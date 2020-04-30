Shell's Cut Puts Oil Major Dividends In Play

The point being there is a sociological element to this as well as a straight numbers one.

The oil majors are trading on huge yields, the question is will they sustain them? There is uncertainty, BP's decision to hold the dividend reduces it, Shell's cut raises it.

The oil price is, as we know, in the doldrums. Certain fields - Permian, Alberta perhaps - look like they're going to have real problems keeping going.

The oil market

OK, so we've the destruction of demand wrought by both the coronavirus and the lockdown reaction to it. We also have the interesting decisions by both Russia and Saudi Arabia to launch price wars. Sure, the oil price is scraping along in the gutter. WTI went negative for a moment there, some heavy Alberta grades gain prices of mere cents to the barrel at the railhead.

We can expect much of the demand destruction to fade away as economies reopen - Germany is already doing so, as are some US states. The price wars will also fade as those nations need much higher prices in order to balance their total budgets. It's not just the production price that matters to them, it's the necessary revenue to keep the government show on the road that does.

As I've said before I think the oil majors have better finances than those governments. They can survive lower oil for longer that is.

The dividend question

The fall in the oil price has led to substantial falls in the prices of the oil majors. Whether they should cut their dividends or not is an obvious question. Given the way the calculation works this means they're now trading on very decent indeed yields. The question becomes, well, will they maintain those dividends?

The answer seems to be different for different companies. BP (BP) has not cut its dividend, Shell (RDS.A) has cut its.

A purely rational - ie, not taking the human element into account at all - and one shot, that is looking only at this moment, calculation would suggest that perhaps they should cut those dividends. But that just brings us to the grand question, will they?

My initial argument was that it will depend upon the individual management but I'd expect the impetus to be to maintain. Of course, if this all continues for years to come then they will because they'll run out of cash if they don't. But will they be willing to bridge this current period with a maintained divided? I thought they would.

What now bolsters me in this belief is that while BP(BP) has fallen to a resounding loss (this always happens to oil companies in a falling market) they have decided to maintain their dividend. Shell (RDS.A), on the other hand, has made the opposite decision, thereby rather destroying that consensus within my own head.

The background argument here being that the companies do not exist in isolation. They're always comparing themselves to each other. They compete with each other, most certainly, but then that's rather the point. They compete for access to investors as well. If one of them cuts their dividend then this - markedly - increases the likelihood that the others will too. If one doesn't then this reduces - less markedly - the risk that the others will.

BP maintaining the dividend is a strong signal that the sector will maintain their dividends. Shell cutting precisely and exactly the opposite, that others will too.

BP's dividend

We've had the announcement of BP's quarterly figures and they're not nice, to put it mildly:

BP's first-quarter profit tumbled by two thirds and its debt climbed to its highest on record as the coronavirus crisis hammered oil demand, but the energy major kept its dividend despite warning of exceptional uncertainty.

Please note what this analysis is not about, the ability of BP to carry this for the long term. It's also not a detailed examination of numbers. It's much more of a sociological explanation of what happens in capital markets. There's more access to detail on BP, Shell and Exxon's (NYSE:XOM) numbers through those links.

Shell's dividend

Shell has announced:

The Hague, April 30, 2020 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“RDS” or the “Company”) today announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of 2020 of US$ 0.16 per A ordinary share (“A Share”) and B ordinary share (“B Share”), reduced from the US$ 0.47 dividend for the same quarter last year.

For those in the ADR that's 32 cents per share.

Yields

As at pixel time this makes our three yields (and clearly there are other companies in the space) as follows:

(Shell dividend yield from Zach's)

Note this is not updated for the now current dividend yield of more like 3% or so on the UK listed stock.

(Exxon dividend yield from Zach's)

(BP dividend yield from Zach's)

Not the most number heavy of analyses, agreed

The point here is not to ponder the numbers and accounts of the oil majors. Rather, to point to the herd behaviour that so often occurs in companies in a certain sector. This is perhaps not entirely rational but it is wholly human - being social animals as we are.

If one of these companies cuts its dividend then it's more likely that others will. If one doesn't then less likely the others will. That's just how we work in groups.

We can go a little deeper and point out that the managements tend to think of themselves in relation to their peers. Or that the companies themselves are competing for access to that capital provided by shareholders. Or even just social approbation - we'd all understand if dividends got cut now but we'd not be happy about it.

It still remains true that we can and do expect some clustering of behaviour in companies in the same sector. They're all subject to the same basic external market forces (well, not entirely, they have different exposures to different geological areas etc but still) and they will be looking to each other as to what the next action should be.

Another way to put this is that the CEO of an oil major who does cut the dividend when others have not is going to look very exposed. Therefore the not cutting of one dividend makes the others less likely. Equally, the cutting of one leaves that decision open again for all the others.

My view

That BP has not cut its dividend despite the current market pressures makes me stronger in my belief that this valley in the oil price is not going to lead to general dividend cutting in the sector. That Shell has leads to the opposite conclusion that more is to come from other companies.

I am therefore entirely uncertain as to what is likely to happen.

The investor view

We can all see those dividend yields on the oil majors. We all know that stocking some of that away into the long term core portfolio at these sorts of prices is terribly tempting. The worry has been that the yields are a function of the fallen stock price which will be, soon enough, met by a fall in the dividend payment. That one major, BP, is not cutting makes the others doing so less likely. Shell has, making other cuts more likely.

As with many others I've been saying that these yields on the oil majors are a grand opportunity to stock away decent yields. This strategy is now in play of course.

If Shell had followed BP in maintaining then I would have argued that that sets the policy for the sector. If both had cut then I would have argued that that again set the policy for the others in the space. That we've diametrically opposed decisions means that the strategy is entirely open for those other companies. Either path can be justified financially and given that there is no herd decision so too can either be justified sociologically.

So, we're back to entire uncertainty over what the rest of the sector is going to do, maintain or cut the dividends. And the best thing to do with uncertainty - rather than risk - is sit it out. So, wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.