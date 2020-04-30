Corning: Left Behind From The Rally, Present And Past

This is the second article, in a series of articles where I will be covering high quality dividend-growth stocks that the rally has left behind. The first article in the series I posted earlier this week was about Visa (V). What all the companies I will be covering have in common is they have underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past month as well as the respective sector the company resides. In addition, I look for company with a history of dividend increases and a strong balance sheet. I will also be conducting a dividend stress test, to add another layer to help assess the safety and ability of each company to maintain an already increased dividend, or to assess the ability to raise their dividend.

The company I will be covering in this article: Corning (GLW).

Corning reported earnings earlier this week and as expected revenues were down 16.1% year/year. There were some important developments that came from the earnings release including that Corning would be suspending their buyback program to maintain flexibility. In addition, even with the decline in their businesses, in the earnings press release they noted they still expected to generate positive free cash flow for the year. It is somewhat disappointing they would suspend buybacks with the stock at these low levels, but I understand the decision given the uncertainty.

"We have essentially no debt coming due over the next two years, and we expect to maintain a strong cash balance and generate positive free cash flow for the year."

Performance

Shares of Corning have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past month as well as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which Corning resides in. As I noted above, my first article was about Visa, and in that article I covered how Visa has significantly outperformed the market over the long-term, but is lagging in the short-term. Corning comes from the other end of the spectrum with shares underperforming over the past five years as well as recently. That logically brings up the question of why investors should even consider Corning if they have been underperforming for years? I believe Corning is set to outperform over the next decade because they are innovating and have exposure to growth areas of the future like Optical communications, Environmental tech, Specialty materials and Life sciences, all of which will help growth because growth in display tech has stagnated. In addition, if Corning is able to be free cash flow positive in 2020 as they noted in their earnings release and conserve cash, 2021 could be a strong year for buybacks if they are reinstated, or they could use the funds for expansion of existing business lines that showed growth year/year (Specialty Materials & Life Sciences).

*Blue Line= Corning

*Orange Line= XLK

*Red Line= SPY

1 Month Performance

Tradingview.com via Seeking Alpha charts

5 year Performance

Tradingview.com via Seeking Alpha charts

Dividend History

As of the time of writing this article, Corning is yielding 4.07%, which is the highest dividend yield the stock has traded at in the last decade, with the exception of the recent crash in March, when the yield nearly got to 5%. Looking at the dividend history for Corning, they usually increase their dividend in the Q1 each year, which they already did increase. In the Q1 earnings call, they noted they would be maintaining the dividend, which makes sense. Given their strong cash position, ability to generate free cash flow and not being scheduled for another dividend increase until Q1 2021, I view the Corning dividend as safe.

Zacks

Balance Sheet

In all environments, but more now than ever, one thing that is an important aspect when looking at dividend safety or the potential to maintain/increase the dividend is to examine debt for large upcoming maturities. Looking at the debt maturity schedule for Corning, from their most recent 10-K, do not have very minimal debt that is coming due in 2020 or 2021. In addition, in their earnings report today, I looked through their financials and found they have $2 billion in cash & cash equivalents. Data from Gurufocus shows Corning spent $742 million in dividends out of $2.031 billion in operating cash flow in 2019. That comes out to using 36.53% of operating cash flows for dividends. In addition, in 2019, Corning spent $940 million to repurchase shares, and with the earnings announcement of the suspension of repurchases, that will help Corning preserve cash and thus that increases the safety of the dividend.

Corning 2019 10-K

Dividend Stress Test

For 2019, data from Gurufocus shows Corning had operating cash flow of $2.031 billion and paid out $742 million in dividends, so Corning had a 36.53% payout ratio. I modeled for Corning to maintain their current $0.22 for the rest of 2020, and then increase the quarterly dividend $0.02/share in 2021. For my stress test, I modeled for operating cash flows to decline by 20% this year and then continue slowly declining after that. The point of this stress test is to show the ability of Corning to maintain their dividend for the rest of 2020 in the event operating cash flows drop significantly and continue slowly declining in years after. While I don't believe cash flows will decline in the later years, when it comes to stress testing a dividend I would rather be over cautious than over confident. Based on the results of this stress test along with the above mentioned strong balance sheet, I believe the dividend for Corning is safe.

Table data from Gurufocus and Corning dividend history

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe Corning is worthy of further research because it has been underperforming the market during the recent rally. Corning has taken steps to preserve cash and with now near-term debt maturities, I do not see any issues with Corning being able to maintain their dividend in 2020 and should easily be able to increase their dividend in Q1 2021. The second quarter is likely to be challenging for Corning because many of the end market industries Corning serves are shut down.

