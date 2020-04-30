QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) CEO Timothy Cutt on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Kent - Director, IR

Timothy Cutt - President and CEO

William Buese - CFO and Treasurer

Joseph Redman - VP, Energy

Conference Call Participants

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Energy

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Josh Silverstein - Wolfe Research

Gail Nicholson - Stephens

William Kent

With me today on the line are Tim Cutt, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Buese, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Joe Redman, Vice President of Energy. If you've not done so already, please go to our website, qepres.com, to obtain copies of our earnings release which contain tables with our financial results, along with a slide presentation with supporting materials.

In today's conference call, we will use certain non-GAAP measures including EBITDA, which is referred to as adjusted EBITDA, in our earnings release and SEC filings, and free cash flow. These measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure in the earnings release and SEC filings.

In addition, we’ll be making numerous forward-looking statements. We remind everyone that our actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control. We refer everyone to our more robust forward-looking statement disclaimer and discussion of these risks factors facing our business in our earnings release and SEC filings.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy Cutt

Thank you, Will, and good morning to everybody, and thank you for joining the call today.

I'll begin with an overview of the actions we've taken to address the current environment followed by an update of our first quarter operation performance. Since January of 2019, we have focused on delivering value over volume and are holding firm to this principle through these unprecedented times.

Following my update, I'll turn call over to Bill to discuss our first quarter financial performance and to provide an update on our liquidity position. In mid-March when WTI hit $35 a barrel, we announced plans to lay down one rig and suspend the fracking operations in the Permian effective May 1.

We also suspended refrac operations in the Williston Basin. The following week, prices continue to drop and we immediately suspended fracking operations in the Permian and notify the second rig that it would be released. This action leaves us with one rig operating in the Permian to build the necessary dock counts to execute the 2021 program.

The second rig located in Williston is drilling the Disco pad which is a least holding operation. This drilling program will complete operations in late May. During July, we plan to complete two of the six wells being drilled to meet our lease obligations. All other operated activities in the Williston have been suspended. Finally, we have developed a detailed well shipment strategy that is independent of our hedge positions and have lower LOE and increased EBITDA.

In general, we are prepared to shutting wells once the netbacks price in the field is equal to the variable LOE plus the transportation expense. We have taken into account technical considerations to avoid any significant impacts to EURs and leasehold obligations to avoid loss of acreage.

We have started shutting in wells and given the anticipated price environment during the next few months, we are prepared to take more significant action if necessary. We have also delayed the startup of 10 completed wells in DSU 11.25 in County Line until prices improve. We run numerous financial models to understand the impact of production curtailments on free cash flow.

Given the reduction, the variable LOE and transportation expense, and the improvement to hedge - our hedge position as prices drops, free cash flow is not significantly impacted when price drops, and we shut in additional production. We recently added hedges for May through July at $30 a barrel per month, a period of time that is expected to experience the most significant impact to demand. We now have 13 million barrels hedged to cover the remainder of the year at an average price of approximately $56.50.

Although current operational performance may not be front of mind for most investors, I do believe it is critically important to understand what we have been able to achieve during the first quarter to help project our ability to perform once markets begin to recover. We are very pleased with the operational performance in the quarter and are on or ahead of the original guidance in all categories.

Drilling and completions operations were complete for the 25-well 0312 DSU in County Line before spending fracking operations in the Permian. We are very pleased with all aspects of this development project.

As you can see from Slide 6 and 7 of our IR deck, [indiscernible] cumulative production rates were exceeding expectations, and in most benches, significantly exceeding average peer performance.

The budget curve shown on Slide 6 was based on QEP’s previous experience in County Line along with evaluating offset operator well performance. The tank is performing as expected with the deeper benches producing oil quickly, while the shallower zones take time to dewater the tank before producing oil at tight curve rates. The significant outperformance is primarily coming from the Wolfcamp B and Sprayberry C-benches.

The Sprayberry B-bench is performing better than expected, and the middle and lower Sprayberry wells were now hitting their expected peak rates after helping to dewater the tank. We have 3 wells with a 30-day average rate greater than 2,000 barrels a day, 4 additional wells with 30-day average greater than 1,500 barrels day, and 10 additional wells exceeding 1,000 barrels a day for 30 days. This positive performance is a strong affirmation of the modifications that we have made to our limited entry fracture zones discussed on Slide 8 at the IR deck.

Reduced cluster spacing along with fewer and smaller perforations has resulted in a higher perforation friction, and most importantly, improve cluster efficiency. Our drilling and completions team also continues to improve on both cost and efficiency. As you can see from Slide 9 of the IR deck, our most recent wells in DSU 0312 delivered an - drilled and completed cost of $500 a foot and fracked over 3,600 lateral feet per day, which remains peer-leading.

In the Williston, we have sustained production from the first of two wells refracked in the quarter, while the second well is being drilled out and prepared for production. We are encouraged by the results as demonstrated on Slide 10 of the IR deck. We understand that these results might be overwhelmed by other concerns in the current market, but it is critically important for our investors to understand QEP’s ability to efficiently develop our high-quality acreage position in the Midland Basin once the market comes back in balance.

We have lowered the 2020 capital budget by 32%, down to $385 million. Please keep in mind that our original plan was front-end loaded and we have deployed $180 million of capital in the first quarter. We have significantly lowered spending in the second and third quarters and have retained flexibility to lower the fourth quarter’s spend further if price recovery does not support during - resuming drilling and fracking operations at that time. This plan is expected to deliver more than $100 million of free cash flow in 2020 at a range of price and shut-in scenarios.

In summary, we have adjusted our plans to allow us to navigate through a period of low price while continuing to generate significant free cash flow. Our recent development activity in County Line demonstrates our ability to be a low-cost developer of core acreage while delivering outstanding well results. We are well positioned to move through this unprecedented reduction in demand and we look forward to things gradually returning to normal.

I’ll now turn the call over to Bill to discuss the first quarter financial results along with information on our liquidity position.

William Buese

Thank you, Tim and good morning everyone.

Over the next few minutes, I'll provide some details on our first quarter results and update our 2020 guidance before opening the call up for Q&A. For the first quarter 2020, we reported net income of $367 million compared to a net loss of $110 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Driving that net income was $407 million unrealized gain associated with our commodity derivatives position. At the end of the first quarter, the derivatives portfolio was a net asset of $390 million compared to a net liability of $18 million at the end of the fourth quarter. In the first quarter, we generated $173.9 million of adjusted EBITDA, a modest decrease from the $183.8 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily driven by a decrease in equivalent production and realized prices in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter.

Combined, the total LOE and transportation expense was down slightly to a combined $54 million and G&A was down more than $15 million in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter. We continue to enter into commodity derivative contracts during the quarter and we currently hold the contract excluding bases swaps totaling 13 million barrels of oil for the remaining nine months of 2020.

The average fixed price of the remaining contracts for the year is approximately $56.50 per barrel. Please see the 10-Q for additional details on our derivative portfolio During the first quarter, we generated net cash provided by operating activities of $151.9 million, and as expected with our capital program be in front-end loaded, reported a free cash flow outspend of $31.6 million, a $40 million improvement compared with the outspend in the first quarter of 2019. The improvement was primarily due to an increase in realized derivative gains and decreases in LOE and G&A expense, partially offset by a decrease in oil, gas, and NGL sales, and an increase to accrued capital expenditures.

In the first quarter, we booked $165.4 million income tax receivable, largely tied to the CARES Act that was passed in March of 2020. If you recall, we received a $73.9 million AMT credit refund in 2019 and had originally forecasted an additional $75 million of AMT credit refunds over the next three years, including $37 million in 2020. The CARES Act allowed us to accelerate all of the remaining $75 million of AMT credit refunds into calendar year 2020.

In addition, the CARES Act permits to carry back our 2018 net operating loss into 2014 when we pay tax in conjunction with our midstream business sale, creating an additional $91 million AMT credit that we also expect to receive this year. In total, we now expect to receive approximately $165 million of tax refunds during the second half of 2020.

With regard to our balance sheet, at the end of the first quarter, total assets were approximately $5.9 billion, and total shareholders’ equity was approximately $3 billion. Total gross debt was approximately $1.9 billion. We had no borrowings outstanding under our revolving credit facility, and we had $70 million of cash.

During the first quarter, we repurchased approximately $50 million in principal amount of our 2021 notes, $35 million of our 2022 notes, and $13 million of our 2023 notes all that discounts reducing our outstanding growth debt by approximately $100 million to a total $1.9 billion outstanding.

Before moving on to guidance, I wanted to spend a few moments discussing our capital structure and liquidity as shown on slide 11 through 13 in the IR deck. Starting with our senior notes, at March 31, we had $1.9 billion of notes outstanding with maturities ranging from March 1, 2021 to March 1, 2026 and coupons ranging from 5.25% to 6.875%.

The notes require interest be paid semiannually are unsecured and rank equally with all of our other existing unsecured obligations. We can redeem the notes at any time before their maturity at a redemption price based on a make-whole amount plus accrued interest. The indentures that govern the notes contained customary events or default and covenants that may limit our ability to among other things to place liens on our assets.

Our revolving credit facility which matures in September of 2022 provides for a loan commitments of $1.25 billion. The facility provides we’re borrowing are short-term interest rates and contains customary covenants and restrictions. It is important to note that the credit facility is not secured, is not subject to semiannual borrowing base redetermination and does not prohibit our ability to utilize borrowings for the repurchase and refinancing of our senior notes.

The agreement contains financial covenants that limit the amount of total debt we can incur and therefore may limit the amount available to be drawn. The three financial covenants are a net funded debt to cap ratio that may not exceed 60%, a leverage ratio under which net funded debt may not exceed 3.75 times of adjusted EBITDA and present value coverage ratio or PV-9 ratio under which the present value of our approved reserves must exceed net funded debt by 1.5 times.

The present value calculation is required to be delivered to the bank - bank group by April 1 of each year and is calculated using the prior-year-end reserve report and an average commodity price deck provided by a subset of the Bank Group. We delivered our present value calculation to the Bank Group in early March.

And as of April 1, the Pv-9 ratio is the most restrictive of the three financial covenants with respect to our ability to incur additional indebtedness, and we expect this to be the case through the remainder of 2020. The next time a present value calculation is due to be delivered to the Bank Group is April 1, 2021. We are currently in compliance with all covenants under the credit agreement.

On the liquidity front, we exited the first quarter with over $300 million of total liquidity made up of $70 million of cash and approximately $240 million of incremental indebtedness allowable pursuant to that Pv-9 covenant as defined in the credit agreement. You can find more details about our liquidity position on slide 12 of the IR deck.

We believe that the generation of free cash flow, cash on hand, and the expected AMT credit refunds will be sufficient to fund our operations, capital expenditures, interest expense, and repayment of the $332 million of notes due March 1, 2021 over the next 12 months. In addition, we expect to have access to borrowings under our credit facility to address any additional liquidity needs that may arise during that time frame.

On the liability management front, we continue to evaluate our options regarding our debt structure. While we don't have a specific plan to discuss today, we are closely monitoring the market and remain engaged in constructive conversations with our Bank Group, bondholders, and other investors about their views regarding our capital structure going forward.

As I discussed earlier, it is important to remember that our debt securities, both our credit facility and senior notes, are structured substantially different than the majority of our peers. And as a result, our strategy may look different than theirs. We look forward to updating you on a plan that makes sense for all of our stakeholders on future calls.

Moving on briefly to guidance, as stated in yesterday's release, given ongoing uncertainty, continued market volatility and the potential for both voluntary and involuntary curtailments over the next few months, the company's previous 2020 guidance should no longer be relied upon and further guidance aside from capital investment gains has been suspended until further notice.

In light of market conditions, we have scaled back our capital investment program by 32% from our original 2020 guidance excluding acquisition and divestiture activity, the midpoint of our guidance is now approximately $385 million including capital for midstream infrastructure. The Permian Basin will be allocated approximately 75% of the total capital budget.

As Tim mentioned earlier, our original plan was front-end loaded, so based on our updated guidance we currently plan to spend approximately $200 million for the balance of the year with the bulk of that forecasted to be spent in the fourth quarter assuming we see the necessary price recovery. Please see earnings release for a few additional details on our 2020 guidance.

With that I will now turn the call back over to Tim.

Timothy Cutt

Thanks, Bill. And we'll just go straight into Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Kashy Harrison with Simmons Energy. Please state your question.

Kashy Harrison

So, first one for me, I was just wondering, Tim, how much production are you currently curtailing? And, Bill, I know your ability to comment on guidance is highly limited just given the uncertain market, but I was wondering if either one of you could provide a best guess on how to think about an exit rate for 2020 at the forward strip?

Timothy Cutt

Yes. So, let me take those two questions separately. And I'll start off with the kind of talking about 2020 and then a little bit about 2021. So, if you look into how we're doing and you saw that chart we've provided on DSU 0312 in the pack, everything has really performed and built up to about 30,000 barrels a day. And, in March, we peaked production and plateaued around 65,000 barrels a day net to the entire business.

If you then - outside of shut-in, assume that we go on the decline which we started to go on, we would assume, Kashy, that our exit rate would be about 45,000 barrels a day. And I'll put a little bit more color on that.

So, I know a lot of people are curious about what is the 32% reduction in CapEx due to your volumes. If we weren't facing the shut-ins and we were providing guidance, we certainly would have expected without the shut-ins, our 32% reduction in capital would have taken about 10% of our volume out for 2020. It would have been higher there. Our 0312 has outperformed. And so, we're going to come in a little bit higher.

So, then - many have to consider shut-ins. Right now, I think we have about 3,000 barrels a day shut-in. I’ll talk a little bit more in a minute. So this is going to be a little bit long answer because I think you’ve asked what a lot of people are curious about. But we'd expect some more shut-ins going forward and I'll go into that in a little more detail.

So, if you think about what does all this mean for 2021. So when we had our two-year updated forecast with the reduced capital and I've mentioned that we expected a lower production by about 10% in 2020, I think if you assume that carries forward into 2021 with kind of a flat 2020-2021 production, I think that's a good ballpark to be in.

But, of course, there's a lot of caveats around those. We're assuming that price recovers to the level where we can start fracking again in the fourth quarter. We've got that going on in November. And so we entered the year on an incline. So last year we ended the year with a reduction - reducing to the first quarter. This year we entered the year on an increase but however you look at that - however you look at the shut-ins we think kind of 45,000 barrel a day exit rate is pretty good.

So let me now turn to the question on kind of the shut-ins because this is one of the more complex things that the entire market is wrestling with. And as I mentioned in the prepared remarks once the net back price is equal to the variable cost for transportation for any particular well, we will consider shutting in that well.

But we're also looking at taking into account technical considerations and also leasehold factors. For instance, we have the new wells in 0312 and the tank over their bubble point. That would be an exemplary well. We wouldn’t want to take it offline. It is also an example of the well that has a very, very low operating costs. And so it will be one of the last to go anyway.

We're also factoring in kind of cost to return wells to production after extended shut-in periods. And so you wrap all that together and you say at $15 oil price and netbacks ranging from $3 to $10 a barrel depending on the specific field differentials, we think, at a $15 same-price, we’d anticipate shutting in about 20% of our total production; majority of that coming from the Williston with about 50% of the Williston shut in.

I'll finish by kind of telling you that May is a bit of an anomaly. And so we're just looking this on an individual well basis. We’ve sold the physical barrels for May. And so if we have to replace these shut in and we have to satisfy our contracts, we have to pay a fee which shouldn’t be up to $8 to $10 a barrel to satisfy those contracts.

So, in May, we have to consider that, but we would not anticipate, at this point, having a significant shut in May. But as we get towards June, price stays where it is, differentials hopefully come in a little bit, the roll comes in a little bit, and we're able to sustain production, but we're prepared to shut it in if not. So, that was a really long answer, but I think it gives you - I guess a number of folks on the phone an answer to I think questions on people's minds.

Kashy Harrison

Well, that’s very helpful. And I'm assuming when you talk about 45,000 barrels a day exit rate, you're assuming some of the production that gets shut in, does that - does some of that production comes back, is that the assumption there?

Timothy Cutt

Yes. I assume all of it comes back. If we - it doesn't take a lot of movement where our wells on the calculation I mentioned are delivering good EBITDA. And so, if we - if you look at forward strip, it's oscillating in the mid-20s, in the mid-30s out in the fourth quarter. And we would anticipate being in good shape to be bringing those wells back on. And certainly, if we saw prices in kind of the mid-30s, we'd be encouraged to start our activity again.

The one thing I want to also - the one thing I want to kind of add to that, sorry, is that we're doing this independent of our hedge position. I know some operators are talking about - I'm talking about barrels above the hedge position. We think this is - should be an independent decision. Absolutely, the hedge is financial instrument, and we're looking at every individual oil. In a family that is losing money, we shouldn't be producing it. We should be saving the transportation and operating costs.

Kashy Harrison

Well, that certainly makes sense. And then I guess for my second question, Bill, thanks for all the color in the balance sheet. And so, given the unsecured nature of the facility, if you wanted to say issue second lien or third lien notes similar to what some of your peers are trying to do, what would need to happen? Would you need to transition to a secure facility first and then issue it? Or do you have the capability to issue subordinated second lien, third lien notes today and take out the maturities that exist in 2023 and beyond?

William Buese

It's a good question, Kashy. The answer is we don't have the ability to issue or limited ability. The credit facility has a small basket under it but it's very small. And then, of course, the notes point the other way have a basket - a limitation on lien’s basket as well under the indentures that would limit this size as a credit facility. So, we have to get creative. We're having conversations and - as I've mentioned, with our Bank Group, and bondholders, and others just to see the best path forward.

But as it stands today, we couldn't go out to answer your question with an example. We couldn't go out and issue $0.5 billion of second-lien notes today. I mean something like that could happen. We have to modify some things in our capital structure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Please state your question.

Neal Dingmann

Tim, just a couple of add-ons on the - so I just want to make some color on this. How do you view and you think of sort of full shut-ins versus material curtailments? And then sort of a second part of that, do you anticipate much in the way of cost good news shut-ins back?

Timothy Cutt

Yes. We have factored that in. And I'll hit the kind of cost to return to production first, and we kind of priority the shut-ins into about four different categories. And some of the easiest one to turn on and off, our gas lift wells, not a lot of mechanical moving parts. Our rod pump wells, we would say, on average, about $15,000 a well. It costs about $50,000 to repair a part of pump of well. And so, we think about one in four could have that. And so, we're putting in about $15,000 well. But ESPs get to be a lot more problematic.

So, we would actually slow our ESPs substantially before shutting them in. A replacement of an ESP and a work over there could be $250,000. So, we're considering that as we go. I would consider what we did on 1125 is a curtailment right now in production. That DSU should be probably hitting should be probably hitting with just those 10 wells that are shut in at a conservative level of 1,000 barrels a day.

So, we have quite a bit of oil shut in there waiting for a bit better price. And so, we’re going to be smart about this. We don’t think this is with us forever. We hope it's kind of a three-month phenomenon but we're prepared to go lower for longer. And then if it looks like longer the same period, we’re probably more willing to shut in that ESP fully and keep it down and pay the cost to bring it back but we want to be smart about this imbalance.

Neal Dingmann

Got it. And then just one follow-up for you, just on the dock count. I'm just wondering where docks now and then where do you sort of see that obviously as you take a break on the fracs for the better part of the year. How do you - when you were kind of given that Kashy that sort of production, how do you think about docks today and all that sort of where would that be towards the latter part of the year?

Timothy Cutt

Yes. I think we tracked I think 11 wells of 125 before we shut down fracking. And so, we probably had another 14 wells to go there that were already but uncompleted. And then we notified the second rig about a month ago left on April 24, so it probably drills another couple of wells. And then if you just do the math on every couple of wells a month for the rig that is drilling, that probably gives you a pretty good sense of where we're going to be on dock count as we get back in November.

If we get back to busy in November, we'd also pick up a second rig at that time. We've got the money in the cash flow forecast to be able to cover both fracking in the second rig. So, I don't have an exact number on the dock count will be.

At that point, but the technical team assures that’s enough if we take up a second rig to get started in November and go with the continuous program.

Operator

Our next question comes from Derrick Whitfield with Stifel. Please state your question. Derrick Whitfield, your line is open.

Derrick Whitfield

Perhaps for Tim. Are you attributing the supercharged reservoir condition solely to decrease cluster space or are there other design factors at play?

Timothy Cutt

No. I mean that's typically what we've seen in Mustang Springs. We have a situation here where we were able to go out and do 25 wells back-to-back. So those first wells were, we started pressuring up and as you frac across, we were going kind of from the East to the West and getting influence all the way through that frac program. So that’s generally how the tank is designed to perform.

We attribute the better performance to really our strategy around, let me venture in and getting a higher threshold each of the perforations and getting a better fracture network produced. And so, when you look at, I can't remember, I think it’s Slide 8 we show that chart cluster efficiency and we find that to be extraordinarily encouraging, if you think about cluster efficiency in the past from 60% to 100%, and now, you're getting up into the 90% average on cluster efficiency. You're breaking a lot and you get the contribution from all of that rock and so we’re quite encouraged by that.

But that’s an important thing. That’s also why we want to really keep a close eye on DSU 1125. We’re comfortable keeping that shut-in for two or three months. I think after that we feel less comfortable because you do have production offset and you could see the pressure coming out of the tank and it could start to potentially impact the EUR.

So we're keeping an eye on that. This is new territory for us but we do have the ability to do check pressures on wells, those are shut-in and so we're going to let it get to a point where we have a concern.

Derrick Whitfield

And Tim just to clarify on that last question, the cost or efficiency, are you attributing that improvement due to decreased cluster spacing? That was really the heart of that question, my apologies.

Timothy Cutt

Yes. So I’ll say one thing and I'll turn it over to Joe Redman because he leads that technical group. But it's the combination of the perforation size of fewer perforations and then the cluster spacing eventually. But let me turn it to Joe to give you a little more specific.

Joseph Redman

Yes. Thank you for the question, Tim. So when we think about that cluster efficiency and driving that up, we're really looking at kind of some key variables there. We look at how we space the perforations and the number of perforations in that frac stage. And so we're driving for that kind of high perforation friction that will ensure that we get a good distribution of frac initiation throughout the number of holes we put into pipes.

So we do that with a combination of, again, hole size, number of holes and our pump rate which all works together to create that efficiency.

Derrick Whitfield

Great. Thanks for the detail on that. And then as my follow up switching over to the Bakken, could you talk to the drivers behind the improvement in your LOE year-over-year?

Timothy Cutt

I'll turn that back to Joe as well, because he’s driving that as well.

Joseph Redman

All right. Thank you. Yes. Our LOE in both areas actually has been an area of focus for us over the last several months. You’ll notice kind of year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter we continue to see improvement there. In the most recent days, that's been through an effort to really high grade our workover program and I'd say now, we're being extremely selective with the expenditures on workovers.

We've also taken a pretty hard look at contract labor and ways to bring things in-house. And then kind of lastly right now, we're working with all of our vendors and suppliers and they're working with us as well on cost reductions as we kind of continue forward. So definitely a team effort and a field-led initiative for us to bring those costs down.

Operator

Our next question comes from Josh Silverstein with Wolfe Research. Please state your question.

Josh Silverstein

On the debt maturities of the [indiscernible] and then the payments to further retirements that you made in the first quarter. Just curious with your outlook for free cash flow over the back half this year and your note still trading well below par, I’m just curious if you will just continuously be out in the market buying those back and potentially would you even think about drawing down $100 million on the revolver to go and do that?

Timothy Cutt

I'll turn that to Bill.

William Buese

Josh, good question. I mean, the answer is everything is on the table. Obviously, we - in the fourth quarter and first quarter we were able to purchase some notes on the open market, whether that opportunity there is there again going forward, we don’t know, but I mean certainly it’s something we consider.

And again, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks and in my answer earlier, everything is kind of on the table. We’re having discussions with everyone, banker, bond holders, et cetera and we look forward to discussing our plans with you guys more going forward, but everything's on the table at this point.

Josh Silverstein

And then just on the operational side, two things here. One, Tim, you mentioned in your comments that you hope the Permian activity can come back when crude oils in the mid-30s. We don't really hit 35 in the forward curve in probably end of 2021. Does that mean you got to stay at the one rig pace right now? And just thinking about the activity we started in November, is that something that you contracted already or do you call somebody up in a couple of months from now and say, hey, what's your best price and how do we go from there?

Timothy Cutt

Those are good questions. And again, Josh, you can imagine we're in kind of the middle of a firefight right now. I think we've done a good job of getting down to a good run rate we need. We’re going to let - we're going to watch and see how 2021 develops. I mean if you would ask me six months ago can we deliver 100-plus million dollars of cash at the kind of pricing scenarios, I might have said no.

And so, we'll - I don't want to lock us in and say you couldn't take the activity back up, but we're going to be cautious to make sure that we don't go into a large outspend position in 2021. So we'll keep modifying that.

Contracting the equipment and the suppliers, we're confident in doing that. We've had a longstanding relationship with Halliburton on our frac unit drilling on rigs and crudes available and we feel comfortable. I mean, we're down a fairly small operation good relationship and they’re working with us.

So, we think we can provide a bit of notice and get going pretty quickly. I asked that question to Chris Longwell, our Head of Drilling and Completions, probably weekly, and he said we're standing ready. So, I think, as we see things improve, hopefully as we - none of us know what’s going to happen as people shut in and we start seeing the real effects of the fracking slowing down.

But as the market comes in balance, I think we’ll be poised and positioned as well as anybody to get back after it. And I think obviously the practice we had last year is going into kind of a cyclical program I think has helped us quite a bit to think about how do we make sure we retain the right people and equipment to shut down and pick back up at a pretty short notice.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Gail Nicholson with Stephens. Please state your question.

Gail Nicholson

I was just curious. When you guys look at the hedge market in 2021, can you just talk about what you're seeing there, if anything has changed kind of from the standpoint of the liquidity there and the ease of locking in hedges if you guys choose to do so?

Timothy Cutt

We're not seeing a lot of difference to normal as far as liquidity. It’s just a matter of what do you want to start locking yourself into for next year. I think obviously over - across the industry’s liquidity - I mean, across the industry, hedging activity is down. As Josh just mentioned, I mean the forward strip at the end of the year, in the 20s is not encouraging you to try and lock in when you have a kind of an increasing price projected in the forward strip. And so we’re making sure that we’re honing in on being able to operate if we don't have the bigger hedging opportunities. We hope they do come, and I am poised to move fairly quickly on that.

But at this point, I don't believe we would expect to have a liquidity issue if we try to jump in. That’s something, we have a risk committee, we talk about it every week. We're being smart about that. We're certainly with improved prices on natural gas, we've been pretty active in getting 2021 locked in a little bit more. But on the oil, I think it's a little more wait-and-see at this point.

Gail Nicholson

And then just to - and further question, LOE, when you look at the fixed versus variable costs in the LOE, is there a high fixed component in the Williston versus the Permian or can you just talk about how that varies?

Timothy Cutt

Yes. I’ll turn that over to Joe to talk about the distribution.

Joseph Redman

Yes. Thanks for that question. So when we think about our fixed cost versus the variable costs, we're - in that variable cost bucket we're looking at things that would be directly related to the cost of production that might include things like chemical, water disposal, general utility power, things like that. And so there is some variation between the areas and as we're making those decisions we actually take it all the way to the individual well level.

So we kind of start by taking it at the big picture field level and then we dial it in all the way down to the specific well including the contracts and transportation that are directly connected to that well. So our fixed to variable break out, variables between the areas that - and across wells and generally the variable cost is a little bit higher than the fixed cost when you add the dollars.

Gail Nicholson

And when you just look at those variable costs, what I guess pieces of those variable costs have you seen the most I guess deflation in?

Joseph Redman

Yes. So the ones that are in our direct control like water disposal, they tend to be just kind of direct operating costs. So those are pretty stable. The other things that come through various vendors and suppliers like chemicals, we're working with them to bring those costs down and that we do fit those kind of services out and we're doing that actively right now and seeing some movement in that graph.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn it back to Tim Cutt for closing remarks.

Timothy Cutt

All right. Thanks, everyone. Thanks for the good question. Really, I don't have a lot more to say. I don’t want to reiterate what we just went through. But I do want to take the opportunity to sincerely thank our workforce. You can imagine the stresses of hitting home, having to figure out how to social distance in the field safely and we continue to do that. And I really want to thank directly our field employees for showing up every day, delivering a fantastic service, and keeping a positive attitude as they do that.

We're checking in with everybody on a very regular basis. We have our field superintendents, on our leaderships calls now that I participate in. We're listening to our drilling folks and making sure that every single thing we do is safe for our employees and our contractors. But our employees are just being flexible. You can also imagine when we ask them to fundamentally do a business plan in a matter of a couple of days to execute reduction in activity, they pull through. We're able to review that quickly with the board and take good action.

So, I'm also proud and very confident. And this is - a number of us have been doing this for a while and this is one of the worst we’ve seen that we’re very, very confident we can navigate it calmly and just move through this. So with that, I think we’ll sign off and again, thanks for your interest and appreciate it.

