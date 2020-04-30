It's A Good Time To Be A Local Bank

The recently passed Paycheck Protection Program along with other SBA loans are turning out to be a boon for small banks. With a massive need for them and loan forgiveness available, many banks are issuing loans at a faster rate than at any period in their history. Community banks are best positioned to deal with the sudden availability of this loan program and have been the most successful in administering these loans. With this influx of loans, small community and regional banks have the potential to grow their revenue by an exceptional amount.

Small Banks Are Raking It In

What's the Deal?

The initial package, from March, included $349 billion in small business loans. After that money dried up, Congress authorized another $310 billion last Thursday. Together, at over half a trillion dollars, these allotments make up a lot of money, especially for companies

These loans are a low risk/high return proposition for community and regional banks. The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Federal Reserve has committed to helping allow them the liquidity to continue lending elsewhere, by reducing the weight of these loans on bank's balance sheets - though it's not entirely clear how this will be done.

The upside, from a bank's perspective, is the commission of 1-5% that the SBA is paying to banks who issue these loans. Loans worth less than $360,000 receive a 5% commission, and with an average loan value of $206k, a 5% commission looks like what most loans issued will earn.

Why Community and Regional banks?

Small banks have been able to take advantage of this opportunity because they can move more quickly to refocus on issuing these loans. For example, Union Bank & Trust in Nebraska went from 1 employee registered to use the SBA's E-Tran loan application interface to 21 before the program went live. With simpler electronic infrastructure, too, most small banks had fewer issues setting up their sites for applications than large national corporations.

Additionally, with slowdowns in more personal areas, such as mortgages and individual banking needs - which comprise a larger portion of community banks' operations - smaller banks are able to get the majority of their employees on board with signing people up for these loans. These banks also have an intimate knowledge of their local community and small businesses within, which helped them issue them quickly.

Many small community banks, such as First Citrus (OTCQB:FCIT) we're able to begin taking loans as soon as the program began, having prepared in the previous weeks. Meanwhile, even days after the program launched, many larger banks, such as Citibank and JP Morgan still did not have proper avenues set up to accept applications.

More significantly, for small banks, this revenue boost could prove monumental, while this isn't as extraordinary of an opportunity for larger banks who have larger revenue streams. Many small banks could see their loan originations increase by whole orders of magnitude if further rounds of SBA loans are announced. Such cases have already occurred, one being Capital Bank (CBNK) in Maryland, which issued $174 million in loans - approximately the same amount they would usually issue in a year - within the span of ten days, and that's just for the first round of funding, another loaning frenzy is ongoing now.

Valuation

Due to ongoing market turmoil, combined with more general low-valuations for community/regional banks that we've seen for a few years, most banks are cheap. From a sample of small banks along the Atlantic Coast, we have an average forward P/E of 10.23, which is half of the S&P 500's valuation of 20.53. These companies are also trading at an average 20% discount to book value. These figures seem to be the average nationally, and iShares Regional Banks ETF has a lower P/E at 7.9 and Given current volatility, it's entirely possible that there will be lower entry points coming soon, but long-term, this sector looks significantly undervalued and overlooked.

Conclusion

Loans issued under the Paycheck Protection Program are essentially no-risk loans for banks, who are paid a 1-5% commission to funnel applications to the SBA. This situation is ideal for smaller community and regional banks, who have been able to quickly begin approving these loans. With the massive quantity issued, many smaller banks are doubling their revenue in a short period. Additionally, helping shore up small businesses in their communities works to assure banks have clients in the future to lend to. Overall, this is an extraordinary opportunity for small banks to make extraordinary amounts of money within a short period, in spite of the larger economic slowdown. With cheap valuations and significant profit opportunity from the PPP, it's a good time to invest in smaller banks.

Authors note: If you enjoyed this article and found it useful, please consider hitting the 'Follow' button up above to be notified when I publish new content and leave a like down below if you would like more content covering community banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.