Still No Clarity For Coffee

After weeks of a directionless prices trend in the front-month futures contract, coffee remains locked in a neutral trend as a mixture of tight supplies and a weak currency component have kept both bulls from gaining control of the dominant short-term trend. As we'll discuss in this report, however, there is good reason for expecting inflation pressures to pick up in the coming months, which should eventually boost java prices.

The fact that coffee has been trendless lately isn't surprising. By all accounts, managed money is currently on both sides of the market in a veritable tug-of-war between buyers and sellers. But even aside from current fund positioning, the fact remains that due to the lack of synchronization involving the re-opening of economies around the world, there is no clarity in the coffee market right now.

Where prices are headed in the very short-term (1-4 week) outlook is therefore anyone's guess, but (if I may venture my own best guess), the lateral range visible in the continuous coffee futures chart, below, will likely continue a few weeks longer due to virus-related supply-chain uncertainties and the aforementioned bull/bear balance among fund managers.

Source: BigCharts

From a fundamental perspective, there seems to be a consensus among coffee traders and industry players that coffee's tight supply situation will persist for several more months. Normally around this time of year the market would be faced with increased bean supplies from harvests in major producing nations Colombia and Brazil; but the global pandemic has played havoc with harvesting season like it has with everything else. Thus, the tight supply situation is relatively unchanged, which would normally be good news for the bulls.

What's mitigating this good news, though, is the weakness in the overall broad market for natural resources. This was illustrated by the huge plunge in oil prices a couple of weeks ago. Indeed, coffee's recent price drop toward the lower end of its 3-month range followed close on the heels of crude oil's collapse. Coffee, along with most major commodities, was heavily (albeit briefly) sold as traders feared the worst-case-scenario for the global economy. In recent days, however, oil prices have stabilized and coffee appears to have begun its own stabilization process.

With oil prices no longer an immediate concern for traders, the focus among participants has turned to the fundamentals. And coffee's fundamental picture is admittedly a mixed bag, with tight supplies being counteracted by a recent demand drop. On that note, the latest S&D Coffee & Tea Market Report observed there was some "selling pressure in the market on the back of physical coffee being moved from one hand to the other as the industry tries to adjust to the demand shift seen by the lockdowns."

Coffee prices have also been under pressure of late due to the severe weakness in the Brazilian Real currency, which can have a palpable impact on international bean prices due to Brazil's outsized role in the international coffee market. The Real has fallen to a record low as currency traders expect post-COVID challenges to prove far more daunting for emerging nations like Brazil than for more developed ones like the U.S. Recent safe-haven demand for the U.S. dollar has also hurt the Real, but Brazil's soft economy and political uncertainties are also culprits behind the currency's weakness.

Source: BigCharts

Looking beyond the admittedly uncertain short-term outlook, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) period ahead is likely to bring some clarity to the java market. As I touched on in the previous commentary, inflation across the broad spectrum of commodity prices is likely to become a reality in the months ahead as central bank pump priming intersects with a drastic reduction in industrial-and food industry-production. Quite simply, governments' response to the coronavirus has paved the way for increased inflation, which is classically defined as too much money chasing a diminished supply of goods and services.

Eventually, rising money supply (see M2 money stock chart below) will combine with slowing production to boost commodities priced in dollars across the board. Coffee, too, stands to benefit from rising inflation-especially given its relative strength versus other the major agricultural resources in recent months.

Source: St. Louis Fed

On a strategic note, my favorite coffee trading vehicle fell victim to the latest increase in natural resource market volatility. I was stopped out of my short-term trading position in the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO), which tracks the coffee futures price, when the 35 level was violated on an intraday basis last week.

I noted previously that "short-term volatility will…likely remain a risk until the lockdowns are lifted," and this proved to be the case for JO. I'm back in a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio, and I have no plans to initiate a new long position in the coffee ETN until the market shows greater clarity both fundamentally and technically. Accordingly, I recommend that traders remain defensive for now until we get another confirmed buy signal in the coffee market.

Source: BigCharts

To summarize, a neutral trend is likely to prevail in the near term as the weak currencies of major coffee producing countries like Brazil combine with lockdown-related adjustments. In the coming months, however, we should begin to see signs of increasing inflation pressures thanks to the explosive growth in money supply and shrinking industrial production. A bullish intermediate-term outlook toward coffee is therefore still warranted in my estimation despite short-term market volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.