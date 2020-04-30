Healthcare Services Group: A Solid Dividend Pick During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is one of the many stocks which spiraled down in late February and March 2020. However, the drop was unwarranted considering that this company is one of the few slated to actually benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare Services Group is focused on providing housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the U.S. The company is the largest provider of housekeeping and laundry management services to the long-term care industry in the U.S. Even if the pandemic rages for many months ahead or it wraps down in few weeks, the bull case for this $1.85 billion company will remain intact.

Investors seem to have realized the defensive nature of the Healthcare Services Group and have pushed up the stock from the low of $17.80 on March 16 to $25.26 on April 29. Although the stock is currently up by 0.78% YTD (year to date), there is definitely much more upside left. This is especially true, considering that this ancillary healthcare services provider is mostly COVID-19 resilient.

Healthcare Services Group is a safe dividend pick in April 2020

Healthcare Services Group is one of the very few companies which have consistently increased dividends for 68 consecutive quarters. On April 20, the company's Board of Directors increased dividend per share to $0.2025, payable on June 26, 2020. Since 2003, the company has also offered four 3-for-2 stock splits. The company's current dividend yield is a robust 3.30%. This is significantly higher than the dividend yield of the S&P 500, which is around 2.03% and of 10-year Treasury yield, which is close to 0.63%.

The fundamental story is still intact

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Healthcare Services Group was expecting to benefit significantly from industry tailwinds such as favourable occupancy trends, a patient-driven payment model, and a 2.4% increase in Medicare reimbursement. While the pandemic has increased the uncertainty, the company is optimistic about the favourable impact of the enacted and proposed federal and state relief measures.

Besides, pandemic or not, the fact is that the aging American population will be increasingly dependent on long-term care facilities. The pandemic also has highlighted the increasing importance of long-term care and post-acute care in the healthcare continuum. As the healthcare providers will strive for cutting expenses, they will increasingly switch to more cost-effective service providers such as Healthcare Services Group.

The company mainly offers two key services, housekeeping and laundry and food services, to over 3,000 facilities in the U.S. The company also boasts of a robust >90% client retention rate, a testimony to the exceptional service provided. This also ensures a recurring revenue stream for the company, which provides high revenue visibility in such uncertain times. Currently, Dining & Nutrition accounts for almost 51% of the company's revenues, while remaining are attributable to Housekeeping & Laundry services.

There is a significant growth opportunity available for the company

While the Healthcare Services Group already has a broad presence, there is much scope to grow. There are around 6,900 hospitals and around 23,000 long-term and post-acute care facilities in the U.S.

The company has estimated market opportunity for housekeeping and laundry in hospitals to be worth $23.2 billion, or 3% of the total direct expenditures. The market opportunity for these services in a long-term or post-acute care setting is $9.0 billion or 6% of total expenditures. Approximately 24% of hospitals and less than 18% long-term care and post-acute care facilities have outsourced these services.

Healthcare Services Group sees a bigger opportunity in the dining and nutrition segment. Hospitals and long-term care and post-acute care facilities spend around $46.4 billion and $18.0 billion, respectively, on food services. Here, again, only 24% of hospitals and less than 8% long-term care and post-acute care facilities outsource these services.

In this backdrop, there remains a significant opportunity for the company to grow, by geographical market expansion and increased cross-selling to existing customers.

The U.S. government is also actively focused on alleviating the COVID-19 impact in the healthcare industry. On March 27, 2020, President Trump signed the bipartisan CARES Act to provide $100 billion in relief funds to hospitals and other healthcare providers to cover COVID-19 related costs. The government plans to allocate $65 billion to hospitals and remaining to other participants in the U.S. healthcare system. The initial $30 billion has already been distributed between April 10 and April 17, and the remaining $20 billion is being distributed from April 24.

Besides direct funding, the U.S. government has also increased reimbursements by 20% for treating Medicare patients with coronavirus. The government has also eliminated $8 billion in scheduled payment reductions to hospitals caring for large numbers of uninsured and Medicaid patients and provided holiday for 2% sequestration cuts in annual Medicare fee-for-service payments, which has been effective since April 1, 2013. The sequestration holiday will begin in May 2020 and extend until the end of 2021. In March 2020, CMS also issued guidance for increasing each state Medicaid program's FMAP (federal medical assistance percentage) by 6.2% during the COVID-19 pandemic to the extent the states abide by certain minimum standards. CMS has also proposed a 2.3% increase in payment in the PDPM (Patient-Driven Payment Model) for SNFs (skilled nursing facilities).

All these are major positives for Healthcare Services Group, considering that healthcare providers can pay the company for its services only if they have liquidity. The company also plans to take advantage of the option to defer payroll taxes worth $40 million, of which half would be repaid at end of 2021 and remaining at end of 2022. The company helps this to ease some of the liquidity pressures. Healthcare Services Group has also raised its short-term debt from $10 million at the end of December 2019 to $50 million at the end of March 2020. The company has raised capital to ensure liquidity in uncertain times especially if there is a need to pre-fund payroll for its employees.

Healthcare Services Group managed to surpass consensus estimates in the first quarter

In the first quarter, the Healthcare Services Group reported revenues of $449.15 million, a YoY decline of 5.66$ but ahead of the consensus by $0.97 million. The company reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27, ahead of the consensus by $0.01. The company had cash worth $105.1 million at the end of the first quarter. This, coupled with a lack of impending maturities and robust revenue flows, will ensure unhindered operations for the company for the foreseeable future.

Investors should consider these risks

Credit risk is the biggest risk for the Healthcare Services Group in these uncertain times. The possibility of clients not being able to reimburse the company for its services remains real. The company may also have to provide additional services at discounted prices to its customers, thereby taking hit to its margins.

Healthcare Services Group may see an increase in the direct cost of services, which mainly comprises of salaries, in 2020. In the first quarter, the company reported a direct cost of services of $387.2 million or 86.2% of the total revenues. The company saw a temporary increase in payroll expenses of around $2.0 million related to account managers who have transitioned out of facilities no longer serviced by the company. As and when this excess management capacity is absorbed in new facilities, the new business additions will help the company achieve its goal of keeping direct expenses at around 86% of the total revenues.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of the Healthcare Services Group is $28.13, 11.36% higher than the previous close. The company is currently trading at PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 24.91x and PS (price-to-sales) multiple of 1.05x. Although not cheap for a stable growth company, the valuation seems reasonable considering the company's prospects in this environment. In the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, I believe that the target price of $28.13 is a very conservative estimate of the true potential of this stock.

A few analysts have reduced the company's target price to account for market and customer risks, although most continue to see this as an outperforming opportunity. On April 22, Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice lowered the target price to $27 from $32 but reiterated Outperform rating. On April 20, Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded the company's rating Outperform from Neutral with a $28 price target. On February 25, Northland analyst James Terwilliger initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and $37.50 price target.

Healthcare Services Group is one of the few stable and less volatile stocks in the market. Hence, I believe retail investors with average risk appetite should consider this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.