Hydrogen Industry: The Dawning Of The Hydrogen Economy

Hydrogen as an energy carrier to create strong synergies with renewables

Hydrogen is produced by electrolyzing gas initially but eventually it will probably be produced by electrolyzing water with surplus renewable energy. The hydrogen produced in this manner is injected into fuel cells to be converted into power or heat energy. Hydrogen will be highlighted as an energy carrier that stores a large amount of energy. This helps overcome the shortcomings of renewable energy and lowers the cost of fuel cell power generation, thereby creating strong synergy between renewable energy, hydrogen, and fuel cells.

Fuel cell market for power generation growth to benefit PAFC and SOFC

Currently, the domestic fuel cell market for power generation is divided into Doosan Fuel Cell's phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC) method and Bloom Energy's (BE) solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) method. SOFC has higher electrical efficiency, but the PAFC method produces heat as well, so it is reasonable to assume that the choice depends on what the customers want. If orders for fuel cells are placed in the future as planned by the Korean government, the order volume will easily surpass both companies' domestic capacity, so there will be sufficient demand for both PAFC and SOFC. Rather, capacity expansions are required to meet the burgeoning demand in the mid term.

Power generation fuel cells to grow rapidly in the domestic market

Korea represents more than 50% of the market for power generation fuel cells, and its market share is expected to grow further. In particular, fuel cell demand for power generation is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13% in line with the collective energy and distributed power policy. The declining price of REC is a concern but because the PAFC method produces heat, and its profitability is less sensitive to REC price movements. The current REC price level ensures profit so the regulatory stance will likely remain favorable.

Analysis of hydrogen applications in the automotive sector

The hydrogen economy in the automotive sector is forecast to grow rapidly until 2025, passing an inflection point in 2025. Based on the merits of hydrogen, such as its eco-friendliness, efficiency, flexibility, and ease of storage/transportation, hydrogen fuel cell-based transportation should become economically feasible through a gradual decline in costs through learning and economies of scale. Hyundai Motor Group is expected to explore a variety of opportunities in automotive to new energy businesses based on its FCEV Vision 2030 and mid- to long-term management strategies.

From a hydrocarbon to hydrogen economy

Hydrogen is environmentally friendly and omnipresent

The hydrogen economy has been drawing attention since the 1970s. It was used for the first time by Professor John Bockris, an electrochemist, in his lecture at the GM Technology Center in 1970. Officially, it was first mentioned in his book, "Energy: The Solar Hydrogen Alternative," published in 1975. In 2002, American futurist Jeremy Rifkin advocated a "hydrogen economy" in the sense of a future society that will transform into an economic system based on hydrogen which is pollution-free and has infinite energy. Public awareness of the hydrogen economy has increased with the George W. Bush administration's hydrogen economy initiative.

The main reason that we need to pay attention to hydrogen is because it is: 1) a universal resource with no regional concentration; and 2) does not emit greenhouse gas. Hydrogen produces electricity and heat through a simple (catalytic) chemical reaction with oxygen which exists in the air, and since its byproduct is water (H2O), it may be technologically challenging but it is a resource that can be used freely, environmentally and almost permanently.

Although the market focuses on the eco-friendliness of hydrogen, it should not be overlooked that it is an energy source that exists everywhere, which magnifies the potential of hydrogen. For this reason, not only countries with low energy self-sufficiency, such as Korea and Japan, but also countries with abundant hydrocarbon resources such as the Middle East and Australia, are attempting to nurture the growth of hydrogen businesses. The current hydrocarbon economy relies on resources concentrated in some regions, causing energy security problems and geopolitical conflicts. Hydrogen's omnipresence can completely resolve these problems.

Hydrogen is an energy carrier

Recently, the concept of "hydrogen economy" is considered as an economic system that uses renewable energy to produce hydrogen, and uses hydrogen as an energy carrier in all areas of the energy demand and supply chain. It should be noted that hydrogen is an energy carrier, not an energy source. In the early stage of the hydrogen economy, natural gas is reformed to produce hydrogen, but in the long term, hydrogen is expected to be the key to utilizing hydrogen in the form of P2G, which stores/transports surplus electricity produced from renewable energy. It acts as a large-size battery, and through this, it can create synergy because it can increase the supply of renewable energy by solving the problems of transmission restrictions and system inefficiencies caused by the increased supply of renewable energy.

Energy can be classified into primary energy and final energy. Primary energy refers to the unprocessed energy (source) in a natural state, and the final energy refers to the energy processed (or converted) into a form that can be directly consumed. Typical primary energy includes petroleum and natural gas.

According to Kim Jae-kyung (2019), hydrogen is abundant enough to occupy 75% of the mass of visible materials in the universe, but exists only in the form of compounds such as water or hydrocarbon on earth. Therefore, in order to produce hydrogen, hydrogen must be separated from these compounds. The process of doing this is why hydrogen is not a form of natural primary energy.

In fuel cells, hydrogen reacts with oxygen in the air to produce electricity through an electrochemical reaction. This is fundamentally different from traditional power generation, in which steam is generated by boiling water with heat produced through combustion (or through nuclear fission) to generate electricity.

Because of these characteristics, hydrogen is an energy conversion medium that converts and stores other forms of energy (e.g., electricity produced as renewable energy) that is added to produce hydrogen rather than energy (source) itself. Its function is similar to that of copper wire or batteries.

In particular, hydrogen can store final energy such as electricity or heat on a large scale and transport it over long distances. Therefore, as the hydrogen economy evolves, we expect the structure of energy trade to change. For example, suppose that Australia and other places with strength in renewable energy decide to mass-produce CO2-free hydrogen and liquefy it using solar and wind power for exports. In this case, the importing countries have to convert hydrogen back into electrical energy. In the end, Australia, the exporting country, is exporting hydrogen converted from electric energy produced by using abundant renewable energy. That is why the Australian government refers to this as a "sunshine export".

When the hydrogen economy is revitalized, the center of the energy industry will shift from the Middle East to regions with high potential for renewable energy. Even energy-destitute countries like Korea can become self-sufficient. Currently, Japan, Germany, and Korea, which are strongly promoting the hydrogen economy, are all countries with low energy self-sufficiency. China's energy self-sufficiency rate is on the high side, but continues to decline, and the self-sufficiency rate may be lowered if restrictions on coal-fired power generation tighten. These changes in energy trade structures will inevitably affect international relations and even security. Accordingly, if we look at the hydrogen economy focusing only on its environmental merit, we may be underestimating its true potential.

Strengthening environmental regulations

Stricter environmental regulations in place

Environmental regulations are becoming stricter. In particular, 2020 is a year of great significance. The current Tokyo Protocol system will end in 2021 and the Paris Agreement system will begin. The Paris Agreement pursues a long-term goal of containing the global average temperature increase well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5°C.

The temperature of the Earth, which had been lowered during the little ice age, has risen by more than 1℃ in the past century, and it is estimated that the temperature has risen by about 1℃ compared with the pre-industrial period. Accordingly, with regard to future warming responses, a stronger climate response is expected to prevent further increase of 0.5℃ by 2100.

The new climate regime (Paris Agreement) was established to overcome the limitations of the Kyoto Protocol. The Kyoto Protocol was mainly among developed countries, but the new climate regime is composed of 196 member countries including developing countries. In addition, the new climate regime allows each country set its own goal in consideration of their situation (NDC: Nationally Determined Contribution). In addition, it decided to submit an improved reduction target every five years and check the implementation of the carbon reduction commitment. During the first phase of the Kyoto Protocol, the number of countries that were obliged to reduce GHG emissions was 40, which equaled only 22% of the worldwide emissions. However, as of April 2016, the NDC submitting countries actually represented 95.7% of global emissions, 99.7% of global GDP, and 98.7% of the population (2010)).

Response to environmental issues will determine competitiveness

That the Agreement is not legally binding can be a limitation. However, recently, the EU is considering introducing a carbon border tax as it works on the "European Green Deal." This is likely to act as a non-tariff barrier, so even if the Agreement is not legally binding, it is likely to act as an incentive for companies or governments to work harder.

In addition, the competitiveness gap between companies depending on how well they respond to climate change is likely to widen. Recently, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has reportedly signed a contract to add Tesla (TSLA) vehicle sales to its vehicle sales to meet Europe's strengthened CO2 emissions regulations. The EU allows the open pool option for finished vehicle OEMs to meet CO2 reduction goals. Some expect FCAU to pay Tesla USD150-250mn each quarter, and Tesla to receive USD1.8bn by 2023, which will be used to build a Gigafactory in Germany.

LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) became the first chemical company in the world to issue green bonds in 2019. A green bond is a bond whose purpose is limited to eco-friendly investments. It issued KRW1.8tn worth of bonds and the four-year EUR500mn bonds that it issued in EUR has a very low interest rate of 0.6%. The bond market is also very interested in investments in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). Thus, the gap between those that actively respond to environmental changes or conduct businesses in the relevant value chain will do better compared with those that do not.

Another uncertainty is the US' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement scheduled in Nov 2020. However, several states in the US such as California, Washington, and New York have formed a United States Climate Alliance to cope with climate change, and these states represent 30% of US GDP. In addition, in the US, renewable energy has already reached grid parity and is in full swing. Tesla's EVs are being selected by consumers for their commerciality. Therefore, the negative impact of the US' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is expected to be limited.

The tightened regulations will make the hydrogen economy materialize faster than initially anticipated. In the energy sector, synergy with renewable energy is expected to be highlighted. In addition, hydrogen is likely to emerge as the key to distributed power sources. In mobility, FCEVs will coexist with BEVs, which are currently growing rapidly, sharing roles with each other.

Green hydrogen's synergy with renewable energy

Green hydrogen to help improve the environment and economic efficiency

Hydrogen used in the hydrogen economy is divided into gray hydrogen, blue hydrogen, and green hydrogen, depending on the production method. Currently, 48-50% of the world's hydrogen is made from fossil fuels such as natural gas steam reforming, 30% from byproduct hydrogen from the refinery and chemical sectors, and 18% from coal gasification (mainly China). The remaining 2-4% is a byproduct of chlorine production. Grey hydrogen still makes up a large portion of hydrogen.

For the time being, grey hydrogen or blue hydrogen will meet the demand for hydrogen, but ultimately it will be converted to green hydrogen because green hydrogen is completely CO2 free. Based on the current method of producing hydrogen, 5.5kg of CO2 is produced to make 1kg of hydrogen, theoretically. However, since the efficiency is not 100%, assuming the recently increased generation efficiency of 75%, 8.6kg of carbon dioxide will be generated, diminishing the meaning of hydrogen in terms of environment. This is why securing hydrogen using renewable energy is important in the future.

The generation cost of renewable energy continues to decline, and when hydrogen is produced by electrolyzing water with surplus power, the variable cost for hydrogen production becomes practically zero. Therefore, as the solar- and wind power-based renewable energy infrastructure expands, the cost of hydrogen production will drop. Besides, it is perfectly eco-friendly. Therefore, ultimately, hydrogen production using renewable energy is expected to be actively promoted because of its economic feasibility.

Grey hydrogen to be used at earlier stages made from natural gas

Until renewable energy prices drop significantly, a sizable portion of hydrogen will probably be supplied as extracted hydrogen. LNG and LPG are expected to be key raw materials. The most commonly used production method is steam methane reforming (SMR). It is a transitional method in that it produces CO2.

In the early stage when demand for hydrogen is not too great, production using methane (LNG) and propane (LPG) will likely be used as a key supply source of the hydrogen economy. In Korea, the plan is to use extractors installed in the nationwide LNG supply chain to ensure a steady supply of hydrogen without additional infrastructure investment. Korea Gas Corporation's pressure control stations (142 locations) could become a candidate for a potential hydrogen production base. In addition, as a small-scale hydrogen production base, mid-sized hydrogen extractors will be installed and operated in downtown LPG and CNG charging stations or at CNG bus garages adjacent to demand sources. Doosan Fuel Cell is developing a tri-gen model that can produce hydrogen, electricity, and gas through LNG nearby demand sources as a national project.

To secure green hydrogen through water electrolysis using renewable energy

In the long term, the trend of securing hydrogen is expected to be the green hydrogen production method, which produces hydrogen through water electrolysis using surplus renewable energy. Commercialization of this type of hydrogen production is already being adopted in regions where investments in renewable energy have been made. In addition, Japan, which lacks renewable energy sources, is testing a method to obtain hydrogen produced by water electrolysis using surplus power from regions with abundant renewable energy. On the other hand, Australia plans to export large quantities of green hydrogen over the long term using its potential for renewable energy.

The alkaline water electrolysis method has made the most progress in terms of commercialization. The polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolysis method uses an electrolyte membrane for a polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) as an electrolyte to electrolyze water. It will not be long before it is commercialized.

Korea will develop a water electrolysis technology linked with the MW-class renewable energy by 2022. It is also working on a project to produce green hydrogen on a massive scale in connection with 100MW renewable energy.

Hydrogen suitable for storing high-capacity/density energy long term

P2G technology makes it possible to store long-term, large-capacity, and high-density energy; thus, it is considered a suitable technology to be applied to renewable energy whose output fluctuates by season. In terms of power storage, it is similar to the ESS that utilizes LiB batteries. However, hydrogen is easier for long-term storage in large quantities. ESS is suitable to store less than 10 MWh within 10 hours whereas hydrogen is efficient for storing 1GWh-1TWh and long-term storage (1 to 1,000 hours). For example, it is efficient to use ESS if power is charged during the afternoon and used in the evening. However, hydrogen is more efficient if the electricity is to be used on a cloudy day after charging on a clear day a week ago. It is also possible to charge the electricity in the summer and use it in the winter.

Surplus power from renewable energy to help lower hydrogen price

Looking at California, where the state's share of renewable energy increased to 30% as of 2018, we can see that as the proportion of renewable energy increases, the output limit increases and the duck curve becomes more pronounced. In Germany and other regions where the share of renewable energy is increasing, this phenomenon is more pronounced. In the future, if hydrogen is produced through water electrolysis using this surplus power, the price of hydrogen will dramatically decline. The synergy between renewable energy and hydrogen is expected to increase as the proportion of renewable energy increases in the future.

Korea's hydrogen economy roadmap in line with renewable energy 3020 plan

The Korean government announced plans to increase the use of green hydrogen in the long term through the hydrogen economy roadmap announced in 2019. It is in line with the renewable energy 3020 plan announced in the early days of the current administration. The government has plans to expand the supply of hydrogen, which was 130,000 tonnes per year in 2018, by more than 40 times to 5.26mn tonnes per year by 2040. The target is to increase the portion of the water electrolysis production method and overseas production to 50% by 2030 and 70% by 2040.

Although there is a way to obtain hydrogen from byproduct hydrogen, it is unlikely that the proportion of byproduct hydrogen will increase from the current 1% because it is difficult to do. Korea is likely to depend much on imports due to the lack of renewable energy resources and infrastructure in the country.

Korea's renewable energy infrastructure is expanding in accordance with the government's renewable energy 3020 plan announced at the end of 2017. This is expected to be the basis for green hydrogen production in the future. In the future, the government plans to promote the production of green hydrogen by applying different RECs to renewable energy-related water electrolysis projects, or by boosting REC fixed contracts. Accordingly, the relevant industries are expected to continue growing.

Hydrogen price global target USD3/kg

It is estimated that hydrogen will become economically feasible if hydrogen prices come down to around USD3/kg. The hydrogen economy roadmap forecasts hydrogen prices in 2040 at KRW3,000/kg, close to fossil fuel prices. Japan also has a global hydrogen supply chain, and aims to lower the hydrogen price of JPY1,100/kg to JPY300/kg by 2030, and JPY200/kg by 2040. In a recent report, McKinsey forecasts hydrogen production price at USD 2.2 /kg in 2030 and the supply price at USD4.3-4.5/kg. In particular, McKinsey predicts that enlarged electrolyzers and the drop in wind power LCOE will be the biggest contributors to the drop in hydrogen prices. As the renewable energy LCOE is falling sharply recently, the production cost of electrolytic hydrogen will probably fall faster than initially anticipated.

We, however, believe a decision must be made as to whether the cost of wind power generation should be added to the cost of hydrogen production. If we use surplus power from wind power, the cost of wind power generation need not be included as in cost of hydrogen production. The same goes for solar power. McKinsey's forecast is based on the assumption that wind power will be used to produce hydrogen.

Max energy efficiency through renewable energy and hydrogen-based sector coupling

Hydrogen used in P2G and P2X

Europe is using hydrogen as part of "sector coupling" as it converts its energy system to renewable energy. Sector coupling refers to an integrated system that connects the power generation, heating and transportation through infrastructure and storable energy (power, heat, etc.). In order to respond to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy is used directly or indirectly in various fields to pursue energy system optimization and decarbonization. Sector coupling utilizes surplus power from renewable energy generation in other sectors, so it is based on P2X (power to X) technology rather than P2G (power to gas) technology. In P2X, X can be either gas, fuel, chemicals or, heat. The hydrogen conversion that we have discussed so far is the classic example of P2G. The stored gas can be converted back to power as well. Additionally, P2H (power to heat) is a method in which surplus power is stored in the form of heat and used for heating and cooling, hot water demand, and industrial processes. There is also P2M (power to mobility), a method of responding to the volatility of renewable energy by linking electric power to electric vehicles.

As the use of renewable energy increases, the concept of sector coupling becomes more important. The concept is, instead of discarding or curtailing excess power from wind and solar power, to store it as hydrogen to use as electricity when needed or for cooling and heating. This helps to cope with the volatility of renewable energy and to secure flexibility in the power system.

Sector coupling to greatly enhance energy efficiency

When this concept of sector coupling is introduced, the cost of each energy system becomes less significant. As previously explained by McKinsey, when wind turbines are dedicated to the production of hydrogen, the cost of surplus power is practically zero. Put another way, the marginal production cost of renewable energy is zero.

In addition, the high efficiency of fuel cells that produce heat with electricity has to be considered. We estimated the cost of fuel cells at Doosan Fuel Cell based on Busan Green Energy's financial statement for 2018. Since there is no precise information about the generation volume, we assumed the generator utilization rate at 93%.

As of 2018, Busan Green Energy's total costs amounted to KRW51.1bn. Of these, fuel cost accounted for 61% of the total, at KRW31.2bn. If the company produced 250,000MWh of electricity in 2018, the cost of electricity production was KRW205/kWh. However, our estimates do not take into account the 240,000 Gcal of heat produced by the company as we calculated the cost of generation purely in terms of electricity. If the revenue from heat is taken into account as a cost-cutting factor, the cost of power generation will drop to KRW166/kWh. In fact, heat is generated when power is generated from a combined heat and power plant, and supplying it to industries and homes is a sector coupling in a broader sense, which we are already experiencing. Furthermore, if we can produce electricity through fuel cells for households and use it to charge vehicles, the overall cost of power system could be greatly reduced.

What if raw material costs, which account for 60% of the total cost, continue to fall? Currently, LNG is brought in through pipelines to produce hydrogen. Therefore, it is important to lower LNG prices. If water electrolysis power is obtained with the surplus power from renewable energy, raw material costs will fall even further. This is because the marginal cost of renewable energy is zero. In the long term, hydrogen prices are likely to come down close to the cost of electrolytic cells and transportation, which can plummet via economies of scale.

The renewable energy infrastructure is bound to expand continuously across the globe. It is important to eliminate intermittent and system instability that may occur, and during this process, energy storage technology will become very important. This problem can be solved by storing and utilizing energy using hydrogen and fuel cells. In a society where power generated from renewable energy can be used for various types of applications such as cooling and heat, it is possible to reduce CO2 while increasing overall energy efficiency and lowering costs. It is a future that gas generation will never reach.

Renewable energy's growth to lead to the development of hydrogen economy

Renewable energy is increasing rapidly. According to the IEA, renewable energy's share of total electricity will grow from 24% in 2017 to 29% in 2023. Its percentage of total final energy will expand from 10.4% in 2017 to 12.5% ​​in 2023. In Europe, where investments in renewable energy are active, renewable energy's portion of final energy was already 18.9% as of 2018, so the 2020 target of 20% is reachable.

The levelized costs of electricity (LCOE) of wind and solar power are falling continuously. Recently, the cost of producing single crystal cells has been declining as the use of polysilicon has been on a steady decline. In the future, we believe solar module growth will be led by perovskite solar cells. The industry anticipates commercialization in three to four years. Perovskite solar cells are a third-generation thin-film battery that does not use polysilicon, so it has higher efficiency and significantly lowered manufacturing cost. According to NREL's report, there is no additional R&D on crystalline solar modules, which suggests efficiency has reached its limit to some extent.

If the concept of energy storage through hydrogen and battery is introduced and the sector coupling effect increases, energy efficiency will increase and the CO2 reduction effect will be maximized. Hydrogen will be highlighted as an important energy carrier as renewable energy gains more presence.

Hydrogen demand to grow rapidly

Hydrogen demand to grow sharply led by transportation and power

Currently, about 60mn tonnes of hydrogen is produced worldwide per year. The size of the market is about USD100bn. 80% of hydrogen is used in refining, ammonia production, or metal processing. Hydrogen demand, currently at the level of 8EJ, is expected to grow to 78EJ by 2050, which is equivalent to 18% of global energy demand. In particular, transportation and electric power, the major consumers of fuel cells, are expected to account for more than 50% of hydrogen demand in the future.

Korea: generation-purpose fuel cells in near term, transportation-purpose from 2022

In Korea, the fuel cell-based hydrogen industry is expected to grow rapidly. If we look at fuel cell-based hydrogen utilization, it is divided into power generation and hydrogen electric vehicles. The Korean market will be centered on fuel cells for power generation at an earlier stage, but going forward fuel cells for hydrogen vehicles should grow rapidly from 2022.

PEMFC accounts for an overwhelming portion of the fuel cell market

Worldwide fuel cell installations are estimated at around 803MW as of 2018. By type, PEMFC's portion is overwhelming and is still growing, which is presumably due to the rapid increase in the portion of transportation and household use. In addition, the portions of SOFC and PAFC types remain at a similar level whereas MCFC's portion is falling.

SOFC is expected to grow as demand for large amounts of electricity increases on the basis of high efficiency. Since PAFC produces heat, it should be preferred for co-generation purpose as a distributed power supply nearby demand sources. Demand for PAFC and SOFC will likely diverge depending on the characteristics of demand sources in the stationary fuel cell market.

In Korea, which accounts for 50% of the world's stationary fuel cell market, usage is expected to diverge depending on the requirements of each customer. Considering the growth of the market, capacity has to run full throttle, so we see growth taking place across all segments. In Korea, PAFC is likely to grow on demand to replace cogeneration plants for the time being, and SOFC installations are expected to gain momentum after 2020 when the results of the power plants that have resolved quality issues become available.

Demand for PEMFC, SOFC to surge going forward

Global fuel cell demand is expected to see a CAGR of 26%. The growth will likely be led by PEMFC, which is mainly used for transportation in the long term. At present, SOFC and PAFC have similar market shares but going forward SOFC's market share should rise slightly higher. Accordingly, a company like Doosan Fuel Cell which focuses on PAFC is seeking to secure SOFC technology in cooperation with UK-based Ceres Power (OTCPK:CPWHF).

Steelmakers' hydrogen business

Korean steelmakers' hydrogen business overview

The process of producing cokes from coals in a high-temperature furnace generates COG (coke oven gas), which contains a large amount of hydrogen. COG is mainly composed of hydrogen and methane with 55-56% hydrogen and 25% methane.

Steelmakers typically use by-product gas for heat sources and power generation, but are also able to use pressure swing absorption (PSA) technology to purify by-product gas or reform hydrocarbon to produce hydrogen.

Among Korean steelmakers, POSCO (PKX) and Hyundai Steel (OTC:HYNSY) are able to produce hydrogen. In fact, Hyundai Steel produces and sells more than 3,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually. Assuming Korea's hydrogen production at 2mn tonnes and hydrogen sales at 250,000 tonnes, its market share is 0.15% by production and 1.2% by sales volume.

In addition to producing and selling hydrogen, Hyundai Steel also produces metal separators, which are important parts of fuel cells. It procures raw material STS sheets from affiliates and others, processes them, and supplies to Hyundai Mobis (OTC:HYPLF). The company plans to expand its production capacity from 16,000 units in 2019 (based on hydrogen fueled vehicles) to 46,000 units by 2022 (+ 30,000 units for an investment of KRW70bn).

POSCO is fostering rechargeable batteries as its growth engine, but is also making preparations for the arrival of the hydrogen economy.

POSCO is developing hydrogen-reducing steelmaking technology, which replaces some carbon (raw coal) in the blast furnace with hydrogen and uses it as an iron ore reducing agent. POSCO plans to commercialize this technology after finishing pilot testing by 2024. It can reduce CO2 by about 10%, which is eco-friendly and advantageous in the long term given the supply of hydrogen.

Global steelmakers' hydrogen business

Leading steelmakers around the world are also preparing for the hydrogen economy in line with eco-friendly trends.

Austria's Voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY) is working on a hydrogen production project in collaboration with Verbund (OTCPK:OEZVY), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Austrian Power Grid, K1-met and TNO. It finished construction of a facility to produce hydrogen through electrolysis in Nov 2019. Renewable energy will be used for electrolysis, and in the long term, carbon (COAL) used as a reducing agent in the blast furnace will be replaced by hydrogen, or electric furnaces will be used to provide power. POSCO aims to reduce CO2 emissions by one-third by 2035.

Germany's Salzgitter signed a partnership with Linde and Avacon Natur in Oct 2018. Avacon plans to build seven wind turbines to reduce CO2 emissions from steel mills by using the hydrogen produced by electrolysis.

Germany's ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) aims to commercialize the hydrogen-reducing steelmaking method by 2050. Asian steelmakers are also interested in creating an eco-friendly hydrogen economy. Japan's Japan Steel and JFE are working with the government to develop hydrogen-reduced steelmaking technology with the aim of commercialization by 2030. China's Baowu Clean Energy signed an MOU with Germany's Linde last December to revitalize the Chinese hydrogen market. India's Tata Steel (OTC:TATLY) has developed a hydrogen harvesting method that splits hydrogen and oxygen by spraying water on slag of over 1,600 ° C.

Korea to lead global plant-use fuel cell market

Korea represents 50% of fast-growing global plant-use fuel cell market

According to TechNavio, the global market for stationary fuel cells (used mainly in buildings and power generation plants) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, from 251MW in 2018 (by shipments) to 392MW in 2023.

The Korean government aims to install power plant-use fuel cells from 307.6MW in 2018 (it may differ from the EPSIS data) to 1.5GW by 2022 (0.5GW in cumulative exports) and 15GW (7GW in cumulative exports) by 2040. It plans to expand the supply of fuel cells for buildings from 7MW in 2018 to 50MW by 2022 and 2.1GW by 2040. This means that 700MW fuel cells have to be installed from 2019 to 2022. According to TechNavio, Korea will represent about 70-80% of the new stationary fuel cell market in the future. More than 90% of the market is for power plant-use fuel cells. Since the market for fuel cells used in domestic buildings is also expected to grow rapidly, Korea will likely become a major player in the stationary fuel cell market.

121MW of fuel cells were installed in 2019 when the hydrogen economy roadmap was announced, accounting for more than 50% of global demand. In Korea, the RPS obligation rate grows each year; it used to grow by 0.5%p yearly but since 2017 has been growing by 1%p. As such, generation companies' installations of renewable energy should continue to grow going forward.

Currently, the cost of installing fuel cells for power generation is high. In 2018, the installation cost was about KRW4.5mn/kW. Nevertheless, installations are expected to continue because of high efficiency, utilization rate, and an REC weighting of 2.0x. Furthermore, the government has newly introduced an LNG fee plan specifically designed for fuel cells to reduce the fee by 6.5%, which makes the use of fuel cells even more economically viable. Doosan Fuel Cell's PAFC type has relatively low power efficiency, but its sensitivity to REC price fluctuations is also low. SOFCs are more power efficient, but because they only produce electricity, they are more susceptible to REC price declines.

Busan Green Energy, which is operating Doosan Fuel Cell's 30.8MW power plant, reported a robust operating margin of 33.6% in 2018. The operating margin at present is estimated to be very high at 18.7% (based on SMP KRW85/kWh and REC KRW60/kWh), given the lower REC, SMP, and fuel cost cut in May 2019. Our assumed utilization rate is 93% but the actual rate is higher, so the margin could be more than 20%. However, if there is no heat demand, the economic feasibility will plummet; thus, it is important to install near demand sources.

Fuel cell power plants have strengths vs. combined cycle power plants

Early fuel cells are often comparable to conventional combined cycle power plants in that they use LNG. Although they use the same LNG, the advantages of fuel cell generators are not much different from the recent LNG complex power plant in terms of electric efficiency. However, the energy efficiency is much higher in that they generate heat, and thus the integrated energy efficiency can be increased.

In addition, they are eco-friendly because it does not generate environmental pollutants such as fine dust, SOx, or NOx. Efficiency is higher because transmission loss is not large in that it is constructed as distributed power resources around the demand source. The construction takes only a few months.

Integrated energy highly efficient; to become more competent through use of renewable energy raw material cost declines

The disadvantage of fuel cell power generation is the high cost of generation. As of 2018, Korea's renewable energy generation cost was estimated at KRW250 for fuel cells, KRW120 for solar power, and KRW90 for wind turbine power. However, considering the fact that the integrated energy efficiency including heat is very high in fuel cells, the integrated economic efficiency is estimated at KRW210/Kwh. In the future, power generation costs are expected to fall on economies of scale.

Europe is strengthening its support for cogeneration, which is more energy-efficient and has a significant greenhouse gas reduction effect. Cogeneration will become more important as the global energy policy trend shifts from centralized to distributed power. The trend is strengthening in Korea too. Going forward, economies of scale and the in-country production of parts will help reduce investment costs, which will contribute to a decline in power generation costs. There is a potential for a drastic decrease in costs if hydrogen is manufactured from water electrolysis as raw material costs, which represent more than 50% of total generation costs, approach zero.

Accordingly, there is a trend to strengthen support for fuel cells in connection with the collective energy policy through cogeneration. These support policies include the Hydrogen Economy Roadmap (Jan 2019), the 3rd Energy Basic Plan (Jun 2019), the Act on the Promotion of Hydrogen Economy and Hydrogen Safety Management (Jan 9, 2020), and the 5th Collective Energy Supply Plan (scheduled for Feb 2020). In the long run, fuel cell power generation will be linked to renewable energy and hydrogen, contributing to the improvement of integrated energy efficiency and cost efficiency.

Korean fuel cell market for generation to establish economies of scale supported by policy measures

The Ninth Power Supply Plan, which is expected to be announced in 2H20, is likely to provide measures to promote fuel cell power generation, which should provide mid- to long-term growth momentum for the fuel cell power generation industry. In particular, various measures will probably be introduced to establish secure economies of scale, a prerequisite condition for mid- to long-term growth.

The 3rd Basic Energy Plan, announced in Jun 2019, also included plans to support fuel cells based on the hydrogen economy revitalization roadmap. As it is the top priority among Korea's energy policy, future energy policy will refer to it. The most notable policies mentioned in the 3rd Basic Energy Plan are: 1) the construction of smart energy clusters; 2) introduction of a new tariff for fuel cells; and 3) the expansion of distributed power generation near the demand sources to up to 30% by 2040 (vs. 12% in 2017).

The 5th Collective Energy Supply Plan, announced in late February, seeks to expand Korea's district heating supply to 4.08mn homes by 2023, up 31% from 2018. In addition, it is expected to encourage LNG power plants to integrate into cogeneration plants near demand sources in metropolitan areas and to expand the role of distributed energy in earnest by linking them with small-scale land development projects. Meanwhile, in order to expand the use of fuel cells for power generation, additional measures are expected for fast-track licensing and heightening heat utilization. In addition, a mid- to long-term roadmap will be prepared to maximize the use of fuel cells for heating buildings for collective energy.

The fuel cell support plan, which can be discussed in the 9th Power Supply Plan, will also reflect the 5th Collective Energy Supply Plan. It is also likely to establish a roadmap for distributed power generation near the demand sources and allocate some LNG generation demand to fuel cells. In addition, the introduction of a long-term fixed price contract system for RECs is also likely to be considered, which could be positive for SOFC-based fuel cells with high REC sensitivity.

In the mid to long term, there could be incentives for the use of green hydrogen for REC (currently, the REC weighting is 2.0). Currently LNG is being reformed and used for fuel cells but ultimately, securing hydrogen linked with renewable energy is essential to realize the hydrogen economy. In the end, measures will be introduced that are linked with the renewable energy 3020 plan that the government is pushing.

This is the first in a series of reports covering investment opportunities and the investment landscape of the hydrogen economy.

