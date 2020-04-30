Cincinnati Financial - Why I'm Buying Despite Q1 Net Loss

Earnings season is officially underway in what may turn out to be the strangest reporting season of my investment career. Companies are reporting results from Q1 2020, which have included strong results for the first two months and terrible results for the last. Further, we have witnessed many companies pull their 2020 guidance as they continue to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NYSE:CINF) just released their earnings and filed their 10-Q on April 28,2020. On the face of the income statement, the results appeared terrible. However, after digging deeper, the company's financial statements and earnings call transcripts are providing me with plenty of reasons why I should consider investing in this Dividend Aristocrat.

Who is Cincinnati Financial Corporation? Let's start there before diving into their financial statements. Headquartered in Ohio, Cincinnati Financial is a diversified insurance giant, offering property and casualty, life, auto, and other insurances to individuals and businesses. Management preaches consistency, predictability, and financial strength on their website. For a major company, that is exactly the type of philosophy you want to see.

The company is a Dividend Aristocrat and has increased their dividend for 59 consecutive years. The company's strong dividend history alone supports management's assertion that the company looks to achieve consistent growth and returns to shareholders. At the time of writing this article, CINF has a dividend yield of nearly 3.3% (as of 4/28/20 close). That is a very strong yield and is above their five year average yield of 2.95% (source). Not only is CINF an Aristocrat, but this also indicates the company is trading at a discount as well.

Q1 2020 Review and Coronavirus Impact Going Forward

How bad were the first quarter results? From purely a net income standpoint, they are awful. The company recorded a net loss of $1.226b. That's right, billion with a B. The net loss is attributed fully to the company's change in market value from the equity security investments. Changes in the fair value of equity securities are now recorded on the income statement.

Management reported in the company's earnings release that the company's equity investment portfolio decreased 20%. In the first quarter, their fair value of the company's equity investment portfolio decreased $1.303b dollars. No wonder the company recorded a net loss this quarter. However, after reviewing our stock portfolio's performance at the end of March, are you really that surprised to see a loss of that magnitude?

The loss on the company's investment portfolio unfortunately grabbed the headlines and caused investors to miss some of the positive pieces of information reported by management. This includes items such as:

10% growth in net written premiums

An increase in net investment income, a result of increased interest earned on bond investments and dividends paid by equity investments

An underwriting profit despite an increase in claims associated with sever weather during the quarter. This is evidenced by the company's 98.5 combined ratio, an increase from 93% last year (Note: Combined Ratio = [Incurred Losses + Expenses]/Premiums)

Strong new business growth

Unfortunately, the bad outweighs the good for CINF in Q1 by a significant margin. Especially when your investment portfolio loses as much as it did in the first quarter. What gets lost in this in the reporting period, as I alluded to in the introduction, is that it is difficult to assess the impact that the coronavirus pandemic will have on the company's core earnings in the second quarter and beyond.

Let's ignore the fluctuations in the company's equity portfolio for a moment here and focus on the impact on the company's core operations. I see two potential ways that the pandemic will impact the company's core operations: 1. Through discounts to current borrowers and delaying premium payments and 2. Through claims from businesses impacted by the Coronavirus.

First, Cincinnati Financial, like all insurance companies, has offered economic relief for their policyholders. On their website, it highlights that the company is offering a 15% stay at home credit to auto policy holders for April and May, along with other ancillary immaterial benefits to the company's bottom line. Will the company's revenue take a hit? You bet. In Q1, the company earned $154m in personal auto premiums (per 10-Q). Instantly, that 15% stay at home discount will reduce the company's revenue by an estimated $16m. Fortunately for the company, you know what else will decrease as a result of the stay at home orders? Claims. While the company didn't estimate this impact, the company will surely offset some of the lost revenue by incurring less expenses. Overall, this nice perk won't have a material impact on the company's financial statement.

The second way that the pandemic will impact the company's second quarter is due to business interruption claims from business owners. This topic has garnered a lot of attention in the media lately and has been a talking point for politicians. This point addresses businesses filing claims for business interruption due to the corona virus pandemic. Unlike the premium forgiveness, management did not explicitly state the financial impact in their 10-Q. To gain an understanding of the potential impact, I had to read the transcript from the company's earnings call on 4/28/20.

The President & CEO stated the following about expected losses related to business interruption coverage:

There is another point about future loss experience uncertainty that I want to emphasize, and we've heard investors ask related questions on other calls. Virtually, all of our commercial property policies do not provide coverage for business interruption claims unless there is direct physical damage or loss to property. Because the virus does not produce direct physical damage or loss to property, no coverage exists for this peril, rendering an exclusion unnecessary. For this reason, most of our standard market commercial property policies in states where we actively write business do not contain a specific exclusion for COVID-19. While we will evaluate each claim based on the specific facts and circumstance involved, our commercial property policies do not provide coverage for business interruption claims unless there is direct physical damage or loss to property. Throughout our company's 70-year history, we've weathered many storms, and we have the technology, the risk management expertise and the financial strength to weather this one. We have the best people in the industry. Together, we'll take care of our Cincinnati family, protecting the health of our associates, serving agents and policyholders and emerging as an organization with new strengths to carry us forward.

So reading this, the potential impact is hard to assess. The policies do not exclude provisions for COVID-19 and pandemics; however, in order to receive coverage or successfully file a claim, the business must show evidence of direct physical damage or loss to property. Based on the nature of the claim, due to a pandemic, that is going to be difficult to prove.

The company will have some exposure to these claims. I'm sure the company will do the right thing and work with their borrowers, especially after seeing the company's initial relief package provided to borrowers. However, after reading this quote and considering the $16m impact of reducing auto premiums in the last point, it does not appear that the company has exposure to a cataclysmic wave of claims that could put the company out of business or reduce their capital ratios to the point where management must reduce their dividend.

Investment Portfolio Review

The featured talking point for CINF this quarter was the loss recorded with the company's equity investment portfolio. Sure, the net loss is large. No doubt about that. But that doesn't tell the full picture about the company's entire investment portfolio. In fact, the company's bond holdings significantly outweigh the company's equity exposure.

Below is chart taken directly from Note 3. of the company's quarterly 10-Q. It shows the balance of bonds and equities. It also shows a breakdown of the types of bonds that the company holds:

As you can see, the bond portfolio is valued at $11.3b as of 3/31/20 compared to the $6b equity security investment portfolio. I mentioned earlier in the article that the company's equity portfolio lost 20% of its market value in the first quarter. Even with that large decrease, it was still significantly less than the company's bond portfolio.

After reading the earnings release and the 10-Q, I feel a lot better about the company's overall investment portfolio than I did entering this article. With the large loss in the equity portfolio on my mind, I was concerned about the impact sustained losses and decreases may have on the company's overall financial health and their ability to increase their dividend.

There is a lot of great information in these filings about the company's bond portfolio. First, the company typically invests in strong bonds. Per the 10-Q, the fixed maturity portfolio had an average rating of A2/A. A clear sign that the company invests in quality.

Second, I found this quote about the company's investment portfolio from the company's earnings release fascinating: "We have the financial strength to answer the call of the many stakeholders who depend on us – our policyholders, shareholders, agents and associates. Even with the recent volatility of the stock market, our equity portfolio still holds $2.5 billion in appreciated value before taxes. And, our $11.3 billion bond portfolio covers our outstanding insurance liabilities, ensuring we can pay all that is due under our policy contracts."

The fact that the company's bond portfolio can cover their outstanding insurance claims is fascinating. CINF is not dependent on appreciation in stocks to offset the estimated claims and other anticipated obligations to policyholders. That is a huge fact to learn, especially given the wild swings in the market we are currently experiencing. It was also fascinating to see that the company's equity portfolio is still in a significant gain position, even after the pullback.

Overall, after taking a deeper dive into the company's financials, I feel a lot better about the quality of their investment portfolio and financial planning despite the company's large loss recorded in the first quarter.

Summary

Overall, where does this leave me with Cincinnati Financial? First, I love the company's dividend history, dividend growth, and strong current dividend yield. From a stock screener standpoint, it checks all the boxes of the Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener.

Initially, I was hesitant to consider investing in the company based on the net loss recorded during the period. However, after taking a deeper look at the financial statements and the investment portfolio as a whole, I feel a lot better about the company's portfolio going forward. In particular, realizing that the company has a significantly larger bond portfolio that equities, along with the fact that the company's bond portfolio can cover all outstanding claims, were reassuring to read.

Now, assessing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is a little more difficult to understand. In the article, I discussed how the premium discounts and the potential business interruption claims will not have that material of an impact on the company's overall financial statements. There is one other potential impact, which is impossible to forecast. What if a large portion of borrowers stop paying their premiums and cancel insurance? I will not factor this in my investment decision, as this is a systemic problem with all insurance companies and it is not specific to CINF. Further, we are hoping that it will not come to that and the economy will begin its long road to recovery soon.

Overall, CINF has skyrocketed up my dividend growth stock watch list and I am going to begin slowly initiating a position in this Dividend Aristocrat!

Do you own shares of CINF? Are you planning on buying after their last earnings release? What do you think about the company's investment portfolio and the net loss recorded in Q1? Am I underestimating the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the company's financial statements?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CINF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.