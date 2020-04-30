The Credit Crunch was the last time systematic risk was as high as today. The performance of CDOs at that time offers lessons for today's preferred share investors.

Baseball and the NBA have realized that following a medium risk strategy results in losses over the long term. For some reason, the stock market hasn't.

Preferred shares have been a poor investment. In good times, they offer the low returns of bonds. In bad times, they offer the losses of equity.

Anyone who had the privilege of watching Kobe Bryant in his prime saw a master of his craft. He had supreme confidence, and even if he missed ten shots in a row, it seemed like he'd always take the last shot and come through in the clutch. If he played today, however, his game would have to change. Stats like a player's True Shooting Percentage have become important, and teams have abandoned the midrange game that Kobe excelled at. The math tells you that shooting four out of ten from 3-point land is better than making five out of ten 2-point shots. Instead of taking long two-pointers or midrange shots, teams want players who can provide one of three things. They have to either; a) get to the rim on a drive (where they'll draw shooting fouls), or, b) be able to post up near the rim (where the probability of a basket exceeds 50 percent) or, c) they want sharp shooters like Steph Curry. Baseball had a similar epiphany fifteen years ago when as detailed in Michael Lewis' book Moneyball Billy Beane realized that the market was undervaluing players who drew a lot of walks. Overnight, a player's On-base Percentage became almost as important as his Batting Average. 'Shifts', a strategy where defenses overload one side of the infield, have made it harder to get a ground ball single. Every action has a reaction, so offences are adjusting again. 'Swing Angles' are being measured, and hitters are being told to adjust their swings to hit the ball over the infield and out of the park. Four Walks are better than four Singles, because Walks tire out the opposing pitcher. Three Strikeouts and a Home Run are even better. Like basketball, baseball abandoned the intermediate game because the reward for succeeding at it wasn't great enough. The CDO market also realized this a long time ago, but for some reason, the stock market hasn't - people still buy preferred shares.

What Does History Show Us?

The S&P 500 rose 12.75% in 2009, and by April 2010, we were two years into what would become the longest bull market in history. However, we have also recently had one of the greatest sell-offs ever, so using the past 10 years to examine how various asset classes have performed doesn't seem to be cherry-picking. The Fed Funds Rate is a good proxy for what cash returned. It's ranged between 0.07% and 2.4% over the past decade. Table 1 shows the track records of Preferred Shares, Common Equities, and Fixed Income over the past decade, and also in several periods where equities performed poorly.

Table 1 - Historic Returns

Asset Class Proxy 10 Yr Annual Return April 17, 2020 Change in Index April to Sept 2011 Change in Index July to Sept 2015 YTD Change in Index April 17, 2020 Common Equity High Risk: Home Run, 3-Point Shots S&P 500 + 11.50% -7.52% -7.11% -11.03% Preferred Shares Intermediate Risk: Singles, Mid Range Jump Shots SPPREF: $9.9 Trillion benchmarked -1.11% -9.60% -1.80% -9.80% Fixed Income Low Risk: Walks, Layups, S&P US Treasury Bond 7 - 10 Year Index + 5.38% + 14.91% + 3.35% +10.77%

Pref shares underperform in all circumstances. When bonds do well, preferred shares act like common equity and lose value. When common equity does well, preferred shares act like bonds and tread water. It literally is the worst of both worlds. As for safety? If you want safety, you're better off following the Breaking Bad Investment Strategy; digging a hole in the ground and burying a suitcase full of cash.

Why Do People Say Preferred Shares Are A Good Investment?

Pref shares supposedly offer three advantages to investors; a) They recover more than equity investors in a bankruptcy, b) They pay tax efficient dividends, c) Their dividend is safer than common equity dividends. Let's examine all three.

How often does a meteor hit the earth?

In some senses, buying a preferred share (especially when the issuer is investment grade) because it has a higher priority in a bankruptcy is like insuring your house against getting hit by a meteor. It hardly ever happens, but if you do want to spend your money, an insurance company will take it.

More than 6,000 meteors hit the Earth every year, or roughly 17 a day. Publicly traded companies rarely default on their debt - especially the banks and investment grade borrowers that are the main issuers of preferred shares. Even for non-investment grade companies, the default rate is usually only around 1.5%, and 5% would be considered an elevated default rate. At present, the energy sector is under stress, and the 12-month trailing Moody's Non-Investment Grade Default Rate is currently 4.2%. Over the next 12 months, it's forecast to decline to 3.8%. If we use the Russel 5000 as universe of issuers of preferred shares, a 5% default rate would equate to 250 defaults per year, much less than the 6,000 times a meteor hits the earth. It's worth noting, too, that many corporations that default in their debt do not enter into bankruptcy. They choose to restructure their debt.

Bankruptcy - Just How Much Better Do Preferred Share Holders Do?

Edward Altman is best known for inventing the Z-Score, but he also did the earliest research into the recovery rates of defaulted debt. His research, and that of the rating agencies, has shown that on average, senior secured bank debt recovers 70 cents on the dollar, senior unsecured bonds recover 40%, and junior unsecured bonds, which rank higher than preferred shares, recover 15%. Crucially, the 15% recovery rate for junior subordinated bonds, is the mean rate. The median rate of recovery, the value observed most often, has been as low as 2%. Obviously, preferred shares would recover less than a junior subordinated bond. The lessons are: 1) If you want safety and to come out of a bankruptcy relatively whole - invest in senior debt. 2) Junior subordinated debt gets virtually wiped out, don't assume that pref shares, which rank lower, will do any better.

Bankruptcy - Do Shareholders Always Get Wiped Out?

An implicit assumption made when stating that preferred shareholders do better when a company gets into financial distress is that common equity becomes worthless. In this age of pre-pac bankruptcies, that's not always the case. The history of the Euro Tunnel is worth considering. In September of 1995, the owner of the Euro Tunnel stopped payment on its junior subordinated debt, which represented 96% of the GBP 8 Billion that it owed. Three years later, a restructuring was agreed that resulted in equity holders retaining 11.8% of the company's shares, with the remainder in the hands of its lenders. The company continued to struggle, and in 2005, it entered into bankruptcy with GBP 6.2 Billion of debt. One would think that equity holders couldn't dodge a bullet twice. One would be wrong. The company that owned the Euro Tunnel was French, as were 410,000 of its 660,000 shareholders. They were able to organize and pressure the French Government of the day to such an extent, that it became clear that a bankruptcy would drag on for years. In the end, shareholders would end up with 13% of a restructured new company, with the potential of seeing their stake rise to 67% over time. They actually ended up in a better position!

Tax Advantages of Preferred Shares

Yes - Preferred share dividends are tax efficient for many investors. The same is true of the dividends paid to shareholders.

The headline rate of a preferred share will be higher than that of a common share, but it comes at the expense of potential capital gains, and it doesn't grow over time.

And think about it - Tax savings for investors come at the expense of the company. A $100 million dividend is $100 million of lost expenses. The total savings (more tax paid by the corporation, less by the investors) is marginal, especially in low tax states like Florida. Tell your accountant to find a better way to reduce your tax bill and let the capital stay in the company to grow in a tax-efficient manner.

Preferred Share Dividends Are Safer Than Those On Common Shares

There are various classes of preferred shares, cums (cumulative) non-cums (non-cumulative), perpetual prefs, etc. I actually don't have enough information to make a judgement on this point one way of the other, but I'm prepared to concede that it is true. But so what? Pref share dividends aren't as safe as coupon payments on bonds. If safety is what you want, buy a bond. If you can tolerate a little extra risk, have a combination of equity, bonds and cash in your portfolio.

This Is Why Preferred Shares Will Continue To Be A Bad Investment

"But even a broken clock tells the correct time twice a day. How do I know that isn't the case here? I care about the future, not the past." For the answer to that question, one must look at lessons the CDO market learned during the Credit Crunch.

Roughly 70 percent of all US preferred shares are issued by financial institutions, and a further 10% are issued by mREITs. Before spending trillions on a new generation of stealth bombers, the US Government spends billions on computer models and prototypes so that it can gain insight into the best course of action. We can do the same thing because, in many ways, a CDO is a simplified miniaturized bank. Like a bank, a CDO's assets consist of loans, bonds, mortgages or other credit instruments. Like a bank, a CDO is highly leveraged, and it issues various types of capital instruments. Different classes have different priorities in a bankruptcy, and there is a "waterfall" where interest payments for more junior securities can be suspended to allow the payment of interest for more senior securities.

Diagram 1 is a pictorial representation of a CDO/simplified bank balance sheet. The First Loss Tranche shown represents 10% of funding - roughly what an average bank's TCE, or Tangible Common Equity Ratio would be today, while preferred shares are analogous to the Second Loss Tranche of a CDO.

Diagram 1 - Theoretical Bank/CDO Balance Sheet

Assets: $1 Billion: One Hundred $10 Million Loans in Ten Industries

A B C D E F G H I J 1 $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M 2 $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M 3 $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M 4 $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M 5 $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M 6 $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M 7 $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M 8 $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M 9 $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M 10 $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M $10M

Debt & Equity: $1 Billion of Funding

Capital Market Term - Sr. Secured Loan CDO Term - Super Senior / "AAAA" Rated Debt Bank Capital Term - Sr. Unsecured Debt CDO Term - AAA Rated Debt Bank Capital Term - Subordinated Debt, Jr. Sub Debt, Perpetual Debt etc. CDO Term - Mezzanine Tranches Preferred Shares / Second Loss Tranche Common Equity / First Loss Tranche - $100 million TCE

In a Crisis, All Correlations Approach One

When times are good and the economy is booming, banks, CDOs and mREITs (and their shareholders) do very well. But how do Second Loss/pref share investors do? Basically, their performance is like hitting a single against a tired pitcher - it's okay, but you're not going to get paid like A-Rod.

What about when times are bad? Another Michael Lewis book, The Big Short tells the story of how traders at Morgan Stanley became bearish on the US housing market and went short the risky equity tranche of RMBS before the Credit Crunch. They should have made a fortune! Instead their losses drove the company into bankruptcy. Right call - but they drove the company into bankruptcy! Ouch!! Their mistake was forgetting Fischer Black's statement that in a crisis, all correlations converge to one. In an attempt to reduce the risk of their short position, they went long so-called less risky more senior tranches of RMBS. Ultimately, their hedge did not behave the way they expected it to, and if anything, it increased their risk.

Diagram 2 is a minefield that shows what happens to the asset side of a bank or CDO when times are bad. Two hypothetical high default scenarios (4%) are shown - one where there is high degree of systematic risk and multiple industries experience defaults, and one where there is a low degree of systematic risk and defaults are localized to one industry. Exploding mines represent defaulted loans, bonds, or mortgages.

There are a few things to note. First, the severity of a default is important. If a loan is fully collateralized, then there are no losses. On the other hand, if there is a negative feedback loop, as was the case in the credit crunch when elevated default rates resulted in a flood of houses of repossessed houses being listed for sale, recovery rates will plunge as the value of collateral falls. Second, timing is important. If defaults are correlated, as in Scenario 2, they typically happen in a relatively short time, and capital on the lower levels (equity, preferred shares) can be wiped out. If the losses from defaults are severe enough - i.e. 100 cents on the dollar, even senior debt can come under stress. When defaults happen on a somewhat random basis (Scenario 1), the timing is usually more spread out, and the remaining non-defaulted assets will continue to earn profits, thereby rebuilding capital.

Diagram 2 - A Default Minefield

Scenario 1: Low Correlation of Default

A B C D E F G H I J 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 X X X X

X - Defaulted Loan, Mortgage, or Bond

Total Loss: 0% Recovery Rate: $40 million - 20% Recovery Rate: $32 million 50% Recovery Rate: $20 million

Scenario 2: High Correlation of Default

A B C D E F G H I J 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 X 8 X 9 X 10 X

X - Defaulted Loan, Mortgage, or Bond

Total Loss: 0% Recovery Rate: $40 million - 20% Recovery Rate: $32 million 50% Recovery Rate: $20 million

Table 2 summarizes how each class of security may act in each scenario. As was the historic case of the last decade, there really aren't any scenarios where preferred shares give a superior return. The best that you can hope for is to tread water.

Table 2 - How Each Level of The Capital Perform When Defaults are High

Security Scenario 1 - Low Correlation Scenario 2 - High Correlation Common Equity / First Loss Very few places to hide. Stock pickers can do well - nine out of ten chance of being in an unaffected industry or company - lots of Netflixs or Amazons Pref Share / Mezzanine Tranches Can be wiped out or stressed depending on default severity Likely to be wiped out as defaults happen in clusters. Senior Debt A well diversified loan portfolio largely holds its value Nine out of ten diversified loan portfolios hold up. One out of ten comes under stress.

Conclusion

The question to ask yourself is, "Why take a substandard return for protection that doesn't hold up in bad times?" If times are good (think of a tired pitcher with a hanging curve ball), home run hitters do well and so do equities. Preferred shares are like a batter in the lower half of the line-up hitting the odd single. If times are bad (someone pitching a no-hitter), preferred shares and common equities strike out or hit weak fly balls. Meanwhile, bonds do okay, they continue to draw Walks. In all circumstances, preferred shares do poorly or mediocre at best. Over the course of an entire season, home run hitters and base on ball specialists will do as well or better.

If you want to reduce your risk, hold a combination of cash, equities and bonds that is tailored to your risk tolerance. Over the long term, your portfolio will likely have less volatility, better returns, and greater liquidity. If you need total safety, go to cash.

In short, though - Never Buy Preferred Shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.