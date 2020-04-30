LTC Properties - Reliable Monthly Dividend Income

While LTC does not have the most diverse base of operators, the thorough underwriting process has proven the company capable of selecting the proper tenants.

Introduction

REITs fell along with the broader market due to the pandemic, but those focusing on senior care were hit especially hard due to their negative association of virus outbreaks in nursing homes. However, this pandemic will pass, with strong companies surviving and rewarding investors who seized the opportunity to lock in the historically high yields. A company that has been driven down too far is LTC Properties (LTC).

Company Overview

LTC is a REIT that focuses on senior housing and skilled care facilities through sale‐leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint‐ventures, and structured finance solutions. It pays a monthly dividend, which is yielding nearly 7% at the time of this writing. The company currently conducts business with 30 operators in 28 states and has almost 200 properties in its portfolio. The locations of the properties are strategic, with greater concentrations placed where growth in the elderly population cohort is projected to be highest.

LTC's operator diversification is respectable, with the largest one accounting for nearly 20% of its annualized income. From there, it drops off sharply with the second-largest operator providing just over 12% of annualized income, and the third-largest having under 9%. Source

While LTC may not have the most diversified operator base, its maturity schedule is quite favorable, and very few leases expire each year leading up to 2026. Currently, 2020 has four leases expiring, totaling 8.3% of annual income, and the renewal rate of this year's expirations will be a helpful indicator as to how the pandemic has impacted LTC's operators.

Healthy Liquidity Levels and Consistent Debt Maturities

LTC's debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA is 4.6x, and it has an adjusted EBITDA/Fixed Charges ratio of 4.9x, meaning that LTC has 4.9 times the amount of money it needs to pay the interest on its debts. Typically a coverage ratio of over 3x is what I prefer when screening REITs as it indicates some cushion should unfavorable events occur. At 4.9x, LTC has a considerable margin of safety.

Additionally, LTC has ample liquidity, with only a little over $93 million drawn down from its $506 million credit facility and nearly $4.3 million in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet as of 12/31/2019. Source

LTC's debt maturities are manageable and consistent as most years leading up to 2026 have between $40 and $50 million due in senior unsecured notes, with a bump up in 2022 due to the $93.9 million from the credit coming due. With a horizon of consistent maturities, LTC can more easily manage cash flow and has more straightforward operational planning as they have the financial flexibility and consistent levels of debt servicing requirements. Source

A Dependable Monthly Dividend

LTC has grown its dividend from $1.58/share annually in 2010 to now $2.28/share annually and has a payout ratio of 72.2% based on funds available for distribution. While the payout ratio may appear to be higher, it is not dangerously high as it is under 80%, which is quite acceptable as a REIT. It is still essential to maintain a payout ratio below 100% as anything over 100% would indicate that the company is paying out more in dividends than cash that LTC is generating from its operations. Source

Favorable Demographics For Future Success

With many living longer lives, the need for assisted living and skilled nursing facilities is expected to grow as the population ages and is unable to live independently. The growth rate of citizens over 80 is expected to increase more rapidly in this decade than the prior one, with some states expecting as high as 6% annual growth in the 80+ demographic of its residents. While many seniors want to age in place, they are often not able to do so. A survey showed that only 43% of those over the age of 70 found it "very easy" to live at home, and it shows that often seniors may want to live at home, they are not as often able to. Source

The aging population needs the facilities that LTC leases or loans to, and LTC is in a position to take advantage of these demographic tailwinds. Furthermore, their disciplined investment strategy is proven as their underwriting process is thorough and has built-in protections such as master leases with cross-defaults and parent guarantees. Source

Risks

As stated above, LTC's tenant concentration is not their strongest attribute, as their largest tenant is responsible for nearly 20% of annualized income. If that operator failed to meet obligations, it would have a substantial impact on the company's financial performance. Another characteristic I don't like to see is that the CEO & President, Wendy Simpson, is also the chairman of the board. While this isn't automatically a bad thing, I do like to see those roles split amongst two individuals as it divides power and results in the CEO having more meaningful accountability to the board. Lastly, the dividend has been stagnant since 2016, and without growth, it will not keep up with inflation for income investors.

Conclusion

Overall, LTC is a reliable operator with a strong balance sheet and an attractive monthly dividend. While its tenant concentration is not exemplary, the company's financial metrics make up for it and provide ample cushion. LTC is an attractive option for income-seeking investors as it pays its dividend monthly, which is a bonus for those looking for more frequent payments. While it has not raised the dividend for several years, it still provides attractive income at today's yield on cost. I rate LTC at a BUY due to favorable tailwinds, sound business strategy, strong balance sheet, and a safe dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTC, OHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.