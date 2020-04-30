A Super 'Pick-Up' By Supernus

We take a deeper look at the particulars of the deal and what it means for shareholders of Supernus in the paragraphs below.

Further capital appreciation may lay ahead as investors factor in the positive impact of the acquisition on earnings and revenue growth.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals made a bold acquisition after the bell on Tuesday that had the stock rally 20% on Wednesday.

The biotech sector has clawed itself all the way back from the depths of the COVID-19 meltdown over the past month despite a dearth of M&A volume in the sector.

The biotech sector continues to hold up very well despite a volatile market. The SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) has recovered all of its COVID-19 meltdown sell-off and stands near 52-week highs. The sector has had a huge rally here in April despite a dearth of M&A activity as firms (understandably) are hesitant to 'pull the trigger' in an uncertain environment.

One company that did make a solid strategic purchase after the bell on Tuesday was Biotech Forum model portfolio Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN). The market seems to like this acquisition as the shares were up some twenty percent trading Wednesday. In the paragraphs below, we take a look at the specifics of the deal and update our investment thesis on this 'Tier 2' biopharma.

Company Overview

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a Rockville,, MD based pharmaceutical company focused on treating diseases that affect the central nervous system. Supernus has two FDA-approved drugs. These are Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR. Both medications are once-daily anti-epileptics. The shares currently trade just around $21.50 a share and sport a market capitalization of approximately $1.2 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

Yesterday, Supernus agreed to buy the central nervous system portfolio of US WorldMeds, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company. Terms of the deal include an upfront payment of $300 million as well as $230 million in additional commercial milestones.

Assets acquired include APOKYN® , MYOBLOC® and XADAGO®. These three approved products produced $150 million in sales and $45 million in earnings for WorldMeds in FY2019. They are a good fit for Supernus' current product portfolio which should improve their margins.

Supernus also acquired WorldMeds pipeline in the CNS space. The most important asset here is the Apomorphine Infusion Pump which Supernus should file an NDA on by the end of year. This product has an estimated potential peak annual revenue of $100 million-$175 million.

Ramifications

Supernus was already nicely profitable as it was and expected to do $360 million to $390 million in sales in FY2020 according to the current analyst estimates and guidance from management. This purchase should add at least $150 million in sales to that. The bottom line should increase substantially given this purchase was funded completely from cash. The company ended FY2019 with nearly $940 million in cash on hand against less than $400 million in debt. Even with the acquisition, the balance sheet of Supernus is still in fine shape.

Source: Company Presentation

Verdict

It is hard to find fault with this purchase. It instantly adds significantly to the company's sales, earnings and cash flow. In addition, Apomorphine Infusion Pump, if approved, will boost those prospects further in 2021. In addition, SPN-812 should receive FDA approval in November and be the company's entrant into the crowded $10 billion annual ADHD space.

Operating earnings for full year 2019 were $148.6 million for Supernus before this pick-up. Add in earnings from the acquisition, assuming some synergies gets one to approximately $200 million in normalized annual earnings with two potential new earnings drivers in FY2021. On a $1.2 billion market cap that means the stock is selling for six times earnings. The company retains a solid balance sheet even accounting for the transaction. In summary, even with Wednesday's rally, the shares of Supernus seemed undervalued on a long-term basis.

