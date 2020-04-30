Hertz: Hitting The Brakes - Distressed Debt Opportunity

Overview

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) engages in the vehicle rental and leasing business. The company operates its vehicle rental business worldwide primarily through the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from approximately 12,400 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company has a network of airport and off-airport rental locations in the United States of America (U.S.) and in all major European markets.

Opportunity

Hertz is in financial and economic distress. There is currently an opportunity to purchase debt with significant upside potential. I am recommending buying the Hertz SR NT 6.250 Oct-15-2022 (CUSIP: 428040CN7) bond at the current price of $30.00 or below (par $100). I believe once Hertz enters into a formal bankruptcy process in order to settle with creditors, new common shares will be offered (as well as a write-down to debt). Under this scenario, the original common shares would be worthless. There is not enough equity in the firm at this point that common equity holders would receive value if the firm enters the formal bankruptcy process. This is demonstrated by the negative P/BV shown below (Appendix A). The current book equity value is negative. Therefore, in bankruptcy, Hertz will need to offer new equity to creditors to cover claims and existing shareholders will be eliminated. Unless there is an equity cure from an investor like Carl Icahn or a take private scenario. Any of these outcomes would be in support of the thesis to purchase distress debt. Even in a case where current equity holders remain in the firm, the bond prices should rise with confidence in the going concern of the business.

The negative standing of Hertz is also evidenced by the drastic drop in bond prices from par. If creditors (and rating agencies) believed the full (or partial) bond value was recoverable, the price would not be trading at a deep discount to par. The current credit rating is CCC (Appendix B) based on a downgrade in April 2020. Hertz has now indicated restructuring talks which I believe are the initial signs of a catalyst for creditors to begin to realize value.

Hertz has been suffering from financial distress for a considerable amount of time. The stock has fallen drastically over the past 2 years to an all-time low over the past few days. The Company has been focused on cost cutting initiatives to improve EBITDA. However, Hertz has not been able to implement changes quickly enough and overall, the efficiency gains have been marginal. I believe there is opportunity for Hertz to improve performance as the economic viability of the business is still strong. Further, as of April 29, 2020, Hertz has missed an operating lease payment which has signaled technical default and publicly indicates cash flow issues.

Prior to COVID-19, Hertz was facing financial difficulties. The Company was downgraded to BBB- in March 2020 (Appendix C) with a negative outlook rating. Pre-COVID-19, there may have been a higher probability for a turnaround and recovery to bondholders. Carl Icahn has been a lead (majority) investor in this business (and continues to purchase shares as recently as April) likely with the original idea of launching a takeover or activist campaign. At this point, it is unclear the opportunities that Icahn would have during COVID-19 or if a takeover would be reasonable based on the corporate outlook. The Enterprise Value of the firm is ˜$19b, of which ˜$17b is debt held within a complex capital structure. Since I have initiated research on Hertz, the company has indicated informal restructuring (Appendix D).

Given the events of COVID-19, the Company is now in a highly distressed situation which may be difficult to remedy. Icahn can no longer initiate an activist campaign while the company is essentially shut down. Further, the reduction in 2020 EBITDA (and beyond), as well as the forward industry multiple, create a challenge in arriving at a firm value that appeals to bondholders to agree to a restructuring plan. Therefore, the COVID-19 situation has drastically impacted the prospects for this business over the next 2-3 years. This has created an opportunity to purchase unsecured debt trading at 65% discount to par with the opportunity to realize value after a sizable write-down which could include debt conversion to equity. Given the uncertainty with the outcome of events, the return is highly variable. If the restructuring follows a similar conservative path as the one presented below, the return will be ˜22% compounded over a 2-year holding period or 40% total return.

Key Points to the Thesis

i) Hertz was downgraded in April 2020 to a CCC rating for senior unsecured bonds. This downgrade led to a significant drop in bond values and an indication that the firm was not sustainable at the current leverage levels. In addition, a credit rating below investment-grade activates a coverage ratio covenant that is now breached by Hertz which means the Company is in technical default* and gives the power to the creditors to take action (Appendix E). This would have been the case with or without COVID-19.

*Technical default: As noted in the credit agreement filing. If Hertz drops below an investment-grade credit rating, the firm must maintain a coverage ratio above 2x. This is breached based on the current rating. Source

ii) Secured lenders are covered by fair value current assets and are not impaired at this time. Therefore, the unsecured bondholders will have significant influence in voting representing 63% of debt outstanding. However, creditors do not make up a super-majority (67%) and, therefore, maybe in a weaker negotiating position given subordinated holders will require a remedy to vote in favor of a restructuring plan. The downside is somewhat protected by this voting structure as the bonds will be purchased at a significant discount to par. As well, if the firm were to be liquidated (unlikely), there are enough assets to cover unsecured bonds purchased at a deep discount.

iii) The timeline for this trade is potentially 2+ years to realize the full value (which is included in my implied return calculation). The upside potential is considerably higher than 40%; however, for this analysis, I have provided a base case outcome. COVID-19 has increased the timeline for this opportunity, but given the current market conditions, the risk/reward trade-off is still favorable.

Distress/Financial Analysis

In order to determine the financial position of Hertz (and what restructuring could look like), I have adjusted the balance sheet to estimate fair value of current assets. Cash & equivalent (Level I) fair value estimates are required to be filed (off-balance sheet) and are updated monthly. I have assumed given the current environment that accounts receivable collection will be 80%, although it is reasonable to assume it will be lower. As long as the AR recovery is higher than 7%, the secured creditors will not be impaired. The main consideration for the financial position will be the ongoing concern of the firm. The largest asset is the car fleet (held as operating leases) which is essential for operating the business. Hertz (and creditors) will likely avoid selling these assets (and provide a wavier on payment) which would otherwise limit the viability of the business and lead to permanent impairment. Hertz has $1b in Goodwill and $3.2b in intangible assets that also need to be considered for realizable value. Based on adjusted values, the BV/Share is $7.09 and tangible BV/Share is -$23.32. Total debt is $18.94b and fair value cash is $605mm. The adjusted balance sheet can be found in Appendix C.

Analysis of Impairment

The adjusted balance sheet helps inform the waterfall of collection for creditors. As seen below, the secured creditors are not impaired at this time. Unsecured creditors are impaired by ˜$10b and so on, as you move down the capital structure beyond senior unsecured, the impairment is 100%.

As of April 29, 2020, Hertz was trading at $3.50/share. This derives an equity value of ˜$500mm and an EV of ˜$19b. From the book value perspective, the company has $1b in common equity and debt of $19b for total capital worth $20b.

The debt structure for Hertz is complex with several entities holding different tranches of debt. The Company was also re-listed a few years and has debt that was converted to the new entity which includes amendments that are hard to obtain in filings. As the capital structure becomes more complex and debt agreements are harder to track, the overall transparency of the firm is reduced. In addition, the firm regularly restates financial statements. This is, obviously, a negative signal for lending confidence. In addition, the unsecured bonds are covenant light with regards to coverage ratios and net worth requirements. I believe this allowed the company to take on an outsized amount of debt that was not easy to monitor from the creditors' perspective. Further, without stringent covenants, there is no safety in place to protect the creditors until the company is in distress.

Notes on the debt outstanding

Technical default considerations: At this time, I do not believe creditors will take action for the technical default that has occurred. It is not in the interests of the creditors to call the bond because the impairment is so significant and the recovery is limited without liquidation. Instead, the restructuring process will be initiated and controlled by creditors who will have leverage over Hertz.

Cross-Acceleration & Default Provision: Hertz unsecured bonds have both cross-acceleration and cross-default provisions which gives the right to creditors to call the bonds once there has been a default among any creditor. This provision increases the likeliness that other creditors outside of the breached covenant debt holders will pressure for restructuring efforts.

Interest Payments: Hertz does not have a history of missed interest payment. The Company is able to generate sufficient cash flow to cover payments due. During COVID-19, there may be adjustments to payment. However, the Company is still likely to breach payment once the business is able to operate again.

Valuation

For this investment, there are two key considerations of value.

The bond purchase and recoverable value. The bond is, currently, trading at a discount of $34/$100 par. I believe that through the restructuring process, the bonds will be written down to a value around $40/$100 par or ˜60% adjustment to the face value (however, this will depend on agreed firm valuation). This would reduce the outstanding debt by $7.3b. I have used the write-down value based on the EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.5x which was the multiple in February 2020, prior to COVID-19. Based on the 2020 EBITDA projections (analyst forecasts), this multiple would result in the net debt equal to EV in 2020 and a positive equity value in 2021. However, if the EBITDA or multiple is different, these values will change accordingly. The write-down value is better protected given the creditors' interests in this situation and, therefore, these estimates are conservative. The equity value upon conversion post restructuring. To remedy the debt write-down, creditors will likely receive new common shares of Hertz. Based on the 12.5x EV/EBITDA multiple using a 2021 analyst estimate for EBITDA, the EV is $9b. In this case, creditors will own 100% of the new firm equal to $1.7b in equity (˜24% of additional recovery of adjusted creditor value) in the first year. Creditors will likely not agree to a deal until the EBITDA numbers and multiple are more realistic to protect against further loss after conversion. I believe the full restructuring will not occur until 2021-2022 given the limited visibility. Because this is a viable business, I believe the multiple should reasonably reflect the industry multiple if the capital structure has been repaired.

Below is the estimated EV value adjusted for write-down and new equity value for 2020 and 2021:

Returns

The returns for this trade come from three places:

Bond recovery. If the bonds are purchased at $34 or below, the bonds will have a discount to write-down value of $6 or a ˜14%+ upside. Equity conversion. The newly issued equity will represent a 24% recovery of the written down value. Depending on the holding period, there could be significant value realized from the new equity. Interest payments on debt. There will also be an interest component the holder will receive if the bond is not in a formal restructuring process or granted a stay. Based on the write-down value, the coupon would be 3% of the original face value.

As discussed, the variability in returns is high and the opportunity for a lucrative return is possible if the holding period is beyond 2 years. There is a downside if the debt is written down by 66%+ and the recovery process is drawn-out while bonds are trading at a negative value. Below are the implied returns on a $100 par bond with a holding period of 2 years under the presented scenario. The compounded return is 22% with a total return of 40%.

To reiterate, I am recommending buying the Hertz SR NT 6.250 Oct-15-2022 (CUSIP: 428040CN7) bond at $34.50 or below.

*This is a research note that does not include the full analysis for this investment idea. This research was condensed for Seeking Alpha readership. The ideas I have presented are based on assumptions and forecasted outcomes with high variability. Therefore, all readers should conduct their own due diligence before taking investment action.

Appendix A:

Appendix B:

Source

Appendix C:

Source

Appendix D:

Source: Bloomberg

Appendix E:

Source

Appendix F:

Appendix G:

Definitions

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This research is based on data collected from multiple sources and interpreted without professional legal interpretation regarding filings and provisions. Therefore, please use discretion is both assessing and acting on the recommendation provided. Distressed debt is a risky asset class and requires an understanding of the capital structure dynamics.