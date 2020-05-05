3 Retiree-Friendly REITs To Buy Today

We present three REITs that have never cut their dividend and we expect to sustain payments even in this crisis. All three are rated Strong Buy.

Malls, hotels, and office REITs are heavily impacted. On the other hand, there exists a large number of REITs that remain very resilient.

Over the past weeks, REITs (VNQ) dropped even more than the S&P 500 (SPY). At the lowest, REITs were down by 43% compared to 33% for regular stocks:

Data by YCharts

REITs underperformed because malls, hotels and offices were hit especially hard. If people cannot get out of their homes, this also means that they cannot travel, shop or work. The market quickly turned that into an apocalyptic scenario for REITs with some dropping as much as 80%.

This has scared off many retirees away from REITs. This is very unfortunate because there exists a vast world of fundamentally-solid REITs that offers exceptional opportunities right now. Just because an overleveraged hotel REIT got crushed should not scare you away from investing in a well-capitalized medical office REIT.

They share the "REIT" acronym, but they are two totally different investments. It's the same as comparing Amazon (AMZN) to Carnival (CCL). They are both C-corporations, but just because cruise ships got crushed does not stop you from investing in e-commerce.

Nowadays, REITs invest in every imaginable property sector:

Industrial

Net Lease

Senior housing

Skilled nursing

Hospital

Medical Office

Apartments

Manufactured Housing

Single Family Rental

Student Housing

Self Storage

Timberland

Farmland

Prison

Billboard

Data Centers

Infrastructure

Ground Lease

At High Yield Landlord, our REIT Portfolio is mostly invested in healthcare, residential, net lease, and other specialty property sectors that are thriving in this crisis:

We believe that these property sectors provide the best risk-to-reward to more conservative income investors and retirees. Our exposure to malls, hotels, and office buildings is less than 10%.

This does not mean that we are immune to losses. We are down very substantially just like the rest of the market. However, we believe that the focus on more defensive sectors should allow us to sustain most dividends during this crisis, which is what matters most to retirees.

Below, we discuss three retiree-friendly REITs that are today deeply discounted and expected to maintain their dividend despite the crash:

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): Key to Fighting the Pandemic

DOC is a blue-chip REIT with a diverse portfolio of Class A medical office properties that enjoy seven-year leases and high credit tenants.

Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center, Dallas - Property owned by DOC:

Source

Medical offices and hospitals are key to fighting the pandemic. We need them more than ever before. Some tenants may suffer a temporary impact from delaying non-critical surgeries to make beds available, but the high rent coverage provides good margin of safety.

DOC is an especially resilient investment in this environment because it has less than 5% of leases expiring prior to 2024:

DOC also enjoys an investment grade rated balance sheet (BBB-), over a billion in liquidity, and no meaningful debt maturities until 2023.

The management of the company has managed to compound annual shareholder returns at 15.3% per year since IPO. It has been very disciplined, raising only capital when it traded at above NAV, and always done what was right for shareholders.

To recap, we have a company with a resilient asset base, a very predictable cash flow stream, and a strong balance sheet and management to back it up. Yet, its share price has been dragged down with the rest of the market, and now trades at 30% below its recent highs.

It's valued at 14x FFO, an estimated ~20% discount to NAV, and pays a 6% yield that's safely covered with an 85% payout ratio. When the panic is over, we expect a sharp recovery to its previous highs - unlocking up to 50% upside to patient shareholders. Don't take it just from me. Insiders also are buying.

We recently added DOC to our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR): E-Commerce Is Booming

One of the main beneficiaries from this crisis has been e-commerce. People are sitting at home shopping online to pass the time.

Amazon just announced that it needs to quickly hire up to 100,000 additional workers to deal with the increased demand. These companies rent a lot of industrial space for their distribution centers and now is a great time to be the landlord of these assets.

Source

One of the REITs that's the most directly exposed to the growth of e-commerce is MNR Real Estate - a REIT that was built on the idea that digital technology is reshaping the world.

It owns an e-commerce focused portfolio that's leased on a long-term basis to mostly investment-grade tenants. Right now, the company generates 80% of its rental revenue from investment-grade tenants (the highest of any REIT) and has them stuck in eight-year leases. MNR has the lowest near-term rent roll of its entire peer group:

Source

With mostly high credit tenants, long leases, exposure to e-commerce, and limited lease expirations, we believe that MNR is set to generate very reliable cash flow in the coming years, regardless of what happens next.

Moreover, MNR has a conservative balance sheet with a low 32% LTV and an exceptionally long debt maturity at 11.5 years on average.

The company has historically been a massive outperformer during good and bad times. You will note that it did relatively well even during the 2008-2009 financial crisis:

Source

Despite enjoying resilient fundamentals, MNR is today priced at just 15x FFO and pays a 5% dividend yield. Note that MNR has never cut its dividend, not even during the great financial crisis. We recently conducted an exclusive interview of the CEO at High Yield Landlord.

Federal Realty Trust (FRT): A-Rated Diversified Juggernaut

FRT owns a diverse portfolio of Class A mixed use retail properties in densely populated urban locations:

Santana Row, San Jose - Property Owned by Federal Realty Trust:

Source

FRT is one of the bluest blue chips in the REIT sector. It has the longest track record of dividend growth at over 50 years:

Source

FRT generally trades at a premium valuation and rightfully so. Everything checks out in this company: Management, properties, balance sheet, and track record. Everything is great.

However, lately, it has seen its share price drop by nearly 50%, even more than the average of the REIT sector. The market is very concerned because FRT owns mixed use properties that are centered around retail. The recent lock-down has forced a lot of stores to temporarily close down and FRT is at risk of missing rent payments.

There is no doubt that FRT will suffer a hit to FFO this year. However, this is only a temporary issue for the company. As soon as the economy opens up again, rent payments will resume, and in case of increased vacancies, FRT won't have issues re-leasing space given that it owns the best properties of its peer group.

Source

Meanwhile, FRT has a fortress A-rated balance sheet to weather the storm. It could easily keep paying its dividend even if it earned $0 in rents in 2020. This obviously won't be the case. FRT will still be earning most of its rents. But the point is to show that the dividend is much safer than the market appears to believe.

After the crash, FRT is valued at an estimated 30% discount to NAV, 13x FFO and pays a 5.5% dividend yield that is safely covered at a 65% payout ratio. In a recovery, FRT has up to 70% upside as it returns to its former highs.

Bottom Line

DOC, MNR and FRT are three examples of REITs that never cut their dividends and most likely won't cut it this time either.

They have strong properties that continue to generate steady cash flow, and just as importantly, they have fortress balance sheets to weather the storm.

Yet, all three have dropped very substantially and now offer 50%-100% upside potential in a recovery. While you wait, you earn 5%-6% dividend yields that appear to be sustainable even in a worse-case scenario.

Generally, such defensive REITs trade at large premiums to NAV and closer to 3%-4% dividend yields. The recent market crash has created generational buying opportunities in the REIT market because everything was dragged down, even blue chips that are not greatly affected by this recent crisis.

Opportunities are Abundant! Act Now! Here at High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on deeply discounted real estate at the moment. Opportunities are abundant and now is time to act while the market is volatile! We are sharing all our Top Ideas with our 1,600 members. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! You will get instant access to our 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC, MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.