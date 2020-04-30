The Oracle-Zoom Deal Is A Losing Deal For Both Companies

In taking a seasonal approach to investing, I usually exit trades when seasonality turns against them. In coronatimes (I believe I coined this phrase a few months ago), we should further emphasize the downside of seasonality. This is one of the reasons I am bearish on Oracle (ORCL).

May is not only the worst month for ORCL in non-coronatimes but should present an even stronger risk/reward curve in favor of the bears in light of its rally on back of the Zoom (ZM) cloud deal. Shorting at a high is always more appealing than shorting with momentum. But don’t take my word for it – just look at the data:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

May has the largest negative Sharpe ratio of all months, presents the largest drawdowns, and produces negative gains on average. Add to this the direness of ORCL’s balance sheet, and we can easily see the risk in a long position in this company. Take ORCL’s debt-to-equity for example:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

It has been only a year since the debt-to-equity ratio switched to positive. Really bad timing: Coronatimes certainly does not help. Companies in such states tend to do well if they pay attractive dividends, but ORCL’s dividend is a pittance.

Oracle’s Altman Z-Score puts the company in the gray zone, meaning that the company is not entirely safe from bankruptcy. We know that Oracle is too big to fail – someone will bail the company out if the situation turns direr. However, the potential for a bailout does not a good investment make.

One thing I find enticing about an Oracle short trade is the recent news that it is partnering with Zoom. Many have responded to the news with optimism. As a contrarian, I need not necessarily disagree, but because of the circumstances I nonetheless wholeheartedly disagree.

Zoom most likely did not choose Oracle as its cloud service provider as a result of Oracle offering the best solution. Most likely, Zoom is just looking for the best deal. And usually, the laggard in an industry is tempted to become the lowest bidder.

Why would Oracle be chosen over Microsoft (MSFT) Azure or Amazon (AMZN) Web Services? These services – as well as the Google (GOOG) Cloud Platform, which was not mentioned in the news reports for some reason* – are clearly leading the industry. Nonetheless, Oracle won.

*My best guess is that Zoom considers Google a potential competitor.

Why? My thesis is that Oracle simply offered the best deal. And why would they?

This answer, too, is simple: Oracle is losing the cloud war. If Oracle can add Zoom to its portfolio of clients, they gain free advertising. Oracle can now say “Zoom chose our platform over others’ – this is a platform that is growing almost 50% per month.”

This is marketing at its most basic: Success via affiliation. Sell your service first by undercutting the big boys, and then sell your service by bragging about your clients. A company only does this when it is on the ropes.

We do not know the details of the deal. One possibility is that Oracle is doing this for free, just for the advertising potential, which would be reflected in its future balance sheet (under marketing). Oracle wants to be the cloud service for startups, and Zoom being a client makes Oracle more approachable in a time period in which startups see little value in launching (read: in a weak economy).

Certainly, the deal has helped Oracle rise to the top of the news feeds. Like a parasite, Oracle can now ride on the back of all the talk about Zoom, one of the few companies displaying success in coronatimes. And Zoom, this versatile startup evading the corona-driven economic downturn, chose Oracle out of all its courters.

Engineers at Zoom are probably the first to regret this decision, as they are the ones who will have to deal with Oracle’s infamously anti-engineering practices. But the general public reacts to the surface impact of deals, not the inner workings. Those inner workings take time to become priced into the stock, as they take time to surface as palpable problems.

The relationship itself is toxic. Oracle cannot provide the best solution to Zoom. Likewise, Zoom cannot choose the best solution due to possible competition (e.g., Google) or fiscal responsibility (the non-engineer executives deciding on the winning partner care more about the fiscal side of the deal than the technical workings of it).

My summary of this deal is that Zoom wants a cheap solution, while Oracle wants cheap marketing. When you skimp on the most important factors (performance for Zoom and long-term relationship-building for Oracle), you usually lose, even if you profit in the short-term. This deal seems like a loser for both companies, and the boost in stock prices tempt me to go short on both of these companies.

Here are the positions I am considering (I am more focused on ORCL, as I’ve followed this company for several years and because the seasonality supports a short position, but I think ZM stands to lose in this deal, as mentioned above – bargain-hunting rarely pays off in the long-run):

ORCL:

Buy Sep18 $47.50 puts

ZM:

Buy 2x May15 $155 puts

Sell 1x May8 $150 put

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ORCL, ZM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.