Tufin Is A 'SaaS Like' Company That Deserves A Higher Multiple

Hence we think the company should sell at a higher multiple, even if the market seem to disagree with that opinion.

However, it does generate recurring revenues, maintenance and professional services grow much faster than licenses and enjoy high margins.

However, the shares sell at a low multiple because it largely sells perpetual software licenses, it's SaaS part is still insignificant.

It also has cash to continue investing for almost a decade (at this pace).

The company has a fairly unique value proposition for business and is faced with a significant greenfield prospect to conquer.

We liked the shares of Tufin (TUFN) because they provide network security policy products, which seems like a no-brainer. The best way to see that still is a quote from an old CC (Q2 2019 CC):

We are focused on enterprises which are seeing growing network complexity, dozens or hundreds of firewalls from different vendors, hundreds or thousands of routers and switches, private cloud and SDN technologies, such as VMware NSX and Cisco ACI, public cloud with native security controls and containers running in Kubernetes or Docker, often in multi-cloud environments. This results in complex, fragmented networks that have a huge attack surface that is vulnerable to hackers.

It looks like a nightmare having to manage this increasing complexity manually, especially given the fact that changes in one part are likely to produce ramifications in other parts. But this is what many companies still do, from the 20-F:

In many cases, our primary competition is in-house, manual, spreadsheet driven processes and homegrown approaches to security management

How Tufin's solution help is enabling customers to having a single pane of glass managing their security policies (basically establishing who has access to what), and another product which automates changes. From the December 2019 IR presentation:

And, as a reminder, here are the company's products (IR presentation):

The cloud native products Orca and Iris (which have been subsumed under the SecureCloud banner) gives the company another leg up, according to management (Q4CC):

We're the only vendor that provides end-to-end application connectivity visibility across heterogeneous networks in hybrid cloud environments.

While the ramp is slow here (SecureCloud isn't expected to add significantly to revenue this year) the ability to stretch security policy management effortlessly to all sorts of hybrid cloud environments looks like an attractive proposition to many companies.

The company also providing security protocols for the newest network SDN (software defined networking) like Cisco ACI and helps customers upgrading from VMware NSX-V to VMware NSX-T with respect to security policies.

The market opportunity is large, from the IR presentation:

Sales process

The company reminds us quite a bit of Yext (YEXT), as they too have value proposition that seems like a no-brainer for corporations and they are also still loss making.

For both companies this loss is deliberate as they keep on investing their IPO kitty in R&D and S&M in a sort of land grab. We think that is the right decision, but it makes valuation of these companies a bit harder.

However, it is somewhat ironic that the company has ran into "problems" with their sales execution process in Q4, while we are inclined to think their solutions would sell themselves, given the amount of hassle and cost they save customers.

Management argued that it missed Q4 expectations as a result of "sales execution problems," which they didn't really specify. We don't like the sound of that (and neither did the market), but management is arguing that:

Most of the deals that they expected to close in Q4 are still on tap for closing in Q1 (some of which already did, per Q4CC).

They are taking measures to address the problems.

With respect to the measures, the company:

Hired a new VP of sales in North America

Hired new line managers to reduce the span of control ("especially in the Americas").

They are also still adding quota carrying sales people and the training of these is really quite a long process of 6-7 months, testifying to the technical complexity of the problems they have to be able to address for customers.

Growth

Here are the main growth drivers

New logos

New products + up-sell

SecurityCloud

US Federal

International

SaaS

Given the number of products there are considerable up-sell opportunities with their existing customers, from the 20-F (our emphasis):

The majority of our customers initially purchase SecureTrack to monitor a portion of their networks. Initial product deployments frequently expand across networks, departments, divisions and geographies in response to a need for an enterprise-wide approach for security policy management, as well as the need to automate the network change process. Our “land and expand” sales strategy capitalizes on this potential. As we expanded our portfolio of solutions within the Tufin Orchestration Suite, customers have increasingly purchased SecureChange and SecureApp on top of their initial transactions.

So customers tend to expand on several dimensions as well as adding other products, typically starting with SecureTrack then adding automation (SecureChange and SecureApp). They had two big existing customers in Q4 making such additional purchases.

A newer opportunity the company is now actively pursuing is the US Federal market (Q4CC):

We started this effort from scratch in late 2018. And since then we've signed on some key partners, our products have become generally available on the GSA Schedule 70 and we've closed our first few deals. The U.S. federal market is large and given its myriad regulatory and compliance requirements, it's a great fit for our solutions.

We'll have to see how that develops, but it sounds encouraging

International sales are mostly from Europe, from the 20-F:

So due to low penetration there is a lot of potential in Asia but international sales aren't growing disproportionally yet.

SaaS

The company predominantly sells perpetual licenses, even if these generate a substantial amount of service and maintenance revenues which generate more than half of the company's revenue. Now consider this from an older CC (Q2 2019 CChttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4289455-tufin-software-technologies-ltd-tufn-ceo-ruvi-kitov-q2-2019-results-earnings-call-transcript):

Having customers come back to Tufin not just to renew their maintenance, but to expand their install base significantly is a strong testament to our land and expand model.

So it's not really a SaaS company, one could (and indeed, we are inclined to) argue that it is 'SaaS like' in the sense that it does generate recurring revenues (which also bask in surprisingly high margins, see below). Then there is this, from the 20-F:

on October 2, 2018, we launched our “Tufin as a Service” program – a consumption-based, pay-per-use services model that enables Managed Security Service Providers, or MSSPs, to offer our security policy management solutions to their customers

We're not sure how big the uptake by these MSSPs, but it's an interesting development. On top of that, SecureCloud is operating on a SaaS model but revenues have yet to ramp for this newest addition, something that is not expected in significant amounts this year.

Q4 results

Q4 revenue grew by just 3% y/y to $30.1M although 2019 revenue growth was still considerable (22% to $103.3M).

Q4 operating loss was $7.4M, non-GAAP operating loss was $1.9M

What is also interesting to see is where the growth is coming from, from the 20-F:

There are two ways of looking at this. On the one hand one can argue that product sales (almost all perpetual licenses) are not growing very fast, but on the other hand, maintenance and especially professional services are and that underlines our thesis that Tufin really is a 'Saas like' company at least in terms of its financials.

Covid-19 and guidance

The CC was in mid February, in the meantime the world has changed quite a bit due to the pandemic. As a result, the company came with an update on April 23 in which it:

Provided preliminary Q1 figures; revenue $21.0M-$21.3M, down from the previous guidance of total revenue in the range of 23.0M-$26.0M.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $13.0M-$13.8M (previously $10.5M-$13.0M).

Cash and equivalents stood at roughly $120.5M at the end of Q1 and the company is debt free.

As quarters are usually heavily back loaded anyway, this time it coincided with the pandemic getting a hold on the US so it's no surprise some deals were pulled into Q2. The resulting increase in uncertainty also made management to withdraw their full year guidance (which had been at $117M-$123M).

Not surprising, not all potential customers will have their CapEx budgets entirely unharmed.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Given that professional services are responsible for 54% of revenues, gross margin is surprisingly high at 80%. From the 20-F we know this:

That is, the cost of revenue for the software is just 5.6%, that is, the software fetches a gross margin of almost 95%. Maintenance and professional services still have a surprisingly high gross margin of nearly 70%. We don't recall such gross margins for similar services in any other company.

Operational margins almost doesn't matter at this stage, what is important is how long they can keep investing in S&M (51% of revenue in Q4) and R&D (27% of revenue in Q4) before they see the bottom of their cash hoard from the IPO. That isn't anytime soon and the company has plenty of time to grab customers, scale and get the cash outflow under control, which has only been a recent phenomenon:

Data by YCharts

At this speed, they can last up to 10 years with the $1210/5M they had on the balance sheet at the end of Q1 2020.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

This is a pretty low multiple for a stock which operates at 80%+ gross margin, but on the other hand, this isn't a SaaS company (at least not yet), they still predominantly sell perpetual licenses.

But they do generate 80%+ gross margins even with maintenance and professional services (which are recurring) making up over half of the revenue and the latter generate almost 70% gross margin, so one could argue that the company is 'SaaS like' from a financial point of view, and in that light the sales multiple is really pretty low (which is one of two reasons which attracted us to this company in the first place).

Conclusion

This is a company selling fairly essential solutions selling at 80%+ gross margin to companies and having no cash problems. It's also selling at a surprisingly low sales multiple, although one has to keep in mind they sell perpetual licenses, not monthly subscriptions (at least not yet).

But as we argues above, with the astonishing high gross margin on their (at least in part recurring) maintenance and professional service revenue, from a financial point it's really 'SaaS like' so we are inclined to see the valuation as too low. Too bad the market disagrees.

Given its cash hoard, it keeps on investing in R&D and S&M in a land grab, which seems the right move, and at this speed they can continue to do that for years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUFN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.