ongoing COVID-19 efforts.

April 27th was a big day for CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) investors due to the company finally announcing they have submitted the final portion of their BLA to the FDA for leronlimab as a combination therapy with HAART for HIV. What is more, the company publicized leronlimab's branded name, Vyrologix, which has a "conditional acceptance" by the FDA and the company was also notified that they have a notice of allowance from the U.S. Trademark Office for Vyrologix. Furthermore, the company hosted a conference call that discussed the company's next steps including finishing their once-weekly monotherapy for HIV; Vyrologix results, and use in COVID-19; strategy for cancer and immunology. Overall, the company delivered information on most of my wishlist items, which has provided me with some confidence that 2020 will be a transformative year for the company and the stock.

I intend to review the company's recent HIV related information and what is next for Vyrologix. In addition, I discuss the company's ongoing COVID-19 efforts and some of the information revealed in the recent conference call. Finally, I argue my updated plans for my CYDY position and why I am holding off on buying at the moment.

Vyrologix Heading To The Finish Line For HIV

It has been a long road to submitting the final portions of the BLA, but the company has finally come through for investors. Vyrologix has shown an impressive safety and efficacy in eleven clinical trials with in excess of 800 patients. Now, the ball is in the FDA's court to determine the fate of Vyrologix and its ability to hit the market. With the BLA fully submitted, the company can afford to allocate their efforts towards commercialization their partner, Vyera Pharmaceuticals.

Figure 1: Leronlimab Commercial Plan (Source: CYDY)

If all goes well, we could see Vyrologix receiving approval around mid-2020, with a subsequent U.S. commercial launch (Figure 1).

In terms of the financials, Vyera will pay CytoDyn $87.5M in upfront, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in conjunction with a 50% royalty on net sales from a multibillion-dollar market (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Market Potential for PRO 140 (Source: CYDY)

It is important to note, FDA approval is essentially the only major obstacle stopping Vyrologix from hitting the market. The company has a commercial partner for U.S. HIV indications and two manufacturing to produce Vyrologix, so the company can quickly launch and start collecting a paycheck before the year is out.

Once the company has secured approval and launched in the U.S., the company will able to turn some of its attention towards a registration trial for Vyrologix as a monotherapy. Furthermore, CytoDyn is looking to test Vyrologix as a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV, which would arguably make Vyrologix the world's premier HIV therapeutic.

Again, this has been a long-time-coming but the timing might work out in the company's favor. Considering the recent publicity from their COVID-19 efforts, I have suspect that there has been at least one inquiry about a potential partnership or licensing deal in other jurisdictions.

Leronlimab Still Standing In COVID-19 Battle

In my previous CYDY article, I discussed why investors should embrace the company's COVID-19 campaign. Now, we are starting to see some major news outlets starting to cover Leronlimab's performance against this pandemic virus. It was only a few weeks ago, that it appeared that every biotech and pharmaceutical company had a vaccine, therapy, of device that could be used to combat COVID-19. Now, we are seeing some of the leading names fall short of expectations and leaving the world looking for the next possible savior. Gilead's (GILD) Remdesivir has had some positive and negative news pertaining to its ability to thwart the virus. The now infamous, hydroxychloroquine, has been set-up to be either an affordable knight in shining armor…or a false deity. One thing is for sure, we won't know if these therapeutics will be able to be used as a universal therapeutic for COVID-19. In addition, we don't have an approved COVID-19 vaccine and we might not have one for over a year, so we have to find some sort of solution in the immediate future.

What's my point? As other potential products start to falter, Leronlimab has continued to impress. During the recent conference call, the company revealed some results from the first ten COVID-19 patients enrolled in eIND treatments at NYC's Montefiore Medical Center. The results showed that Leronlimab decreases plasma viral load and also restored immune cells. Yes, the data is just from the first ten patients, so it is a minuscule sampling. However, it does give us some hope that Leronlimab will continue this trend in their two ongoing COVID-19 trials.

What Am I Looking For? In my previous article, I talked about how we want to see Leronlimab find a place in the treatment paradigm. I think it's obvious that COVID-19 will require a toolkit approach, where physicians would leverage different treatments and delivery methods to achieve the best outcome for a particular patient. What do I mean? COVID-19 patients are going to have varying levels of viral load; various stages of infection or recovery; and a variety of underlying health issues or comorbidities. So, we can't expect the treatment paradigm to be a cookie-cutter approach. This is where Leronlimab can really step-out verse other potential products…general use. Leronlimab has an impressive safety profile and has been used for over five years with little-to-no signs of drug resistance in HIV, so we have to expect the vast majority of COVID-19 patients will be able to safely tolerate treatment for an extended period of time. This could allow physicians to start treating patients with Leronlimab on Day 1, which would mean Leronlimab is a potential option throughout the paradigm. Hopefully, the data from the company's two ongoing trials will support that idea and will convince physicians that Leronlimab is a must-have tool for COVID-19 treatment.

What's My Plan?

Despite my bullish outlook, I decided to shave a portion of my position following the BLA announcement. My cost average was around $0.58, and the stock has run up over $3.50 a share (Figure 3), so it would be foolish not to bank some profits.

Figure 3: CYDY Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Now, I am waiting for either Vyrologix's approval or positive COVID-19 data before making a sizable addition to my position. Yes, I realize the stock could continue to climb, however, I am not willing to double or triple my position at this time. So until then, I am going to remain ultra-conservative with my additions and will rely on technical analysis to determine when I will hit the buy or sell button. Long term, I am still looking to hold the majority of my position for at least five years in anticipation of additional upside and/or acquisition.

