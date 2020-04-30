The 10-Year Treasury Rate May Fall To 0%

10-year Treasury rates are already low, but they are on the cusp of going even lower. The printing of money and the contracting economy will be blamed for the disinflationary forces that are now bestowed upon us, and that will send rates on the 10-year to nearly 0%. It seems like a wild idea, but then again, who could ever imagine rates on the 10-year would fall to 60 basis points.

As the nominal GDP contracts and money grows more rapidly, the velocity of money will fall. As that velocity decreases, so do inflation rates and interest rates. The correlation between rates and the velocity of MZM is nearly identical and visible to the naked eye, something we discussed (and part of a video) within my Marketplace service Reading The Markets.

The Velocity Pushes Lower

During the first quarter, the velocity of MZM fell 1.235, its lowest level since the 1950s. It means that for every dollar created in the MZM money supply, there is only $1.23 created in GDP. Contrast that to periods of high inflation and such as in 1981, when $1 in MZM created about $3.5 in GDP.

The velocity of MZM is merely a ratio of nominal GDP divided by MZM money stock. The slower GDP grows, and the faster MZM rises, the slower the velocity of MZM gets. More easily understood, the amount of MZM money is quietly literally nearly equal to the entire size of the US GDP, presently.

With more dollars floating around in the economy than being used for output, it's essentially creating a disinflation force and suppressing inflation. As a result, there's no reason for bond yields to rise. In fact, we are now in a period where the velocity is likely to contract even further due to the excessive creation of MZM and contraction in GDP the velocity of MZM is likely to fall more.

That can only mean bad things for interest rates, with the prospects of yields falling further than where they already historically low levels. One can easily see in the chart the correlation between the velocity of MZM and the 10-year Treasury rate.

Falling to 0%

Technically the 10-year is flashing very worrying signs at the moment with a bearish pattern, which is known as a descending triangle. Should the interest rate fall below 50 basis points, it's likely to trigger a very sharp decline. That level around 50 basis points has been serving as a level of technical support. It could result in the Treasury rate falling to around 0% in the not too distant future.

The alternative, of course, is the there is a chance that the Treasury yields bucks the trend against the velocity of MZM and rises. The chart does indicate that if the yields rise above a downtrend at roughly 65 basis points, they could climb back to approximately 80 basis points.

Economic Data

With a wave of economic data expected over the next weeks, a break below 50 basis points could happen relatively soon. The ISM manufacturing report and the non-manufacturing report will come out starting tomorrow while the job reports are scheduled for next week.

Additionally, there are signs that the economy for the second quarter is in dire condition. The initial reading from the Atlanta Fed GDPNow is forecasting a second quarter contraction of about 12.1%.

Should the economy begin to recover, then it seems reasonable to think that any move lower in the 10-year yield could wind up being only temporary. In contrast, a longer-contraction in the economy could lead to rates staying lower for longer.

Risk For Stocks

There are plenty of risks currently in this economy, and while the equity market is in rally mode, it seems few are paying attention to this potential scenario. A drop in the 10-year rate to 0% would likely not be received well by equity investors as it would once again serve a reminder to how bad the economic scenario is at the moment. It could result in the market's recent rally fading quickly.

Following the 10-year Treasury yield at this point, maybe one of the most important financial assets to monitor. It might just tell you which way stocks are likely to go next.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.