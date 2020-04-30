Insperity Carries A Nice Balance Sheet But Faces Serious Exogenous Headwinds

Source: Insperity Inc - Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings IR Presentation

One company that has seen its stock price aggressively battered down due to the ongoing coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic is Insperity Inc. (NSP), which provides human resources and administrative services to small- and medium-sized businesses ('SMBs') in the US. In February 2020, Insperity increased its quarterly dividend in a big way, raising it by over 33% sequentially to $0.40 per share. On a forward-looking basis, shares of NSP yield ~3.7% as of this writing.

However, investors still sold off shares of NSP over the past few months as stay-at-home orders forced millions of SMBs in the US to temporarily shut their doors. That being said, Insperity retained a net cash balance at the end of 2019 and, historically, has been very free cash flow positive, which lends strength to its payout coverage, keeping very serious exogenous headwinds in mind. Should many SMBs, unfortunately, go under during these harrowing times, that would likely put a severe amount of stress on Insperity's financial performance going forward.

Historical Financial Strength

At the end of 2019, Insperity had $367 million in cash and cash equivalents, $49 million in restricted cash, and $35 million in marketable securities on hand versus no short-term debt and $269 million in long-term debt. Its current ratio stood at north of 1.1x at the end of last year. The firm exited 2019 with a strong liquidity position and solid balance sheet, which we appreciate.

From 2017 to 2019, Insperity's annual free cash flows averaged a bit over $159 million, defining free cash flows here as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Its annual dividend obligations averaged a bit over $49 million during this period, and please note Insperity paid out a large special dividend ($1.00 per share) in 2017. In 2019, Insperity generated $149 million in free cash flow and paid out $49 million in dividends. To learn more about how to think about how important free cash flow is to dividend coverage, consider reading the book Value Trap.

With that in mind, the firm has also repurchased a meaningful amount of its stock in recent years, share buybacks at times were partially funded by its balance sheet. From 2017 to 2019, Insperity's annual share repurchases averaged over $118 million and, in 2019, came out to over $203 million. Share repurchases compete with dividends for free cash flow, and given the pandemic, conserving cash and suspending share buybacks would be the prudent move, in our view.

Going forward, Insperity's top-line and thus its cash flow generating abilities will come under pressure from the pandemic as demand for its services from SMBs dries up. Investors will get a better idea of the severity of that dynamic when the firm reports its first quarter earnings report for 2020 after the market closes on May 4. Additionally, we will see if management decides to suspend Insperity's share buyback program, at least in the short term. When the firm increased its quarterly payout back in February 2020, the company also expanded its share repurchasing authority, but times have changed materially since then.

Outlook

Insperity has yet to publicly update its 2020 guidance, but it is very likely the firm will be forced to give the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. Over the course of five weeks, over 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits as of the week ended April 18 as stay-at-home orders forced many businesses to close up shop (some temporarily, and some, unfortunately, will go under).

While the $2.2+ trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ('CARES Act') is lending a helping hand to SMBs (largely through the payroll protection program, or PPP, provision), which was recently reinforced by the passage of another relief bill worth almost $0.5 trillion which added additional funds to the PPP, that may not be enough. The PPP offers loans and forgivable loans to SMBs through banks and other financial entities working with the Small Business Administration ('SBA'). Those loans can be used to cover payroll, rent, and utilities expenses. To become a forgivable loan, the small- and medium-sized businesses that receive those loans must retain their headcount (which in effect makes the loan a grant).

However, many SMBs say the PPP isn't enough given the sharp downturn in the US economy and global economy at-large. When the US economy will begin to truly open back up remains to be seen, and it will be local and state governments making that determination (in terms of when to end stay-at-home orders). In our view, it won't be until a vaccine is discovered and made widely available that US households will stop "cocooning" in their homes.

Some US states are already opening their economies back up; however, we caution that this risks another wave of infections as was the case back during the Influenza of 1918-1919, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ('CDC') noting that the 1918-1919 Influenza came in three waves. For instance, President Trump mentioned that Georgia should reconsider the state's plan to reopen certain activities in late-April (such as spas, barbershops, beauty salons, and tattoo parlors), but that ultimately he would leave it up to Georgia (and US state governments in general) to decide their paths.

As it relates to Insperity, the firm has a nice net cash balance and solid liquidity position to ride out the storm, but its business model and future financial performance will come under an immense amount of stress in the near term. Its top-line will come under pressure as many SMBs will be unable to keep paying for Insperity's services, and in the medium to long term, a lot of Insperity's clients may not make it through the storm without additional support from the US federal government. In 2019, Insperity generated over $4.3 billion in GAAP revenues, over $0.7 billion in GAAP gross profits, and incurred well over $0.5 billion in operating expenses. While the firm's capital expenditure requirements are relatively low, its corporate overhead could more than consume Insperity's gross profits should its top-line shift precipitously lower.

Longer-Term Goals

Over the long-haul, management has laid out a strategy to grow Insperity's total addressable market ('TAM') through major initiatives including improving the way Insperity locates new leads as it relates to potential clients. Here's an excerpt from the firm's fourth quarter of 2019 conference call with investors:

Early last year we established a key long-term initiative for the company, to add to and organize our resources to focus on the potential, for data science and analytics, to improve our business. Over the year, we developed a methodology, strategy and technology stack, necessary, to implement account-based marketing, applying a data-driven approach, to validating and capitalizing on our vast market opportunity. The potential improvement from this methodology is dramatic. Instead of the traditional approach filling the funnel at the top and spending substantial, time, effort and money to close one out of 10 clients, this approach is far more effective and efficient, targeting ideal prospects and engaging them just, when they're looking for a solution that we provide… Now although we're early in the process, the opportunity for us to direct our highly trained business performance advisers to precisely the right prospects at the right time has tremendous potential to improve sales efficiency. Now, this data-driven approach is especially relevant to a premium service model like ours where the client profile is very important for both -- profitability. We expect to use this data-driven methodology to drive growth retention and operational effectiveness in 2020 and beyond.

These efforts will need to contend with the negative dynamics of the ongoing pandemic, but improving its relationship with existing clients and growing its share of the pie through highly-targeted marketing/sales methods (even if the pie is currently shrinking in the near-term) should help improve Insperity's operational and financial performance over the long term.

Concluding Thoughts

Shares of NSP have rebounded since hitting their mid-March 2020 lows but remain well below where they were trading in January 2020. The market wants to see how Insperity views its forward-guidance given the massive headwinds its client base is now facing, and whether its strong balance sheet and quality historical cash flow profile will be enough to protect the company's enlarged dividend.

