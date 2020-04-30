Tesla: Elon Musk Share Pledging Soars

Last April, I provided an update on Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's large personal borrowing situation. While he maintains a substantial holding of Tesla shares, which has greatly increased in value lately, the firm's leader also has pledged a substantial amount of these shares as collateral for personal indebtedness. On April 28th, a filing from Tesla provided the annual update on this situation, and the results were quite surprising.

In an amended 10-K filing seen here, the company provided a list of key owners of shares, including executive officers and directors. In a footnote discussing Elon Musk, this was stated:

Includes 34,085,560 shares held of record by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust dated July 22, 2003; and 4,573,110 shares issuable to Mr. Musk upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after December 31, 2019. Includes 18,466,225 shares pledged as collateral to secure certain personal indebtedness.

Unfortunately, we only get this data once a year, and it is delayed by more than four and a half months since it is year ending. However, we can get an idea of how things have changed over time by tracking these items. In the table below, I've detailed the history of Musk's positions, followed by how the major items look in chart form over this time period.

*Based on year-end closing price. Data sourced from Tesla proxy filings.

The increase in number of shares pledged in 2019 was more than 5.07 million, the largest increase we have on record. When you add in the fact that Tesla shares were up more than $85 last year, a rise of about 27.5%, it means that the market value of shares pledged rose by more than $3.26 billion. That's a more than 76% rise in just twelve months, easily to an all-time high as seen below. It's also much larger than the first update I provided on this situation. With Tesla shares having surged in 2020, the market value of shares pledged would be around $16.25 billion at $880 per share if the number of shares pledged has remained constant so far this year.

As was discussed recently and has been talked about often in the financial media, Elon Musk could add to his overall share count from his large pay package. If the first tranche of this compensation plan does go through, the data regarding shares and pledges could look a bit different at the end of 2020. I'm also wondering if the number of shares pledged will come down given Tesla's large rally.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the data from the table above is better served in graph form as seen below. The number of shares pledged as collateral is now more than 54% of the amount of shares held in the Elon Musk Trust. As a portion of his total holdings, when including potentially exercisable options, the number was almost 48%. Now these numbers could decline a bit if the pay package levels are hit, but they are still at new end of year highs.

The big question here is at what point does this become a major risk factor for Tesla shareholders? The idea of Elon Musk getting a margin call has been floated around in the past, one that obviously would be a negative for Tesla shares. While Musk doesn't appear in any financial danger currently given his substantial position in the stock, investors certainly wouldn't be happy if he had to come out and sell a few or even several million shares in order to repay some loans. Some of his borrowings have been with financial firms that also have been underwriters for Tesla's capital raises, which adds a little more complexity to the situation.

Interestingly enough, Elon Musk's share pledges aren't the biggest at Tesla in percentage terms if we look at these filings. If you take a look purely at shares owned, not including potential options that can be exercised, CFO Zach Kirkhorn has a majority of his shares pledged, although if you include options the percentage is much lower. Elon's brother and board member Kimbal Musk actually has all of his pure share holdings pledged, and the number is still at almost 83% of you include potential options.

In the end, Elon Musk has pledged even more of his Tesla shares as collateral against personal indebtedness. His brother and the company's CFO have even higher percentages of shares pledged. While these pledges aren't a major issue as long as Tesla shares keep rallying, they become an increasing risk if shares were to plunge again. To put things another way, more than 10% of Tesla's total shares outstanding are pledged as collateral for personal loans between the three people discussed today. Given these very uncertain financial times, there has to be a point at which the banks demand their money back, and it wouldn't look good for Elon Musk or other Tesla executives/directors to face a margin call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.