Still Too Early To Turn Bullish On EM; USD To Remain Strong

We saw previously that global concerns over the weak economic output in the next 12 to 18 months have significantly increased the demand for traditional safe-havens since the start of the year, especially the US dollar. Even though some economists are now expecting the USD to weaken in the near to medium term as a result of the aggressive monetary injections from the Fed, we do think that the dollar has the potential to appreciate in the coming months. Two popular candidates to suffer from the USD strength are the euro and the Japanese yen; both economies will struggle to recover in the medium term, implying a weakening real GDP growth differential (relative to the US) and a cheaper currency. Figure 1 shows that the real GDP growth differential has historically acted as a strong driver of the world's reserve currency; hence, high uncertainty related to Covid-19 will lead to a poor performance of most economies relative to the US and a stronger USD.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

As equities keep recovering from their March 23rd lows at a very fast pace, investors have been questioning if other "oversold" assets will also start to rise on hopes of a global V-shape recovery. For instance, we saw extreme moves in the EM markets, with some currencies experiencing massive depreciation since January. Figure 2 shows the year-to-date performance of all major EM currencies; the Brazilian real is down nearly 26% since the start of the year, shortly followed by the South African rand (ZAR) and the Mexican peso (MXN) down 23.2% and 20.7%, respectively. The BRL has continued to weaken even though the Fed broadened its swap lines with the central bank of Brazil, which indicates that the devaluations that are occurring in the EM space are not due to concerns over the USD shortage, but more about the uncertainty following the Covid-19 crisis. In addition, Brazil and Mexico have been also sensitive to the collapse in oil prices since the start of the year, making it difficult for both currencies to recover significantly in the near term.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

Hence, even though a lot of EM equities still appear very cheap, we do not recommend investors to pile their money into EM assets as we could see a divergence between US and EM stock markets on the back of a rising US dollar. Figure 3 (left frame) shows the strong relationship between the ADXY and EM equities over time. Liquidity in the EM markets peaked in January 2018, which perfectly matches the start of the US dollar rally. The ADXY recently broke an important support line at 102.50, which has been constantly weighing on EM equities. Even though we do not expect another sharp depreciation in EM currencies in the near to medium term, we do think that the current trend in the USD could continue for a little while, simply coming from a poor recovery in the EM economies as we mentioned earlier.

It is important to know that there is a positive relationship between assets (especially equities) and the currency in most of the EM economies; unlike Japan where a cheaper currency has generally led to higher equities (and vice versa), trending EM equities tend to coincide with a strong currency. Figure 3 (right frame) gathers a lot of information in a single chart and shows that periods of USD strength are generally marked by an outperformance of US equities (SPY) relative to the rest of the world (VEU). We do expect the US dollar to mean revert at some point in the future, but not in the short run. The trend in the USD is here to stay.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

To conclude, even though the Fed increased the size of its balance sheet by nearly $3tr since its lows in Q4 2019 to a new historical high of $6.6tr and is expected to raise it to USD 8/9 trillion by the end of the year, we do think that the USD is set to remain strong against most of the currencies in the coming months, which could weigh on EM assets. As a result, we think that investors could generate higher returns in US equities (relative to non-US assets) in this uncertain and volatile period despite the titanic drop in economic fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDJPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.