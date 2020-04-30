Automatic Data Processing: Solid Quarter, Despite Employment Turbulence

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported results that were slightly ahead of our expectations and provided commentary that we view as optimistic enough in the age of coronavirus. Employer Services and PEO Services business segments came in at $2.81 billion and $1.24 billion, respectively, in line with low-single digits Y/Y revenue growth. Further, the company guided down on FY20 guidance, citing "substantial impact" to its business. As we said regarding other companies, we do not believe that annual guidance is appropriate at this point, especially for a company that relies on employment data, since in many cases it's a shot in the dark. We do not believe that investors will penalize ADP and other companies for being cautious around guidance during a pandemic.

However, the good news is that ADP continues to do fairly well, and at the present valuation levels still remains a solid buy. Below, we revisit our valuation and discuss our Bullish thesis.

Valuation

Longer term, we continue to anticipate meaningful revenue growth and margin expansion from the ADP platform, as aggressive growth in new clients will remain at the very least flat in 2020, according to our estimates, but should make up for that flatness in 2021 and beyond. However, we need to recognize that for now our valuation should reflect the realities of 2020: therefore, we are further reducing our EPS from $5.98 to $5.83, while holding our P/E multiple at ~28x, unchanged from our preview. When we apply the multiple of ~28x to the 2020 EPS estimate of $5.83, we get the new target price of $163. As soon as the coronavirus noise clears and we have evidence of improvement in the payroll processing space, and ADP in particular, we will be happy to revisit our target price. We also note that our slight target price reduction has nothing to do with our confidence in the stock and is driven by some very moderate changes in the model (discussed below).

Solid Quarter Results

EBIT margin expanded during the quarter: The company expanded EBIT margin by 60 basis points in 1Q, which was slightly above consensus, despite unplanned $50 MM global associate payment program for COVID-19. In other words, revenue performance was so strong that it drove not only the margin, but also unforeseen expenses. In the end, EPS growth was around 8%, which is around the midpoint of newly issued guidance (see below).

Nearly all employees working from home: About 50,000 of ADP employees are currently working from home remotely, with remote capacity expanded and internet / laptops provided in those cases, when it was needed. Further, all field sales employees shifted from in-person to a virtual sales positions.

Annual guidance brought down: ADP lowered its 2020 guidance, with revenue coming down from 6% Y/Y growth to 3% Y/Y, while EPS growth is now in the 4-7% Y/Y range, down from 12%-14% range. As we noted before, ADP is one of the few payments names in our coverage to provide modified guidance, rather than withdraw it all together amidst coronavirus uncertainty. We believe that much of the guidance revision is driven by bookings decline, since there was a 9% negative impact in 1Q alone, and its supposed to exacerbate in April, when nearly 30 MM people filed for unemployment.

Reducing EPS estimates further, though not by much: We anticipated a reduction in EPS guidance, though our average scenario was around 5.9%, rather than 5.5% Y/Y growth. As a result, we are adjusting EPS further down from $5.98 to $5.83, which is nearly all revenue-driven and only 1-2 cents are related to incremental to COVID expenses.

Transformational efficiencies on track, despite the turmoil: We anticipate at least $200 MM in cost efficiency savings over time, which should translate into annual 3% EPS growth in 2022-23. Despite current business pressures, we are glad to see that the company still remains committed to boosting the bottom line and that the initiatives will likely get pushed out into the future but not eliminated altogether.

Capital return story remains a success! In our view, capital return will remain an important light at the end of the tunnel not only for payroll processing names, but for the payments industry as a whole. First of all, we were correct to expect the $5 billion of share buyback authorization to remain in place. Further, we do not see ADP accepting any bailout funds from the $2 trillion stimulus bill that was recently passed; hence, there should not be political pressures to suspend the buybacks. Furthermore, the dividend remains solid, with the yield around 2.6%. With such a strong dual capital return story support, we believe that demand among investors, particularly on the institutional side, shall remain strong.

Business Risks

We see the following risks as potentially negatively impacting ADP’s bottom line:

Data breaches represent the core of today’s technology problems, particularly since ADP is responsible not only for servicing private businesses, but also storing government-sensitive data. This also applies to disruptions of ADP’s data centers. We are now identifying this as the main business risk for Automatic Data Processing.

Increase in license requirements, which is becoming more and more relevant for ADP, as it branches out across Europe and Latin America.

Intellectual property infringement is another very important risk, since barriers to entry in ADP’s business are fairly low and any theft of copyrighted data could lead to problems on the competitive landscape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.